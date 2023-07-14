The Global Innovators Fund invests in publicly-traded equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes are positioned for growth due to advances in technology, communications, globalism or innovative management. The Fund invests in companies that the Adviser believes can create value through original thinking. The Fund will consider all companies in the world’s developed stock markets, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and other stock markets in the European Union. The Fund also may consider investments in emerging stock markets, such as in China, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, South Africa and Mexico. The Fund considers “emerging stock markets” to be stock markets in countries considered to be emerging market countries by any of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund or any widely-recognized index of emerging market securities (e.g., Dow Jones, FTSE, S&P, MSCI).

The Fund will normally hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight. The Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization size. The Fund expects that normally, at least 40% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in global securities. For this purpose, “global securities” means securities issued by companies with significant business activities outside the U.S. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while some of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in companies, wherever located, that the Adviser believes are positioned to benefit from innovations in technology, communication, globalism or management strategies.