John Hancock Funds II New Opportunities Fund

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

5.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

Net Assets

$301 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JHSOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds II New Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    May 27, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Craigen

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization U.S. companies. The fund primarily invests in common stock and preferred stock of U.S. small-capitalization companies. Small-capitalization companies are those with a market capitalization at the time of purchase of less than $5 billion or otherwise within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. Capitalization ranges will change over time. The fund may invest in any economic sector, and at times may emphasize one or more particular sectors.
The fund also may invest in: (a) securities of foreign issuers, including foreign issuers located in emerging markets, either directly through investments in foreign currency-denominated securities traded outside of the U.S. or indirectly through depositary receipts; (b) real estate investment trusts (REITs); (c) initial public offerings (IPOs); and (d) master limited partnerships (MLPs).
The manager utilizes fundamental research and bottom-up stock selection to identify undervalued small cap companies with sustainable earnings growth, and whose management is focused on enhancing value for shareholders. The manager seeks to hold securities for the long term. The manager focuses on quality small-cap companies with sound management and long-term sustainable growth, regardless of style. In selecting companies, the manager looks for firms with the following key attributes:
Experienced, tenured, high-quality management
Business models that deliver consistent long-term growth
Leading companies in attractive and defensible niche markets
Strong financial characteristics; and
Appropriate valuation.
Various factors may lead the manager to consider selling a particular security, such as a significant change in the relevant company’s senior management or its products, deterioration in its fundamental characteristics, if the company has corporate governance issues, or if the manager believes that the security has become overvalued.
Read More

JHSOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -21.9% 50.1% 65.37%
1 Yr 5.9% -72.8% 36.6% 77.53%
3 Yr 3.1%* -54.1% 47.5% 19.20%
5 Yr -4.0%* -42.6% 12.7% 52.14%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% 82.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -82.1% 547.9% 35.16%
2021 2.6% -69.3% 196.9% 20.45%
2020 7.9% -28.2% 32.1% 59.82%
2019 4.2% -3.2% 9.3% 68.15%
2018 -6.9% -14.5% 20.4% 91.40%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -24.8% 50.1% 64.36%
1 Yr 5.9% -72.8% 36.6% 75.34%
3 Yr 3.1%* -54.1% 47.5% 19.20%
5 Yr -4.0%* -42.6% 14.6% 61.94%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 80.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -82.1% 547.9% 35.16%
2021 2.6% -69.3% 196.9% 20.45%
2020 7.9% -28.2% 32.1% 59.82%
2019 4.2% -3.2% 9.3% 68.15%
2018 -6.9% -14.5% 20.4% 93.31%

NAV & Total Return History

JHSOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JHSOX Category Low Category High JHSOX % Rank
Net Assets 301 M 183 K 28 B 65.66%
Number of Holdings 83 6 1336 63.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.9 M 59 K 2.7 B 68.52%
Weighting of Top 10 20.62% 5.9% 100.0% 55.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Rapid7 Inc 2.75%
  2. HubSpot Inc 2.38%
  3. Paylocity Holding Corp 2.31%
  4. Catalent Inc 2.26%
  5. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Class A 2.24%
  6. State Str Instl Invt Tr Treas Mmkt Fd Inst 2.24%
  7. Endava PLC ADR 2.17%
  8. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc 2.08%
  9. The Shyft Group Inc 2.06%
  10. Syneos Health Inc Class A 2.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JHSOX % Rank
Stocks 		99.44% 77.52% 101.30% 19.36%
Cash 		0.55% -1.30% 22.49% 78.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 32.32%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 45.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 31.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 29.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHSOX % Rank
Healthcare 		28.05% 0.00% 47.90% 14.31%
Technology 		20.87% 2.91% 75.51% 78.45%
Industrials 		18.58% 0.00% 36.64% 34.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.04% 0.00% 40.68% 64.48%
Financial Services 		6.56% 0.00% 42.95% 53.20%
Consumer Defense 		4.80% 0.00% 13.56% 33.16%
Basic Materials 		4.00% 0.00% 10.30% 23.40%
Energy 		3.24% 0.00% 55.49% 36.53%
Real Estate 		2.87% 0.00% 15.31% 36.87%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 53.37%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 89.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHSOX % Rank
US 		96.22% 67.06% 99.56% 28.28%
Non US 		3.22% 0.00% 26.08% 52.02%

JHSOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JHSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.05% 27.56% 73.55%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.05% 4.05% 31.20%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

JHSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JHSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JHSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 3.00% 439.00% 17.45%

JHSOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JHSOX Category Low Category High JHSOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 35.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JHSOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JHSOX Category Low Category High JHSOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.57% -4.08% 1.10% 36.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JHSOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JHSOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Craigen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Joe serves as a Portfolio Manager for GW&K’s Small Cap Growth Strategy and is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. He is also a research analyst focused on our Small Cap and Small/Mid Cap Core Strategies. Joe is a seasoned analyst with expertise in a number of industries including extensive experience in the Technology sector. Prior to joining GW&K in 2008, he held research analyst positions at Citizens Funds and Needham & Company and was a research associate at Tucker Anthony. Joe received an AB in Economics from Harvard College. He has earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

Daniel Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Dan is responsible for overseeing all aspects of our Equity teams, including portfolio management, research, and trading. He also is a member of the firm’s Management, Investment and ESG Committees. Dan brings more than three decades of industry experience to GW&K. Prior to joining the firm, Dan worked with various companies in the Boston area as an Investment and Financial Consultant. Previously he spent 21 years at Putnam Investments in Boston, where he was Chief Investment Officer for the Specialty Growth Group overseeing a team of twenty and up to $100 billion in assets under management. He was a portfolio management team member of several small and mid cap growth funds, and the lead manager for the Putnam New Opportunities Fund since its inception in 1990. Dan was also a member of Putnam’s Management Committee and Partners Group. He began his career as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley. Dan graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and received his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

