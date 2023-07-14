Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.7%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$828 M
Holdings in Top 10
78.0%
Expense Ratio 0.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Delaware Ivy Wilshire Global Allocation Fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to achieve its objective primarily by allocating its assets among a diverse group of affiliated equity and fixed-income mutual funds.
The Fund invests primarily in mutual funds that are series of the Delaware Funds (each such fund is an “Underlying Affiliated Fund”). Each Underlying Affiliated Fund, in turn, invests in a diversified portfolio of securities from one or more of the following asset classes: domestic equity securities, foreign equity securities (from issuers in both developed and emerging markets) and bonds (both investment grade and high-yield (junk bonds)) issued by domestic and foreign corporations and governments. The Fund invests in Underlying Affiliated Funds that utilize a variety of growth or income investment strategies to seek to achieve their respective objectives. The Underlying Affiliated Funds of the Trust are managed by the Manager.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s “policy” asset mix is 65% invested in equities and 35% invested in fixed-income. However, at any given time, the Fund’s permissible ranges are 45% to 85% invested in equities and 15% to 55% invested in fixed-income.
Wilshire Advisors LLC, the Fund’s sub-advisor (Wilshire), allocates certain of the Fund’s assets among the Underlying Affiliated Funds using a methodology designed to provide exposure to a broad array of asset classes and investment strategies. Within the permissible ranges, Wilshire establishes a “target” allocation for each asset class based on each Underlying Affiliated Funds’ investment style and dynamically allocates and repositions the amount of the Fund’s assets invested in the Underlying Affiliated Funds over time based upon market and economic conditions.
Through its investments in the Underlying Affiliated Funds, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 40% of its assets in foreign investments.
The Manager develops the universe of Underlying Affiliated Funds that Wilshire may consider when making allocation decisions. Wilshire monitors the Fund’s holdings and cash flow and, in general, manages them as needed in order to maintain the Fund’s target allocations. Wilshire does not intend to trade actively among the Underlying Affiliated Funds nor does it intend to attempt to capture short-term market opportunities. However, in seeking to enhance performance, Wilshire may change target allocations within the permissible ranges at any time. Wilshire may modify the above-specified target asset allocations for the Fund and also may modify, from time to time, the Underlying Affiliated Funds selected for the Fund. In addition, from time to time Wilshire or market movements (or a combination of both) may cause the Fund’s investment to temporarily vary from its target percentage. Wilshire will consider rebalancing the Fund’s assets at least quarterly; however, it may rebalance the assets at any time that, in Wilshire’s judgment, a rebalance is necessary, particularly if movements in the market and portfolio activity shift the Fund near the permissible allocation ranges.
|Period
|IWGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|61.80%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|62.88%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|37.19%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|35.05%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|73.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|IWGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|45.45%
|2021
|1.9%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|32.35%
|2020
|2.5%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|42.52%
|2019
|3.2%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|Period
|IWGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|60.52%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|56.99%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|32.53%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|33.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|72.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|IWGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|45.45%
|2021
|1.9%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|32.35%
|2020
|2.5%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|42.52%
|2019
|3.2%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|N/A
|IWGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IWGNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|828 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|39.31%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|2
|10961
|82.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|719 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|24.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|78.04%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|20.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IWGNX % Rank
|Stocks
|64.67%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|48.85%
|Bonds
|30.16%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|31.52%
|Cash
|4.31%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|49.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.67%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|38.41%
|Other
|0.15%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|80.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|46.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IWGNX % Rank
|Technology
|17.28%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|48.41%
|Financial Services
|14.25%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|41.40%
|Industrials
|12.37%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|18.68%
|Healthcare
|11.62%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|41.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.55%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|14.23%
|Consumer Defense
|8.77%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|24.63%
|Communication Services
|6.82%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|42.68%
|Real Estate
|6.51%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|48.83%
|Energy
|5.10%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|54.35%
|Basic Materials
