Delaware Ivy Smid Cap Core Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in various types of equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies that Delaware Management Company (Manager) believes have the greatest potential for capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested, at the time of purchase, in common stocks of small-and mid-capitalization companies. For purposes of this Fund, small-capitalization companies typically are companies with market capitalizations similar to those of issuers included in the Russell 2500TM Index at the time of purchase and mid-capitalization companies are those within the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase.

The Manager researches individual companies and analyzes economic and market conditions, seeking to identify the securities or market sectors that it believes are the best investments for the Fund. The following are descriptions of how the portfolio management team pursues the Fund’s investment objective. The Manager strives to identify stocks of small companies that it believes offer above-average opportunities for long-term price appreciation based on: (1) attractive valuations, (2) growth prospects, and (3) strong cash flow. The Fund employs bottom-up (stock-by-stock) security selection utilizing quantitative screens, fundamental research, and risk control to evaluate stocks based on both growth and value characteristics. The Manager typically uses a quantitative screen that ranks the attractiveness of an investment based on a combination of valuation measures, earnings expectations, cash flow, and balance-sheet quality. In further evaluating the attractiveness of an investment, the Manager considers factors such as business conditions in the company’s industry and its competitive position in that industry. The Manager conducts fundamental research on certain investments, which often includes reviewing US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, examining financial statements, and meeting with top-level company executives. When constructing the portfolio, the Manager applies controls to ensure the portfolio has risk characteristics that it deems acceptable. These characteristics include, but are not limited to, size, valuation, growth, yield, and earnings consistency. This risk profile is then compared to the benchmark index to ensure the portfolio does not have any unintended risk exposure.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.