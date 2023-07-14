Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Global Environmental Opportunities Fund

JABZX | Fund

$9.78

$8.87 M

0.00%

3.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

22.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$8.87 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JABZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Global Environmental Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Jul 21, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    9616
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Luciano Diana

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of Environmental Companies.
The Planetary Boundaries
The Planetary Boundaries (PB) is the scientific environmental framework which the manager uses to identify Environmental Companies. The PB framework was developed by a group of universities across the world. The PB framework identifies a set of nine boundaries considered most crucial for maintaining the stability of the earth’s ecosystems on which human society depends. Remaining within these nine boundaries is considered the “Safe Operating Space,” within which human society and the planet can continue to thrive. Exceeding those boundaries (i.e., being outside the Safe Operating Space) will increase the risk of large-scale adverse or irreversible environmental changes that will negatively impact the future of human society and development.
The nine environmental boundaries as originally identified and quantified in 2009 are: climate change; rate of biodiversity loss (terrestrial and marine); interference with the nitrogen and phosphorus cycles (i.e., biogeochemical flows); stratospheric ozone depletion; ocean acidification; global freshwater use; change in land use; chemical pollution; and atmospheric aerosol. Further information on each of the boundaries is set forth below under “Information Regarding the Planetary Boundaries.”
As of June 28, 2021, the following boundaries have been crossed: climate change, rate of biodiversity loss, land-system change and biogeochemical flows. This does not impact the manager’s investment process, as a boundary that has been crossed simply implies a greater need to reduce stress on that boundary to reverse the trend. The PB framework is not a static framework but subject to change based on evolving scientific research. The following is a graphic representation of the boundaries as of March 2021, this is used for illustrative purposes to demonstrate the PB framework and may change.
Defining Environmental Companies
The manager defines Environmental Companies as:
1 Companies that operate within the Safe Operating Space of the Planetary Boundaries, and
2 Companies, all or a portion of whose business activities reduce stress in at least one of the boundaries in the PB framework.
The two-step process to identify investable Environmental Companies applied by the manager is detailed below.
Step One: The manager screens the global universe of equity companies (approximately 40,000 companies) for those that have environmental footprints within the Safe Operating Space of the PB framework. Environmental footprint is defined as the effect that a person, company, and/or activity has on the environment, such as the amount of natural resources that they use and the amount of harmful gases that they produce.
This first step is achieved by a screening process that includes a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) analysis to identify companies whose activities, operations and products across their whole life cycle are within the Safe Operating Space of the PB framework. The LCA analysis assesses the impact on the nine boundaries associated with all the stages of the life of a company’s products, services or activities. To facilitate this analysis, the manager has developed a proprietary LCA database using their own data as well as inputs from various external databases. The underlying data used as inputs for the manager’s proprietary LCA database include over 30 different types of environmental impact measures (for example, Methane emission, CFC (Chlorofluorocarbon) emissions, Water consumption, and CO2 emissions). External databases used to develop the LCA database include those from universities, other third-party providers and other proprietary LCA databases. The LCA analysis may be complemented by input from environmental consulting companies that specialize in Life Cycle Assessments and have partnered exclusively with the manager. The inputs the manager uses for the LCA database, and any current partnerships with external environmental consultants, are subject to change.
If a company is operating beyond the Safe Operating Space of one boundary, but is within the Safe Operating Space of another boundary, the manager would consider the average impact of the company across all boundaries and the company would not be prohibited from passing the screen. Typically, 4,000 companies pass through the screen at this part of the process.
Step Two: After screening for companies that are within the Safe Operating Space defined by the Planetary Boundaries in Step One, the manager then narrows this investable universe to identify Environmental Companies. To be eligible as an Environmental Company, all or a portion of a company’s
business activities must reduce stress in at least one or more of the planetary boundaries. Specifically, the company must reduce the impact of human activity on such boundary so that the boundary is not exceeded or further exceeded.
Business activities are defined as selling and/or creating products, technologies and/or services, including the provision of related support services. These business activities include those related to water usage, energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable forestry, organic agriculture, pollution control, dematerialized economy, waste management and recycling, as well as any the manager identifies as reducing stress on one or more Planetary Boundaries.
To measure whether a business activity reduces stress in any boundary, the manager uses quantitative inputs from the proprietary LCA analysis and database referred to above. The manager is able to complement this with qualitative judgement based on its knowledge of the company and experience with environmental business activities to determine whether an Environmental Company reduces stress on one or more boundaries. Typically, 400 stocks are identified and defined as Environmental Companies after Step One and Step Two.
Portfolio Construction
Once the universe of Environmental Companies is identified, the manager applies in-depth fundamental research to select the companies that the manager believes present the most attractive risk-return characteristics. In this analysis, the manager considers fundamental characteristics such as the company’s competitiveness, management quality, valuation and industry risk factors. The analysis also systematically integrates Social and Governance ESG factors at this stage of the portfolio construction process. Environmental and Social factors are evaluated as part of a company’s competitiveness and business franchise characteristics. The manager forms its own view based on primary research but is also supported by external data from third-party providers. The manager’s view on a company’s Governance is also integrated as part of the analysis on management quality, where the manager’s primary research and views are complemented by third-party data providers. A low ESG score would affect the overall score assigned to the security by the manager and, therefore, whether the security is chosen for the fund and, if chosen, the weight of that security in the portfolio. The ESG factors utilized during this stage of the portfolio construction process may change over time. The final result is a high conviction portfolio of between 40 to 60 Environmental Companies.
The fund may invest in equity and equity-related securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including common, convertible and preferred stock, warrants and depositary receipts. The fund does not limit its investments to companies in a particular market capitalization range and, at times, may invest a substantial portion of its assets in one or more particular market capitalization ranges.
The fund seeks investment exposure to a number of countries throughout the world. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest in companies domiciled, incorporated, organized or headquartered in at least three countries outside the U.S., including developing and emerging market countries (Foreign Companies). The manager will consider, but is not limited to, the MSCI market classifications in determining whether a country is a developed or emerging market country. Although the fund can invest up to 100% of its assets in the securities of Foreign Companies, under normal circumstances it generally expects to invest at least 40% of its assets in the securities of such companies. However, if the manager determines, in its sole discretion, that market conditions are not favorable, the fund may invest less than 40% of its assets in Foreign Companies, but will not invest less than 30% of its assets in Foreign Companies.
Read More

JABZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JABZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 22.4% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JABZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.6% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JABZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 22.4% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JABZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.6% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JABZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JABZX Category Low Category High JABZX % Rank
Net Assets 8.87 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 46 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 2.95 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 35.33% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Republic Services Inc 4.85%
  2. American Water Works Co Inc 4.17%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.14%
  4. Synopsys Inc 4.03%
  5. Schneider Electric SE 3.83%
  6. Schneider Electric SE 3.83%
  7. Schneider Electric SE 3.83%
  8. Schneider Electric SE 3.83%
  9. Schneider Electric SE 3.83%
  10. Schneider Electric SE 3.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JABZX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JABZX % Rank
Industrials 		31.19% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		27.81% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		12.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		10.11% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		9.76% N/A N/A N/A
Utilities 		6.76% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		2.37% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JABZX % Rank
US 		61.84% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		38.16% N/A N/A N/A

JABZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JABZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.99% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.82% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee 0.25% N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

JABZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

JABZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JABZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% N/A N/A N/A

JABZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JABZX Category Low Category High JABZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JABZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JABZX Category Low Category High JABZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.73% N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JABZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

JABZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Luciano Diana

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Luciano Diana has been co-managing the Global Environmental Opportunities strategy since 2014. Prior to that Luciano co-managed the Pictet Clean Energy Strategy from 2009 to 2016. Before joining Pictet, Luciano spent four years at Morgan Stanley, where he headed the London based clean energy sell-side research team. He began his career in 1998 as an IT strategy consultant at Accenture. Luciano holds a Laurea in Telecommunications Engineering from the University of Padua, Italy, and he was a Visiting Scholar at the University of California at Berkeley. He holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Yi Du

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Yi joined Pictet Asset Management in 2018. He is an Investment Managerin the Thematic Equities Team. Before joining Pictet, Yi worked in the Global Equity Research team of J.P. Morgan in Hong Kong covering utilities and environmental sectors in Asia. Prior to that, he worked in the Investment Banking team at Barclays in Hong Kong. Yi holds a BBA in Accounting and Finance with First Class Honors from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and an MSc in Financial Economics with Distinction from the University of Oxford.

Gabriel Micheli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Gabriel Micheli joined Pictet Asset Management in 2006 and is a Senior Investment Manager in the Thematic Equities team. He has been co-managing the Global Environmental Opportunities strategy since its inception in 2014. Prior to that Gabriel co-managed the Pictet Timber strategy from 2008 to 2018, where he has kept an advisory role, and was co-manager of the Pictet Clean Energy strategy from 2007 to 2010. Gabriel is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder. He graduated with a degree in Economics from the University of St. Gallen.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