|3.72%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|71.76%
|Utilities
|2.00%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|67.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IWGNX % Rank
|US
|36.59%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|46.56%
|Non US
|28.08%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|39.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IWGNX % Rank
|Corporate
|40.26%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|30.27%
|Government
|30.50%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|46.76%
|Securitized
|14.28%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|28.81%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.19%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|65.34%
|Derivative
|3.33%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|36.53%
|Municipal
|0.44%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|10.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IWGNX % Rank
|US
|20.78%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|21.29%
|Non US
|9.38%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|43.84%
|IWGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.05%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|76.41%
|Management Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|8.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.40%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|IWGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|IWGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IWGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|9.09%
|IWGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IWGNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.57%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|56.76%
|IWGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IWGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IWGNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.04%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|33.12%
|IWGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 04, 2014
7.83
7.8%
Mr. Brundige joined Ivy Investment Management Company as an assistant portfolio manager for the Large Cap Growth equity team, and became a portfolio manager in Feb. 2006. He is Senior Vice President of IICO, Vice President of the Trust, and Vice President of and portfolio manager for other investment companies for which IICO serves as investment manager. Mr. Brundige holds a BS degree in Finance from Kansas State University, and has earned an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Mr. Brundige is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Nathan Palmer is a managing director of Wilshire Associates and heads Wilshire Funds Management’s Portfolio Management Group. Mr. Palmer has more than 20 years of industry experience and is responsible for creating multi-asset class, multi-manager investment solutions for financial intermediary clients. He is the Chair of Wilshire Funds Management’s Investment Committee and Retirement Oversight Committee. Prior to joining Wilshire Associates, Mr. Palmer provided investment advice to endowment, foundation, and family office clients at Convergent Wealth Advisors. Previously, he managed the public market investment portfolios for the endowment at the California Institute of Technology and for the defined benefit and defined contribution retirement assets at Intel Corporation. Mr. Palmer began his career as a securities analyst, where he published equity research on the technology, media, and telecom industries. Mr. Palmer graduated phi beta kappa and cum laude from the University of Washington with a BA in business administration. He holds an MBA with High Distinction from the Stern School of Business, New York University, graduating as an Armando John Garville Memorial Scholar. Mr. Palmer holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is an active member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Tony Wicklund is a managing director of Wilshire Associates and a portfolio manager with Wilshire Funds Management. Mr. Wicklund has over 17 years of industry experience and is a portfolio manager for multi-manager portfolios, including target-risk, target-date, and alternative portfolios for a range of financial intermediary clients. Prior to joining Wilshire Associates in 2013, Mr. Wicklund was the director of risk management at Convergent Wealth Advisors, where he led the firm’s investment risk management and operational due diligence efforts. Additionally, he served as chairman of the firm’s Risk Management Oversight Committee and was a voting member of the Investment Committee. Previously, Mr. Wicklund was a senior analyst at Pacific Seafood where he evaluated acquisition targets, coordinated the integration of acquired companies, and performed internal operational audits and capital expenditure analyses. Mr. Wicklund earned his BS in business administration, with a concentration in finance from the University of Oregon. He also holds an MBA from the Marshall School of Business, University of Southern California, with a concentration in investments and financial markets. Mr. Wicklund holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations, and is a member of CFA Society Los Angeles, CFA Institute, and the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 06, 2018
4.32
4.3%
Jeff Surles is a Vice President of Ivy Investment Management Company, a subsidiary of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Mr. Surles graduated from Vanderbilt University in 2000 with a BS in organizational development. He earned an MBA with emphasis in finance from the University of Wisconsin in 2007. While attending the University of Wisconsin he was actively involved in the Applied Security Analysis Program and completed an internship at Provident Trust Company. Prior to joining Waddell & Reed, Mr. Surles was employed by Surles Development Corp. as a portfolio manager from 2003 to 2005, and an investment analyst from 2001 to 2003. In the fall of 2000, he was a sales analyst for Enterprise Development Services, Inc. Mr. Surles joined Waddell & Reed in June 2007 as a fixed income investment analyst. He was appointed assistant vice president in January 2012. Mr. Surles was named co-portfolio manager of the Ivy Global Income Allocation Fund (formerly Ivy International Balanced Fund) in June 2012. Mr. Surles was appointed vice president and assumed sole management responsibilities for the Ivy Global Income Allocation Fund in 2014. Mr. Surles is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...