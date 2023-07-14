Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Global Innovators Fund invests in publicly-traded equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes are positioned for growth due to advances in technology, communications, globalism or innovative management. The Fund invests in companies that the Adviser believes can create value through original thinking. The Fund will consider all companies in the world’s developed stock markets, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and other stock markets in the European Union. The Fund also may consider investments in emerging stock markets, such as in China, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, South Africa and Mexico. The Fund considers “emerging stock markets” to be stock markets in countries considered to be emerging market countries by any of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund or any widely-recognized index of emerging market securities (e.g., Dow Jones, FTSE, S&P, MSCI).
The Fund will normally hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight. The Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization size. The Fund expects that normally, at least 40% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in global securities. For this purpose, “global securities” means securities issued by companies with significant business activities outside the U.S. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.
For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.
The Fund is designed for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in companies, wherever located, that the Adviser believes are positioned to benefit from innovations in technology, communication, globalism or management strategies.
|YTD
|29.1%
|-44.7%
|28.3%
|57.92%
|1 Yr
|12.7%
|-32.0%
|64.5%
|73.15%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-7.4%
|56.7%
|44.67%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|0.0%
|43.6%
|82.66%
|10 Yr
|6.8%*
|4.5%
|25.8%
|52.66%
* Annualized
|2022
|-37.1%
|-87.9%
|326.9%
|67.25%
|2021
|1.2%
|-67.0%
|145.0%
|27.80%
|2020
|9.9%
|-28.8%
|76.0%
|16.59%
|2019
|7.0%
|-57.9%
|10.6%
|93.53%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-68.7%
|64.3%
|5.24%
|YTD
|29.1%
|-59.9%
|28.3%
|55.89%
|1 Yr
|12.7%
|-35.1%
|64.5%
|71.07%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-8.6%
|56.7%
|41.92%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-0.4%
|43.6%
|81.29%
|10 Yr
|8.6%*
|4.4%
|25.8%
|49.33%
* Annualized
|2022
|-37.1%
|-87.9%
|326.9%
|67.09%
|2021
|1.2%
|-67.0%
|145.0%
|27.80%
|2020
|9.9%
|-28.8%
|76.0%
|16.59%
|2019
|7.0%
|-57.9%
|16.5%
|87.52%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-68.7%
|64.3%
|9.00%
|Net Assets
|164 M
|217 K
|259 B
|76.72%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|2
|3459
|82.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|61.6 M
|2.18 K
|107 B
|71.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.30%
|9.8%
|100.0%
|79.52%
|Stocks
|98.29%
|0.00%
|113.20%
|35.19%
|Cash
|1.71%
|-13.20%
|100.00%
|62.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|65.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.43%
|17.06%
|67.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.44%
|62.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.38%
|99.10%
|61.66%
|Technology
|41.69%
|0.00%
|69.58%
|14.15%
|Financial Services
|15.17%
|0.00%
|42.11%
|22.32%
|Healthcare
|13.53%
|0.00%
|39.41%
|29.33%
|Industrials
|10.90%
|0.00%
|39.00%
|15.38%
|Communication Services
|9.93%
|0.00%
|64.53%
|72.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.78%
|0.00%
|61.40%
|90.93%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.86%
|73.97%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.64%
|86.06%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.86%
|81.52%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.31%
|93.96%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.40%
|89.29%
|US
|77.27%
|0.00%
|105.95%
|95.88%
|Non US
|21.02%
|0.00%
|52.81%
|2.88%
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.01%
|7.09%
|20.95%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|82.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.02%
|26.72%
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|19.01%
|0.00%
|414.00%
|22.10%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.95%
|64.48%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.32%
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|52.25%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Dec 06, 2019
|$2.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.615
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
May 01, 2010
12.09
12.1%
Matthew joined Guinness Asset Management in 2005 and is the co-manager of the Guinness Global Equity Income Fund, the Guinness European Equity Income Fund and the Guinness Global Innovators Fund. Prior to starting at Guinness, Matthew joined Goldman Sachs on the graduate scheme in 2004 working in Foreign Exchange and Fixed Income. Matthew graduated from New College, University of Oxford with a Master's Degree in Physics. He has completed the IMC and is a CFA charterholder.
May 01, 2011
11.09
11.1%
Ian joined Guinness Asset Management in December 2006 and is co-manager of the Guinness Global Equity Income Fund, the Guinness European Equity Income Fund and the Guinness Global Innovators Fund. Prior to joining Guinness, Ian completed a D.Phil. in experimental physics at Christ Church, University of Oxford, and graduated in 2006. Ian graduated from University College London, University of London, with a First Class Honours Master's degree in Physics in 2003. He has completed the IMC and is a CFA charterholder.
|0.03
|54.28
|7.52
|2.75
