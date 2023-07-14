Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.4%
1 yr return
-9.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.3%
Net Assets
$852 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.9%
Expense Ratio 1.51%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 160.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in real estate and real estate-related issuers or investments that provide exposure to real estate and real estate-related issuers, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund may invest 100% of its net assets (other than cash and cash equivalents) in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and may also invest in other publicly traded real estate securities that are included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Real Estate Index (the “Index”). The Index may include securities of any issuer that derived in the previous full fiscal year at least 75% of its total earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) from the ownership, trading and development of income-producing real estate. REITs are typically small, medium or large capitalization stocks which fall within the range of $500 million to $50 billion in equity market capitalization. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in the securities of issuers located in at least three foreign countries. The Fund will limit its investments in issuers located in any single foreign country to no more than 25% of its net assets. The Fund also seeks to enhance current income by writing (selling) covered call options with a notional value of up to 30% of the Fund’s net assets. “Notional value” is the value of an option contract’s underlying shares at the current market price. The Fund’s sub-adviser uses both a quantitative screening process and a qualitative stock selection process when selecting securities for investment by the Fund in connection with its strategy.
Quantitative Screening Process - Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC (“Ranger”), sub-adviser to the Fund, and Green Street Advisors of Newport Beach, California, an independent research and consulting firm concentrating on publicly-traded real estate securities, have designed a proprietary quantitative screening model, the Global Real Estate Investment Model (the “Model”), which the Fund’s sub-adviser uses to identify the securities in which the Fund may invest. The Model identifies approximately 100 qualifying securities for evaluation by the Fund’s sub-adviser (“Qualifying Securities”). Qualifying Securities may include those issued by companies in a variety of sectors within the real estate industry, including, among others, the retail, office, industrial, hotel, healthcare multi-family and self-storage sectors.
Qualitative Stock Selection Process - All Qualifying Securities are evaluated by the Fund’s sub-adviser in determining appropriate investments for the Fund. The Fund’s sub-adviser selects the top 40 to 50 securities from among the approximately 100 Qualifying Securities based on its assessment of certain factors including, but not limited to, management quality, external growth potential, corporate governance, quality and location of assets, lease terms, tenant credit quality, debt structure and financial flexibility. The Fund’s sub-adviser may sell a security held in the portfolio when it no longer qualifies under the parameters established by the Fund’s sub-adviser.
|Period
|JAREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|82.90%
|1 Yr
|-9.5%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|86.01%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|85.03%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-17.2%
|13.6%
|88.89%
|10 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|90.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|JAREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.3%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|54.45%
|2021
|4.9%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|80.75%
|2020
|-3.1%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|72.73%
|2019
|4.0%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|44.09%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-6.3%
|11.6%
|94.77%
|Period
|JAREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-15.4%
|12.6%
|81.87%
|1 Yr
|-9.5%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|83.42%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|85.03%
|5 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-17.2%
|14.0%
|82.22%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-11.2%
|6.3%
|54.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|JAREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.3%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|54.45%
|2021
|4.9%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|80.75%
|2020
|-3.1%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|72.73%
|2019
|4.0%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|44.09%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-6.3%
|12.0%
|72.67%
|JAREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAREX % Rank
|Net Assets
|852 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|24.34%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|5
|739
|70.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|351 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|25.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.93%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|21.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAREX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.36%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|15.98%
|Cash
|0.64%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|68.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|88.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|94.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|89.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|88.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAREX % Rank
|Real Estate
|91.09%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|91.53%
|Communication Services
|5.18%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|2.12%
|Technology
|3.74%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|2.12%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|88.36%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|88.36%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|87.83%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|87.83%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|87.30%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|87.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|94.71%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|88.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAREX % Rank
|US
|49.85%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|83.42%
|Non US
|49.51%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|13.99%
|JAREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.51%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|39.27%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|75.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|47.73%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|93.10%
|JAREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|39.39%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|JAREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|57.14%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JAREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|160.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|95.68%
|JAREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAREX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.80%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|95.36%
|JAREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|JAREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAREX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.64%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|86.84%
|JAREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2009
12.6
12.6%
Andrew J. Duffy, CFA is the Portfolio Manager primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the segment of the Portfolio’s assets managed by Ranger. Mr. Duffy is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Ranger since June 2016 and has over 27 years of global real estate securities experience in the private and public markets. Mr. Duffy was formerly President of Ascent Investment Advisors, LLC (“Ascent”) from February 2009 to May 2016 and Portfolio Manager of Ascent from February 2009 to November 2016. Prior to 2009, Mr. Duffy was a Managing Director with Citigroup Principal Strategies, where he managed a long-short portfolio of global real estate securities. Prior to his time at Citigroup, Mr. Duffy was the Co-Portfolio Manager of the Hunter Global Real Estate Fund. From 1999 until 2006, Mr. Duffy was a Portfolio Manager at TIAA-CREF, where he was responsible for managing over $3 billion in global real estate equity and debt securities. Between 1993 and 1999, Mr. Duffy was a Senior Research Analyst at Eagle Asset Management, where he launched and managed a dedicated real estate securities investment program in which he was responsible for fundamental analysis, securities selection and portfolio construction. His other professional experience includes service as a Partner at Raymond James & Associates where, as an investment banker, he managed public offerings and advised on mergers and acquisitions. Prior to his career in investments, Mr. Duffy served for five years as an officer in the United States Army, where his assignments included serving as a detachment commander in the 7th Special Forces Group and as company executive officer and platoon leader in the 82nd Airborne Division. Mr. Duffy received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1979 from the United States Military Academy at West Point as a Distinguished Graduate (top 5% of his class). He also received a Master of Business Administration degree in 1986 from the Harvard Business School. Mr. Duffy earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1997.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.06
|10.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...