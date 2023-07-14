Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

John Hancock Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund

mutual fund
JABTX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.7 -0.04 -0.34%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (JIGDX) Primary A (JABWX) C (JABOX) Inst (JABTX) Retirement (JABUX)
JABTX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.7 -0.04 -0.34%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (JIGDX) Primary A (JABWX) C (JABOX) Inst (JABTX) Retirement (JABUX)
JABTX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.7 -0.04 -0.34%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (JIGDX) Primary A (JABWX) C (JABOX) Inst (JABTX) Retirement (JABUX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund

JABTX | Fund

$11.70

$155 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.9%

1 yr return

4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$155 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund

JABTX | Fund

$11.70

$155 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.28%

JABTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Jun 04, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brij Khurana

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income instruments. Fixed income instruments include, but are not limited to the following securities, which may be denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies: sovereign debt, inflation-linked bonds, corporate and high yield credit (also known as “junk bonds”), securitized debt, bank loans and floating rate loans and emerging markets debt, convertible and hybrid securities. Direct investments in loans may be illiquid and holding a loan could expose the fund to the risks of being a lender.
In order to achieve its investment objective, the manager seeks to:
invest across multiple asset types, geographies, credit tiers, and time horizons;
provide timely and dynamic exposure to a portfolio of global fixed income securities consisting of sovereign debt, inflation-linked bonds, corporate and high yield credit, securitized debt, bank loans and floating rate loans and emerging markets debt, convertible and hybrid securities;
manage the fund’s overall performance volatility within a range as reflected by the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index hedged to USD over the medium to long-term;
generate total returns through three main approaches: strategic sector positioning, market-neutral strategies, and tactical asset allocation:
the strategic sector component of the portfolio provides exposure to non-core investment opportunities (e.g. emerging markets debt, high yield credit, bank loans etc.) that are designed to capture the repricing of long-term structural themes in the business cycle;
the market neutral component of the portfolio is primarily expressed via relative value positioning, aimed at providing incremental return with low correlation to the direction of global fixed income markets. Market neutral positions are typically taken on interest rates, currencies, corporate and high yield credit, and emerging market debt positions; and
tactical asset allocation is used to capture both short and medium term dislocations in the market. Tactical opportunities are primarily expressed via sector rotation, country selection, security selection, currency management strategies and duration management strategies.
combine the three approaches noted above in a holistic manner while managing aggregate portfolio risk.
The fund may invest in securities that at times may have equity-like characteristics including, but not limited to convertible securities or preferred equity. Additionally, the fund may hold equities received as part of a corporate action. The fund also may hold all or a portion of its assets in cash, money market instruments, bonds or other debt securities for defensive or other purposes. The fund may engage in active trading and may have a high portfolio turnover rate.
The fund makes significant use of derivative instruments and may take both long and short positions in securities. Derivatives may be used for purposes of hedging and/or efficient portfolio management and/or investment purposes. Derivatives may be exchange-traded or over-the-counter and may include futures contracts, options, credit default swaps, foreign currency swaps, interest rate swaps, total return swaps and foreign currency forward contracts. In its use of derivatives, the fund aims to contribute to the target return and the volatility strategies of the fund. The use of derivative instruments as part of the investment strategy means that the fund may, from time to time, have substantial holdings in liquid assets, including deposits and money market instruments.
Read More

JABTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JABTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -59.5% 0.9% 48.54%
1 Yr 4.8% -15.5% 19.7% 52.40%
3 Yr N/A* -4.3% 4.2% 16.92%
5 Yr N/A* -2.5% 4.1% 12.23%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% 24.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JABTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -15.2% 0.9% N/A
2021 N/A -10.9% 12.2% N/A
2020 N/A -10.8% 14.8% N/A
2019 N/A -15.3% 0.6% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JABTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -59.5% 0.9% 46.60%
1 Yr 4.8% -16.6% 30.5% 46.92%
3 Yr N/A* -5.2% 10.9% 16.91%
5 Yr N/A* -2.8% 7.4% 13.92%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% 26.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JABTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -15.2% 0.9% N/A
2021 N/A -10.9% 12.2% N/A
2020 N/A -10.8% 14.8% N/A
2019 N/A -15.3% 3.8% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JABTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JABTX Category Low Category High JABTX % Rank
Net Assets 155 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 71.08%
Number of Holdings 805 4 4562 36.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.2 M -112 M 3.66 B 90.52%
Weighting of Top 10 54.67% 4.7% 100.0% 20.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 18.42%
  2. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 18.42%
  3. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 18.42%
  4. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 18.42%
  5. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 18.42%
  6. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 18.42%
  7. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 18.42%
  8. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 18.42%
  9. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 18.42%
  10. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar22 Xcbt 20220331 18.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JABTX % Rank
Bonds 		102.30% 0.00% 220.33% 67.30%
Convertible Bonds 		2.81% 0.00% 11.19% 14.22%
Other 		0.33% -9.71% 100.00% 22.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.04% 0.00% 2.87% 6.64%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 18.01%
Cash 		-5.48% -130.07% 95.62% 44.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JABTX % Rank
Government 		52.22% 0.30% 99.47% 38.46%
Corporate 		18.06% 0.00% 98.62% 57.21%
Derivative 		12.85% 0.00% 74.77% 39.90%
Securitized 		11.83% 0.00% 52.02% 26.92%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.41% 0.00% 95.62% 67.79%
Municipal 		0.63% 0.00% 7.95% 12.98%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JABTX % Rank
Non US 		68.45% 0.00% 112.80% 48.82%
US 		33.85% -5.52% 107.53% 48.82%

JABTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JABTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.02% 3.65% 40.19%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.08% 85.85%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

JABTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JABTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JABTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 6.00% 354.00% 42.01%

JABTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JABTX Category Low Category High JABTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.40% 21.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JABTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JABTX Category Low Category High JABTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.11% -1.08% 5.77% 32.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JABTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JABTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brij Khurana

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Brij S. Khurana Managing Director and Portfolio Manager，Managed fund since 2020 Brij is a portfolio manager within Investment Boutiques. He manages global total return and unconstrained fixed income portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management Company LLP , Brij was a senior vice president and portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he managed core, unconstrained, and multi-credit fixed income portfolios. He started his professional career trading structured products at Goldman, Sachs & Co. Brij received his MBA from Harvard Business School (2011) and a BA in economics from Princeton University (2007), with honors.

Brian Garvey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Brian M. Garvey Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Managed the fund since 2020. Joined Wellington Management in 2007。 As a portfolio Senior manager, Brian contributes to the active multi-asset research effort, with a particular focus on currencies and global fixed income markets. Before joining Wellington Management in October 2007, Brian was the North American head of macro research at State Street Global Markets. Prior to State Street, he was a fixed income research analyst at Standish, Ayer & Wood, and a senior currency strategist for I.D.E.A. He started his professional career at the US Bureau of Labor Statistics as an economist. Brian received a BA in economics from Colby College (1991) and an MBA concentrating in finance/economics from Boston University (1998).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×