Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
15.3%
1 yr return
20.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$8.87 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.3%
Expense Ratio 4.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|1
|Companies that operate within the Safe Operating Space of the Planetary Boundaries, and
|2
|Companies, all or a portion of whose business activities reduce stress in at least one of the boundaries in the PB framework.
|Period
|JABYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|20.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JABYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|JABYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JABYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.87 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|46
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.95 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.33%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JABYX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JABYX % Rank
|Industrials
|31.19%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|27.81%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|12.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.11%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|9.76%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Utilities
|6.76%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|2.37%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JABYX % Rank
|US
|61.84%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|38.16%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
