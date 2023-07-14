Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization U.S. companies. The fund primarily invests in common stock and preferred stock of U.S. small-capitalization companies. Small-capitalization companies are those with a market capitalization at the time of purchase of less than $5 billion or otherwise within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. Capitalization ranges will change over time. The fund may invest in any economic sector, and at times may emphasize one or more particular sectors.

The fund also may invest in: (a) securities of foreign issuers, including foreign issuers located in emerging markets, either directly through investments in foreign currency-denominated securities traded outside of the U.S. or indirectly through depositary receipts; (b) real estate investment trusts (REITs); (c) initial public offerings (IPOs); and (d) master limited partnerships (MLPs).

The manager utilizes fundamental research and bottom-up stock selection to identify undervalued small cap companies with sustainable earnings growth, and whose management is focused on enhancing value for shareholders. The manager seeks to hold securities for the long term. The manager focuses on quality small-cap companies with sound management and long-term sustainable growth, regardless of style. In selecting companies, the manager looks for firms with the following key attributes:

• Experienced, tenured, high-quality management

• Business models that deliver consistent long-term growth

• Leading companies in attractive and defensible niche markets

• Strong financial characteristics; and

• Appropriate valuation.