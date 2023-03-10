Home
Opportunistic Fixed Income Trust

mutual fund
JAEJX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.5 -0.07 -0.66%
primary theme
N/A
share class
JAEJX (Mutual Fund)

Opportunistic Fixed Income Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.5 -0.07 -0.66%
primary theme
N/A
share class
JAEJX (Mutual Fund)

Opportunistic Fixed Income Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.5 -0.07 -0.66%
primary theme
N/A
share class

JAEJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Opportunistic Fixed Income Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 21, 1988
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income instruments. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) Fixed income instruments include, but are not limited to the following securities, which may be denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies: sovereign debt, inflation-linked bonds, corporate and high yield credit (also known as “junk bonds”), securitized debt, bank loans and floating rate loans and emerging markets debt, convertible and hybrid securities. Direct investments in loans may be illiquid and holding a loan could expose the fund to the risks of being a lender.
In order to achieve its investment objective, the manager seeks to:
invest across multiple asset types, geographies, credit tiers, and time horizons;
provide timely and dynamic exposure to a portfolio of global fixed income securities consisting of sovereign debt, inflation-linked bonds, corporate and high yield credit, securitized debt, bank loans and floating rate loans and emerging markets debt, convertible and hybrid securities;
manage the fund’s overall performance volatility within a range as reflected by the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index hedged to USD over the medium to long-term;
generate total returns through three main approaches: strategic sector positioning, market-neutral strategies, and tactical asset allocation:
the strategic sector component of the portfolio provides exposure to non-core investment opportunities (e.g. emerging markets debt, high yield credit, bank loans etc.) that are designed to capture the repricing of long-term structural themes in the business cycle;
the market neutral component of the portfolio is primarily expressed via relative value positioning, aimed at providing incremental return with low correlation to the direction of global fixed income markets. Market neutral positions are typically taken on interest rates, currencies, corporate and high yield credit, and emerging market debt positions; and
tactical asset allocation is used to capture both short and medium term dislocations in the market. Tactical opportunities are primarily expressed via sector rotation, country selection, security selection, currency management strategies and duration management strategies.
combine the three approaches noted above in a holistic manner while managing aggregate portfolio risk.
The fund may invest in securities that at times may have equity-like characteristics including, but not limited to convertible securities or preferred equity. Additionally, the fund may hold equities received as part of a corporate action. The fund also may hold all or a portion of its assets in cash, money market instruments, bonds or other debt securities for defensive or other purposes. The fund may engage in active trading and may have a high portfolio turnover rate.
The fund makes significant use of derivative instruments and may take both long and short positions in securities. Derivatives may be used for purposes of hedging and/or efficient portfolio management and/or investment purposes. Derivatives may be exchange-traded or over-the-counter and may include futures contracts, options, credit default swaps, foreign currency swaps, interest rate swaps, total return swaps and foreign currency forward contracts. In its use of derivatives, the fund aims to contribute to the target return and the volatility strategies of the fund. The use of derivative instruments as part of the investment strategy means that the fund may, from time to time, have substantial holdings in liquid assets, including deposits and money market instruments.
Read More

JAEJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JAEJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JAEJX Category Low Category High JAEJX % Rank
Net Assets 160 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 1106 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 90.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 56.36% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SSC GOVERNMENT MM GVMXX 16.09%
  2. FANNIE MAE OR FREDDIE MAC MBS 30YR TBA 9.83%
  3. UNITED STATES TREASURY INFLATI 10/27 1.625 8.31%
  4. FANNIE MAE OR FREDDIE MAC MBS 30YR TBA 6.52%
  5. BRAZIL NOTAS DO TESOURO NACION NOTES 01/29 10 6.05%
  6. FANNIE MAE OR FREDDIE MAC MBS 30YR TBA 2.87%
  7. SWEDEN INFLATION LINKED BOND BONDS 144A REGS 06/32 0.125 1.89%
  8. ICELAND RIKISBREF BONDS 11/28 5 1.82%
  9. UNITED STATES TREASURY INFLATI 01/33 1.125 1.56%
  10. INFLATION LINKED KOREA TREASUR BONDS 06/30 1.125 1.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JAEJX % Rank
Bonds 		99.84% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		16.09% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.74% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.55% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAEJX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAEJX % Rank
Non US 		0.02% N/A N/A N/A
US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAEJX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		16.09% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.45% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAEJX % Rank
US 		63.98% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		35.86% N/A N/A N/A

JAEJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JAEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

JAEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

JAEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JAEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

JAEJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JAEJX Category Low Category High JAEJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JAEJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JAEJX Category Low Category High JAEJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JAEJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

JAEJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

