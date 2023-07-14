Home
Trending ETFs

Delaware Ivy Wilshire Global Allocation Fund

mutual fund
IWGNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.77 -0.01 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (IWGAX) Primary Inst (IWGIX) C (IWGCX) Retirement (IWGNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Wilshire Global Allocation Fund

IWGNX | Fund

$7.77

$828 M

0.57%

$0.04

0.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$828 M

Holdings in Top 10

78.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Wilshire Global Allocation Fund

IWGNX | Fund

$7.77

$828 M

0.57%

$0.04

0.05%

IWGNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Wilshire Global Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Feb 26, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    F. Chace Brundige

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Wilshire Global Allocation Fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to achieve its objective primarily by allocating its assets among a diverse group of affiliated equity and fixed-income mutual funds.

The Fund invests primarily in mutual funds that are series of the Delaware Funds (each such fund is an “Underlying Affiliated Fund”). Each Underlying Affiliated Fund, in turn, invests in a diversified portfolio of securities from one or more of the following asset classes: domestic equity securities, foreign equity securities (from issuers in both developed and emerging markets) and bonds (both investment grade and high-yield (junk bonds)) issued by domestic and foreign corporations and governments. The Fund invests in Underlying Affiliated Funds that utilize a variety of growth or income investment strategies to seek to achieve their respective objectives. The Underlying Affiliated Funds of the Trust are managed by the Manager.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s “policy” asset mix is 65% invested in equities and 35% invested in fixed-income. However, at any given time, the Fund’s permissible ranges are 45% to 85% invested in equities and 15% to 55% invested in fixed-income.

Wilshire Advisors LLC, the Fund’s sub-advisor (Wilshire), allocates certain of the Fund’s assets among the Underlying Affiliated Funds using a methodology designed to provide exposure to a broad array of asset classes and investment strategies. Within the permissible ranges, Wilshire establishes a “target” allocation for each asset class based on each Underlying Affiliated Funds’ investment style and dynamically allocates and repositions the amount of the Fund’s assets invested in the Underlying Affiliated Funds over time based upon market and economic conditions.

Through its investments in the Underlying Affiliated Funds, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 40% of its assets in foreign investments.

The Manager develops the universe of Underlying Affiliated Funds that Wilshire may consider when making allocation decisions. Wilshire monitors the Fund’s holdings and cash flow and, in general, manages them as needed in order to maintain the Fund’s target allocations. Wilshire does not intend to trade actively among the Underlying Affiliated Funds nor does it intend to attempt to capture short-term market opportunities. However, in seeking to enhance performance, Wilshire may change target allocations within the permissible ranges at any time. Wilshire may modify the above-specified target asset allocations for the Fund and also may modify, from time to time, the Underlying Affiliated Funds selected for the Fund. In addition, from time to time Wilshire or market movements (or a combination of both) may cause the Fund’s investment to temporarily vary from its target percentage. Wilshire will consider rebalancing the Fund’s assets at least quarterly; however, it may rebalance the assets at any time that, in Wilshire’s judgment, a rebalance is necessary, particularly if movements in the market and portfolio activity shift the Fund near the permissible allocation ranges.

Read More

IWGNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IWGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -23.7% 16.4% 61.80%
1 Yr 0.1% -8.9% 48.3% 62.88%
3 Yr -1.2%* -2.2% 16.4% 37.19%
5 Yr -2.0%* -0.7% 13.4% 35.05%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 73.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IWGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -40.8% 20.6% 45.45%
2021 1.9% -21.0% 24.5% 32.35%
2020 2.5% -24.2% 27.8% 42.52%
2019 3.2% -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IWGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -23.7% 16.4% 60.52%
1 Yr 0.1% -12.8% 48.3% 56.99%
3 Yr -1.2%* -3.4% 16.4% 32.53%
5 Yr -0.4%* -1.1% 13.4% 33.41%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 72.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IWGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -40.8% 20.6% 45.45%
2021 1.9% -21.0% 24.5% 32.35%
2020 2.5% -24.2% 27.8% 42.52%
2019 3.2% -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IWGNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IWGNX Category Low Category High IWGNX % Rank
Net Assets 828 M 1.12 M 110 B 39.31%
Number of Holdings 23 2 10961 82.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 719 M -31.7 M 22 B 24.63%
Weighting of Top 10 78.04% 10.8% 100.0% 20.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Delaware Ivy International Core Eq R6 12.56%
  2. Delaware Ivy Value R6 10.89%
  3. Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth Fund R6 9.41%
  4. Delaware Ivy Securian Core Bond R6 9.26%
  5. Delaware Ivy Global Bond Fund Class R6 8.83%
  6. Delaware Ivy Systematic Em Mkts Eq R6 7.32%
  7. Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund Class R6 5.76%
  8. Delaware Ivy S&P500DivAstcrIdxR6 5.20%
  9. Delaware Ivy Total Return Bd R6 4.91%
  10. Delaware Ivy International Val R6 3.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IWGNX % Rank
Stocks 		64.67% -45.72% 98.42% 48.85%
Bonds 		30.16% -39.76% 93.84% 31.52%
Cash 		4.31% -97.12% 185.58% 49.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.67% 0.00% 25.49% 38.41%
Other 		0.15% -1.25% 197.12% 80.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.05% -0.03% 14.00% 46.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IWGNX % Rank
Technology 		17.28% 0.00% 39.48% 48.41%
Financial Services 		14.25% 0.00% 30.34% 41.40%
Industrials 		12.37% 0.09% 32.39% 18.68%
Healthcare 		11.62% 0.00% 30.30% 41.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.55% 0.00% 20.84% 14.23%
Consumer Defense 		8.77% 0.00% 31.85% 24.63%
Communication Services 		6.82% 0.00% 28.59% 42.68%
Real Estate 		6.51% 0.00% 90.14% 48.83%
Energy 		5.10% 0.00% 38.61% 54.35%
Basic Materials 		3.72% 0.00% 60.23% 71.76%
Utilities 		2.00% 0.00% 40.29% 67.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IWGNX % Rank
US 		36.59% -4.82% 95.75% 46.56%
Non US 		28.08% -46.69% 57.06% 39.46%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IWGNX % Rank
Corporate 		40.26% 0.00% 99.90% 30.27%
Government 		30.50% 0.00% 98.64% 46.76%
Securitized 		14.28% 0.00% 83.28% 28.81%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.19% 0.10% 100.00% 65.34%
Derivative 		3.33% 0.00% 41.88% 36.53%
Municipal 		0.44% 0.00% 31.28% 10.86%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IWGNX % Rank
US 		20.78% -177.12% 87.76% 21.29%
Non US 		9.38% -39.00% 137.36% 43.84%

IWGNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IWGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.05% 0.16% 2.71% 76.41%
Management Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.70% 8.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.40%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

IWGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

IWGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IWGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 441.00% 9.09%

IWGNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IWGNX Category Low Category High IWGNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.57% 0.00% 10.92% 56.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IWGNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IWGNX Category Low Category High IWGNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.04% -5.20% 6.33% 33.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IWGNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IWGNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

F. Chace Brundige

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2014

7.83

7.8%

Mr. Brundige joined Ivy Investment Management Company as an assistant portfolio manager for the Large Cap Growth equity team, and became a portfolio manager in Feb. 2006. He is Senior Vice President of IICO, Vice President of the Trust, and Vice President of and portfolio manager for other investment companies for which IICO serves as investment manager. Mr. Brundige holds a BS degree in Finance from Kansas State University, and has earned an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Mr. Brundige is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Nathan Palmer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Nathan Palmer is a managing director of Wilshire Associates and heads Wilshire Funds Management’s Portfolio Management Group. Mr. Palmer has more than 20 years of industry experience and is responsible for creating multi-asset class, multi-manager investment solutions for financial intermediary clients. He is the Chair of Wilshire Funds Management’s Investment Committee and Retirement Oversight Committee. Prior to joining Wilshire Associates, Mr. Palmer provided investment advice to endowment, foundation, and family office clients at Convergent Wealth Advisors. Previously, he managed the public market investment portfolios for the endowment at the California Institute of Technology and for the defined benefit and defined contribution retirement assets at Intel Corporation. Mr. Palmer began his career as a securities analyst, where he published equity research on the technology, media, and telecom industries. Mr. Palmer graduated phi beta kappa and cum laude from the University of Washington with a BA in business administration. He holds an MBA with High Distinction from the Stern School of Business, New York University, graduating as an Armando John Garville Memorial Scholar. Mr. Palmer holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is an active member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Los Angeles.

Anthony Wicklund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Tony Wicklund is a managing director of Wilshire Associates and a portfolio manager with Wilshire Funds Management. Mr. Wicklund has over 17 years of industry experience and is a portfolio manager for multi-manager portfolios, including target-risk, target-date, and alternative portfolios for a range of financial intermediary clients. Prior to joining Wilshire Associates in 2013, Mr. Wicklund was the director of risk management at Convergent Wealth Advisors, where he led the firm’s investment risk management and operational due diligence efforts. Additionally, he served as chairman of the firm’s Risk Management Oversight Committee and was a voting member of the Investment Committee. Previously, Mr. Wicklund was a senior analyst at Pacific Seafood where he evaluated acquisition targets, coordinated the integration of acquired companies, and performed internal operational audits and capital expenditure analyses. Mr. Wicklund earned his BS in business administration, with a concentration in finance from the University of Oregon. He also holds an MBA from the Marshall School of Business, University of Southern California, with a concentration in investments and financial markets. Mr. Wicklund holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations, and is a member of CFA Society Los Angeles, CFA Institute, and the CAIA Association.

W. Surles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2018

4.32

4.3%

Jeff Surles is a Vice President of Ivy Investment Management Company, a subsidiary of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Mr. Surles graduated from Vanderbilt University in 2000 with a BS in organizational development. He earned an MBA with emphasis in finance from the University of Wisconsin in 2007. While attending the University of Wisconsin he was actively involved in the Applied Security Analysis Program and completed an internship at Provident Trust Company. Prior to joining Waddell & Reed, Mr. Surles was employed by Surles Development Corp. as a portfolio manager from 2003 to 2005, and an investment analyst from 2001 to 2003. In the fall of 2000, he was a sales analyst for Enterprise Development Services, Inc. Mr. Surles joined Waddell & Reed in June 2007 as a fixed income investment analyst. He was appointed assistant vice president in January 2012. Mr. Surles was named co-portfolio manager of the Ivy Global Income Allocation Fund (formerly Ivy International Balanced Fund) in June 2012. Mr. Surles was appointed vice president and assumed sole management responsibilities for the Ivy Global Income Allocation Fund in 2014. Mr. Surles is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

