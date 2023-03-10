Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income instruments. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) Fixed income instruments include, but are not limited to the following securities, which may be denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies: sovereign debt, inflation-linked bonds, corporate and high yield credit (also known as “junk bonds”), securitized debt, bank loans and floating rate loans and emerging markets debt, convertible and hybrid securities. Direct investments in loans may be illiquid and holding a loan could expose the fund to the risks of being a lender.

In order to achieve its investment objective, the manager seeks to:

■ invest across multiple asset types, geographies, credit tiers, and time horizons;

■ provide timely and dynamic exposure to a portfolio of global fixed income securities consisting of sovereign debt, inflation-linked bonds, corporate and high yield credit, securitized debt, bank loans and floating rate loans and emerging markets debt, convertible and hybrid securities;

■ manage the fund’s overall performance volatility within a range as reflected by the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index hedged to USD over the medium to long-term;

■ generate total returns through three main approaches: strategic sector positioning, market-neutral strategies, and tactical asset allocation:

■ the strategic sector component of the portfolio provides exposure to non-core investment opportunities (e.g. emerging markets debt, high yield credit, bank loans etc.) that are designed to capture the repricing of long-term structural themes in the business cycle;

■ the market neutral component of the portfolio is primarily expressed via relative value positioning, aimed at providing incremental return with low correlation to the direction of global fixed income markets. Market neutral positions are typically taken on interest rates, currencies, corporate and high yield credit, and emerging market debt positions; and

■ tactical asset allocation is used to capture both short and medium term dislocations in the market. Tactical opportunities are primarily expressed via sector rotation, country selection, security selection, currency management strategies and duration management strategies.

■ combine the three approaches noted above in a holistic manner while managing aggregate portfolio risk.

The fund may invest in securities that at times may have equity-like characteristics including, but not limited to convertible securities or preferred equity. Additionally, the fund may hold equities received as part of a corporate action. The fund also may hold all or a portion of its assets in cash, money market instruments, bonds or other debt securities for defensive or other purposes. The fund may engage in active trading and may have a high portfolio turnover rate.