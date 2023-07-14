Home
IYSAX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Ivy Smid Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.09 -0.15 -1.05%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (IYSAX) Primary Inst (IYSYX) C (IYSCX) Inst (IVVIX) Retirement (IYSMX) Retirement (ISPVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Smid Cap Core Fund

IYSAX | Fund

$14.09

$521 M

0.61%

$0.09

1.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

-10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.6%

Net Assets

$521 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 122.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$750

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IYSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Smid Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Adams

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Smid Cap Core Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in various types of equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies that Delaware Management Company (Manager) believes have the greatest potential for capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested, at the time of purchase, in common stocks of small-and mid-capitalization companies. For purposes of this Fund, small-capitalization companies typically are companies with market capitalizations similar to those of issuers included in the Russell 2500TM Index at the time of purchase and mid-capitalization companies are those within the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase.

The Manager researches individual companies and analyzes economic and market conditions, seeking to identify the securities or market sectors that it believes are the best investments for the Fund. The following are descriptions of how the portfolio management team pursues the Fund’s investment objective. The Manager strives to identify stocks of small companies that it believes offer above-average opportunities for long-term price appreciation based on: (1) attractive valuations, (2) growth prospects, and (3) strong cash flow. The Fund employs bottom-up (stock-by-stock) security selection utilizing quantitative screens, fundamental research, and risk control to evaluate stocks based on both growth and value characteristics. The Manager typically uses a quantitative screen that ranks the attractiveness of an investment based on a combination of valuation measures, earnings expectations, cash flow, and balance-sheet quality. In further evaluating the attractiveness of an investment, the Manager considers factors such as business conditions in the company’s industry and its competitive position in that industry. The Manager conducts fundamental research on certain investments, which often includes reviewing US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, examining financial statements, and meeting with top-level company executives. When constructing the portfolio, the Manager applies controls to ensure the portfolio has risk characteristics that it deems acceptable. These characteristics include, but are not limited to, size, valuation, growth, yield, and earnings consistency. This risk profile is then compared to the benchmark index to ensure the portfolio does not have any unintended risk exposure.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

IYSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -14.5% 140.9% 44.54%
1 Yr -10.8% -34.7% 196.6% 95.39%
3 Yr -3.1%* -21.8% 37.4% 92.66%
5 Yr -7.6%* -23.7% 9.2% 85.08%
10 Yr -2.6%* -11.7% 15.3% 78.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.3% -59.3% 118.2% 95.37%
2021 0.3% -17.3% 18.6% 78.53%
2020 2.3% -21.2% 28.2% 72.17%
2019 5.4% -17.9% 8.4% 31.30%
2018 -5.0% -20.0% 0.2% 58.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IYSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -17.6% 140.9% 41.64%
1 Yr -10.8% -34.7% 196.6% 93.34%
3 Yr -3.1%* -21.8% 37.4% 92.55%
5 Yr -4.9%* -23.7% 10.7% 77.00%
10 Yr 3.2%* -9.0% 15.3% 46.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IYSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.3% -59.3% 118.2% 95.37%
2021 0.3% -17.3% 18.6% 78.53%
2020 2.3% -21.2% 28.2% 72.17%
2019 5.4% -17.9% 8.4% 31.30%
2018 -2.3% -19.9% 0.2% 18.10%

NAV & Total Return History

IYSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IYSAX Category Low Category High IYSAX % Rank
Net Assets 521 M 1.48 M 120 B 45.16%
Number of Holdings 149 2 2519 50.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 90.4 M 213 K 4.6 B 42.52%
Weighting of Top 10 15.36% 2.8% 101.7% 53.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Regal Rexnord Corp 5.50%
  2. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 4.10%
  3. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc 4.00%
  4. Skechers USA Inc 3.97%
  5. Treehouse Foods Inc 3.56%
  6. Coherent Inc 3.54%
  7. Chemed Corp 3.41%
  8. Switch Inc Class A 3.34%
  9. 2U Inc 3.21%
  10. Varonis Systems Inc 3.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IYSAX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 25.32% 100.32% 5.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 39.63%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 39.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 38.27%
Cash 		0.00% -79.10% 74.68% 91.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 38.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYSAX % Rank
Industrials 		19.71% 2.46% 37.42% 25.60%
Technology 		15.81% 0.00% 54.70% 28.35%
Financial Services 		14.35% 0.00% 35.52% 74.57%
Healthcare 		13.82% 0.00% 26.53% 45.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.87% 0.99% 47.79% 34.71%
Real Estate 		7.01% 0.00% 29.43% 53.95%
Basic Materials 		5.81% 0.00% 18.66% 27.84%
Energy 		5.31% 0.00% 37.72% 64.60%
Communication Services 		2.36% 0.00% 14.85% 55.33%
Consumer Defense 		2.05% 0.00% 18.87% 85.57%
Utilities 		1.88% 0.00% 18.58% 67.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IYSAX % Rank
US 		98.93% 24.89% 100.00% 4.93%
Non US 		1.07% 0.00% 36.31% 72.62%

IYSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IYSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% 0.01% 13.16% 26.21%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 76.32%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 45.68%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 1.39%

Sales Fees

IYSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.50% 3.50% 5.75% 97.14%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IYSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IYSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 122.00% 1.00% 314.00% 91.04%

IYSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IYSAX Category Low Category High IYSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.61% 0.00% 37.98% 23.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IYSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IYSAX Category Low Category High IYSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.19% -2.40% 2.49% 74.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IYSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IYSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Christopher S. Adams, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager Christopher S. Adams is a senior portfolio manager on the firm’s US Core Equity team and performs analysis and research to support the portfolio management function. He joined the team in 2000 and became a portfolio manager in November 2004. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 1995 as assistant vice president of strategic planning, Adams had approximately 10 years of experience in the financial services industry in the United States and United Kingdom, including positions with Coopers & Lybrand, The Sumitomo Bank, Bank of America, and Lloyds Bank. Adams holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history and economics from the University of Oxford, England, and received an MBA with dual concentrations in finance and insurance/risk management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a past president of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

David Reidinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

David E. Reidinger Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager David E. Reidinger joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in October 2016 as a senior portfolio manager on the firm’s US Core Equity team. He also performs analysis and research to support the portfolio management function. From June 2004 to September 2016, Reidinger was a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Chartwell Investment Partners, where he worked on the firm’s small- and mid-cap growth strategies. Before that, Reidinger was a portfolio manager with Morgan Stanley Investment Management from 2000 to 2003, and a senior equity analyst with Tiger Management from 1998 to 2000. Reidinger began his career in 1993 as an equity research analyst with Goldman Sachs. With more than 20 years of experience as an analyst, he has covered a broad range of industries within the information technology, consumer, and industrial sectors. Reidinger earned bachelor’s degrees in both mathematics and economics from Fordham University, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Michael Morris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

David E. Reidinger Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager David E. Reidinger joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in October 2016 as a senior portfolio manager on the firm’s US Core Equity team. He also performs analysis and research to support the portfolio management function. From June 2004 to September 2016, Reidinger was a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Chartwell Investment Partners, where he worked on the firm’s small- and mid-cap growth strategies. Before that, Reidinger was a portfolio manager with Morgan Stanley Investment Management from 2000 to 2003, and a senior equity analyst with Tiger Management from 1998 to 2000. Reidinger began his career in 1993 as an equity research analyst with Goldman Sachs. With more than 20 years of experience as an analyst, he has covered a broad range of industries within the information technology, consumer, and industrial sectors. Reidinger earned bachelor’s degrees in both mathematics and economics from Fordham University, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Francis Morris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Francis X. Morris joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 1997 as a vice president and portfolio manager, and became the chief investment officer for US Core Equity investments in 2004. He is a member of the MIM Global Management Committee and a former Trustee for the Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. 401(k) and Retirement Plan. Prior to joining the firm, Morris was vice president and director of equity research at PNC Asset Management. He received a bachelor's degree from Providence College and holds an MBA from Widener University. He is a former member of the Business Advisory Council of the Providence College School of Business. Morris is a past president of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and is a member of the CFA Institute. He is a former officer of the National Association of Petroleum Investment Analysts.

Donald Padilla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Donald G. Padilla, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager Donald G. Padilla is a senior portfolio manager on the firm’s US Core Equity team and performs analysis and research to support the portfolio management function. He joined the team in 2000 and became a portfolio manager in November 2004. Padilla joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 1994 as assistant controller in the firm’s treasury function, responsible for managing corporate cash investments, developing financial models, and overseeing the financial operations of the Lincoln Life 401(k) annuities segment. Prior to joining the firm, he held various positions at The Vanguard Group. Padilla holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lehigh University, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

