Vitals

YTD Return

8.1%

1 yr return

5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$25.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JANBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    D
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeremiah Buckley

Fund Description

JANBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JANBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -8.3% 18.1% 44.37%
1 Yr 5.6% -13.3% 143.9% 37.04%
3 Yr 2.8%* -8.0% 25.9% 14.01%
5 Yr 3.4%* -9.7% 24.3% 7.48%
10 Yr 3.5%* -6.1% 9.1% 8.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JANBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -34.7% 92.4% 46.42%
2021 5.8% -6.1% 19.5% 8.46%
2020 3.7% -7.5% 11.8% 19.13%
2019 4.4% 0.1% 14.9% 6.39%
2018 -1.2% -12.6% 0.0% 4.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JANBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -11.9% 18.1% 44.10%
1 Yr 5.6% -13.3% 143.9% 36.67%
3 Yr 2.8%* -8.0% 25.9% 14.39%
5 Yr 3.5%* -9.7% 24.3% 10.23%
10 Yr 6.2%* -6.1% 11.0% 4.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JANBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -34.7% 92.4% 46.42%
2021 5.8% -6.1% 19.5% 8.61%
2020 3.7% -7.5% 11.8% 19.13%
2019 4.4% 0.1% 14.9% 6.39%
2018 -1.0% -12.6% 0.2% 18.81%

NAV & Total Return History

JANBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JANBX Category Low Category High JANBX % Rank
Net Assets 25.2 B 658 K 207 B 5.33%
Number of Holdings 587 2 15351 21.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.58 B 660 K 48.5 B 8.05%
Weighting of Top 10 26.51% 8.4% 105.0% 67.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.20%
  2. Apple Inc 3.75%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.59%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 2.76%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 2.32%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.00%
  7. Mastercard Inc Class A 1.91%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 1.78%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 1.76%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.375% 1.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JANBX % Rank
Stocks 		59.45% 0.00% 99.40% 48.70%
Bonds 		35.17% 0.00% 116.75% 42.43%
Cash 		4.72% -16.75% 81.51% 37.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.61% 0.00% 23.84% 39.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.06% 0.00% 27.92% 48.84%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 70.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JANBX % Rank
Technology 		29.56% 0.00% 44.21% 3.15%
Healthcare 		15.31% 0.00% 29.35% 22.16%
Financial Services 		13.78% 0.00% 38.77% 66.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.41% 0.00% 19.36% 5.75%
Communication Services 		9.48% 0.00% 23.67% 9.71%
Industrials 		9.24% 0.00% 24.37% 68.54%
Consumer Defense 		8.77% 0.00% 19.93% 17.24%
Real Estate 		0.45% 0.00% 65.01% 91.93%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 93.57%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 94.80%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.35% 97.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JANBX % Rank
US 		59.45% -1.65% 98.67% 14.87%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 37.06% 97.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JANBX % Rank
Government 		35.03% 0.00% 97.26% 33.42%
Securitized 		29.09% 0.00% 92.13% 17.46%
Corporate 		24.25% 0.00% 98.21% 71.49%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.63% 0.14% 100.00% 52.52%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 55.93%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 74.35%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JANBX % Rank
US 		34.26% 0.00% 62.18% 25.38%
Non US 		0.91% 0.00% 84.73% 88.54%

JANBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JANBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.01% 17.63% 58.86%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.83% 64.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.01% 0.83% 58.95%

Sales Fees

JANBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JANBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JANBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 0.00% 343.00% 67.94%

JANBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JANBX Category Low Category High JANBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.92% 0.00% 8.35% 46.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JANBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JANBX Category Low Category High JANBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.99% -2.34% 19.41% 60.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JANBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

JANBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeremiah Buckley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Jeremiah Buckley is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Growth & Income and Balanced strategies. He also serves as Assistant Portfolio Manager on the Opportunistic Growth strategy. In addition, he is a member of the Janus Henderson proxy voting committee. Mr. Buckley joined Janus in 1998 as a Research Analyst covering the consumer, industrials, financials, media, software and telecommunications sectors. He served 10 years as Janus’ consumer sector lead before transitioning to full-time portfolio management. Mr. Buckley earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Dartmouth College, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. While there, he received the Class of ’39 scholarship for academic and athletic achievement and the Class of ’48 male scholar-athlete of the year award. He was also selected for the 1998 Academic All-Ivy Hockey Team and served as the men’s hockey captain from 1997 to 1998. Mr. Buckley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Michael Keough

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2019

2.49

2.5%

Michael Keough is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Core Plus, U.S. Corporate Credit, Intermediate Fixed Income, and Long Duration strategies. Mr. Keough joined Janus as a research analyst in January 2007. Prior to his investment management career, he served as a captain in the United States Air Force working as a defense acquisition officer. Mr. Keough received his bachelor of science degree in business management from the United States Air Force Academy, where he was recognized as a Distinguished Graduate in the management department.

Greg Wilensky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Greg Wilensky, CFA Head of U.S. Fixed Income | Portfolio Manager Greg Wilensky is Head of U.S. Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2020. He is responsible for co-managing the Core Plus and Short Duration strategies and co-manages the fixed income portion of the Balanced strategy, all since 2020. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Wilensky served as senior vice president, director of the U.S. multi-sector fixed income team and held several director and portfolio manager positions that spanned short duration, inflation-protected fixed income, securitized assets and multi-asset strategies at AllianceBernstein from 1996 to 2019. Prior to that, he was a treasury manager – corporate finance at AT&T Corp. from 1993 to 1996. Mr. Wilensky received his bachelor of science degree in business administration from Washington University, graduating magna cum laude. He also earned an MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago. Mr. Wilensky holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 27 years of financial industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

