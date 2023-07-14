Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.0%
1 yr return
4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$155 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.7%
Expense Ratio 1.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|invest across multiple asset types, geographies, credit tiers, and time horizons;
|•
|provide timely and dynamic exposure to a portfolio of global fixed income securities consisting of sovereign debt, inflation-linked bonds, corporate and high yield credit, securitized debt, bank loans and floating rate loans and emerging markets debt, convertible and hybrid securities;
|•
|manage the fund’s overall performance volatility within a range as reflected by the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index hedged to USD over the medium to long-term;
|•
|generate total returns through three main approaches: strategic sector positioning, market-neutral strategies, and tactical asset allocation:
|•
|the strategic sector component of the portfolio provides exposure to non-core investment opportunities (e.g. emerging markets debt, high yield credit, bank loans etc.) that are designed to capture the repricing of long-term structural themes in the business cycle;
|•
|the market neutral component of the portfolio is primarily expressed via relative value positioning, aimed at providing incremental return with low correlation to the direction of global fixed income markets. Market neutral positions are typically taken on interest rates, currencies, corporate and high yield credit, and emerging market debt positions; and
|•
|tactical asset allocation is used to capture both short and medium term dislocations in the market. Tactical opportunities are primarily expressed via sector rotation, country selection, security selection, currency management strategies and duration management strategies.
|•
|combine the three approaches noted above in a holistic manner while managing aggregate portfolio risk.
|Period
|JABUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|49.51%
|1 Yr
|4.9%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|50.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|15.92%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|10.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|22.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|JABUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|Period
|JABUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|47.57%
|1 Yr
|4.9%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|45.02%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|15.94%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|12.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|24.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|JABUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|JABUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JABUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|155 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|70.10%
|Number of Holdings
|805
|4
|4562
|35.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.2 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|89.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.67%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|19.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JABUX % Rank
|Bonds
|102.30%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|66.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.81%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|13.27%
|Other
|0.33%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|21.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.04%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|5.69%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|16.59%
|Cash
|-5.48%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|43.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JABUX % Rank
|Government
|52.22%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|37.50%
|Corporate
|18.06%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|56.25%
|Derivative
|12.85%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|38.94%
|Securitized
|11.83%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|25.96%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.41%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|66.83%
|Municipal
|0.63%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|12.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JABUX % Rank
|Non US
|68.45%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|47.87%
|US
|33.85%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|47.87%
|JABUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|47.37%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|84.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.05%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|JABUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JABUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JABUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|40.83%
|JABUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JABUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|18.96%
|JABUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JABUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JABUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.49%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|19.61%
|JABUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Brian M. Garvey Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Managed the fund since 2020. Joined Wellington Management in 2007。 As a portfolio Senior manager, Brian contributes to the active multi-asset research effort, with a particular focus on currencies and global fixed income markets. Before joining Wellington Management in October 2007, Brian was the North American head of macro research at State Street Global Markets. Prior to State Street, he was a fixed income research analyst at Standish, Ayer & Wood, and a senior currency strategist for I.D.E.A. He started his professional career at the US Bureau of Labor Statistics as an economist. Brian received a BA in economics from Colby College (1991) and an MBA concentrating in finance/economics from Boston University (1998).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Brij S. Khurana Managing Director and Portfolio Manager，Managed fund since 2020 Brij is a portfolio manager within Investment Boutiques. He manages global total return and unconstrained fixed income portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management Company LLP , Brij was a senior vice president and portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he managed core, unconstrained, and multi-credit fixed income portfolios. He started his professional career trading structured products at Goldman, Sachs & Co. Brij received his MBA from Harvard Business School (2011) and a BA in economics from Princeton University (2007), with honors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
