Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in real estate and real estate-related issuers or investments that provide exposure to real estate and real estate-related issuers, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund may invest 100% of its net assets (other than cash and cash equivalents) in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and may also invest in other publicly traded real estate securities that are included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Real Estate Index (the “Index”). The Index may include securities of any issuer that derived in the previous full fiscal year at least 75% of its total earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) from the ownership, trading and development of income-producing real estate. REITs are typically small, medium or large capitalization stocks which fall within the range of $500 million to $50 billion in equity market capitalization. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in the securities of issuers located in at least three foreign countries. The Fund will limit its investments in issuers located in any single foreign country to no more than 25% of its net assets. The Fund also seeks to enhance current income by writing (selling) covered call options with a notional value of up to 30% of the Fund’s net assets. “Notional value” is the value of an option contract’s underlying shares at the current market price. The Fund’s sub-adviser uses both a quantitative screening process and a qualitative stock selection process when selecting securities for investment by the Fund in connection with its strategy.

Quantitative Screening Process - Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC (“Ranger”), sub-adviser to the Fund, and Green Street Advisors of Newport Beach, California, an independent research and consulting firm concentrating on publicly-traded real estate securities, have designed a proprietary quantitative screening model, the Global Real Estate Investment Model (the “Model”), which the Fund’s sub-adviser uses to identify the securities in which the Fund may invest. The Model identifies approximately 100 qualifying securities for evaluation by the Fund’s sub-adviser (“Qualifying Securities”). Qualifying Securities may include those issued by companies in a variety of sectors within the real estate industry, including, among others, the retail, office, industrial, hotel, healthcare multi-family and self-storage sectors.

Qualitative Stock Selection Process - All Qualifying Securities are evaluated by the Fund’s sub-adviser in determining appropriate investments for the Fund. The Fund’s sub-adviser selects the top 40 to 50 securities from among the approximately 100 Qualifying Securities based on its assessment of certain factors including, but not limited to, management quality, external growth potential, corporate governance, quality and location of assets, lease terms, tenant credit quality, debt structure and financial flexibility. The Fund’s sub-adviser may sell a security held in the portfolio when it no longer qualifies under the parameters established by the Fund’s sub-adviser.