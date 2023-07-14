Home
Trending ETFs

Guinness Atkinson Global Innovators Fund

mutual fund
IWIRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$50.38 -0.06 -0.12%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (IWIRX) Primary Inst (GINNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guinness Atkinson Global Innovators Fund

IWIRX | Fund

$50.38

$164 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

29.1%

1 yr return

12.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$164 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.01%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IWIRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 29.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guinness Atkinson Global Innovators Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guinness Atkinson
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Page

Fund Description

The Global Innovators Fund invests in publicly-traded equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes are positioned for growth due to advances in technology, communications, globalism or innovative management. The Fund invests in companies that the Adviser believes can create value through original thinking. The Fund will consider all companies in the world’s developed stock markets, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and other stock markets in the European Union. The Fund also may consider investments in emerging stock markets, such as in China, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, South Africa and Mexico. The Fund considers “emerging stock markets” to be stock markets in countries considered to be emerging market countries by any of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund or any widely-recognized index of emerging market securities (e.g., Dow Jones, FTSE, S&P, MSCI).

The Fund will normally hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight. The Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization size. The Fund expects that normally, at least 40% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in global securities. For this purpose, “global securities” means securities issued by companies with significant business activities outside the U.S. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in companies, wherever located, that the Adviser believes are positioned to benefit from innovations in technology, communication, globalism or management strategies.

Read More

IWIRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IWIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.1% -44.7% 28.3% 57.92%
1 Yr 12.7% -32.0% 64.5% 73.15%
3 Yr -0.2%* -7.4% 56.7% 44.67%
5 Yr 1.7%* 0.0% 43.6% 82.66%
10 Yr 6.8%* 4.5% 25.8% 52.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IWIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.1% -87.9% 326.9% 67.25%
2021 1.2% -67.0% 145.0% 27.80%
2020 9.9% -28.8% 76.0% 16.59%
2019 7.0% -57.9% 10.6% 93.53%
2018 -5.0% -68.7% 64.3% 5.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IWIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.1% -59.9% 28.3% 55.89%
1 Yr 12.7% -35.1% 64.5% 71.07%
3 Yr -0.2%* -8.6% 56.7% 41.92%
5 Yr 3.1%* -0.4% 43.6% 81.29%
10 Yr 8.6%* 4.4% 25.8% 49.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IWIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.1% -87.9% 326.9% 67.09%
2021 1.2% -67.0% 145.0% 27.80%
2020 9.9% -28.8% 76.0% 16.59%
2019 7.0% -57.9% 16.5% 87.52%
2018 -3.6% -68.7% 64.3% 9.00%

NAV & Total Return History

IWIRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IWIRX Category Low Category High IWIRX % Rank
Net Assets 164 M 217 K 259 B 76.72%
Number of Holdings 34 2 3459 82.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 61.6 M 2.18 K 107 B 71.33%
Weighting of Top 10 37.30% 9.8% 100.0% 79.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA Corp 4.37%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 4.32%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IWIRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.29% 0.00% 113.20% 35.19%
Cash 		1.71% -13.20% 100.00% 62.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 65.09%
Other 		0.00% -1.43% 17.06% 67.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.44% 62.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.38% 99.10% 61.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IWIRX % Rank
Technology 		41.69% 0.00% 69.58% 14.15%
Financial Services 		15.17% 0.00% 42.11% 22.32%
Healthcare 		13.53% 0.00% 39.41% 29.33%
Industrials 		10.90% 0.00% 39.00% 15.38%
Communication Services 		9.93% 0.00% 64.53% 72.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.78% 0.00% 61.40% 90.93%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 8.86% 73.97%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 21.64% 86.06%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.86% 81.52%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 23.31% 93.96%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.40% 89.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IWIRX % Rank
US 		77.27% 0.00% 105.95% 95.88%
Non US 		21.02% 0.00% 52.81% 2.88%

IWIRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IWIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.01% 7.09% 20.95%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 82.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.02% 26.72%

Sales Fees

IWIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

IWIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IWIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.01% 0.00% 414.00% 22.10%

IWIRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IWIRX Category Low Category High IWIRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.95% 64.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IWIRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Monthly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IWIRX Category Low Category High IWIRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.32% -6.13% 2.90% 52.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IWIRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IWIRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Page

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2010

12.09

12.1%

Matthew joined Guinness Asset Management in 2005 and is the co-manager of the Guinness Global Equity Income Fund, the Guinness European Equity Income Fund and the Guinness Global Innovators Fund. Prior to starting at Guinness, Matthew joined Goldman Sachs on the graduate scheme in 2004 working in Foreign Exchange and Fixed Income. Matthew graduated from New College, University of Oxford with a Master's Degree in Physics. He has completed the IMC and is a CFA charterholder.

Ian Mortimer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Ian joined Guinness Asset Management in December 2006 and is co-manager of the Guinness Global Equity Income Fund, the Guinness European Equity Income Fund and the Guinness Global Innovators Fund. Prior to joining Guinness, Ian completed a D.Phil. in experimental physics at Christ Church, University of Oxford, and graduated in 2006. Ian graduated from University College London, University of London, with a First Class Honours Master's degree in Physics in 2003. He has completed the IMC and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 54.28 7.52 2.75

