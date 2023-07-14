Delaware Ivy Wilshire Global Allocation Fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to achieve its objective primarily by allocating its assets among a diverse group of affiliated equity and fixed-income mutual funds.

The Fund invests primarily in mutual funds that are series of the Delaware Funds (each such fund is an “Underlying Affiliated Fund”). Each Underlying Affiliated Fund, in turn, invests in a diversified portfolio of securities from one or more of the following asset classes: domestic equity securities, foreign equity securities (from issuers in both developed and emerging markets) and bonds (both investment grade and high-yield (junk bonds)) issued by domestic and foreign corporations and governments. The Fund invests in Underlying Affiliated Funds that utilize a variety of growth or income investment strategies to seek to achieve their respective objectives. The Underlying Affiliated Funds of the Trust are managed by the Manager.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s “policy” asset mix is 65% invested in equities and 35% invested in fixed-income. However, at any given time, the Fund’s permissible ranges are 45% to 85% invested in equities and 15% to 55% invested in fixed-income.

Wilshire Advisors LLC, the Fund’s sub-advisor (Wilshire), allocates certain of the Fund’s assets among the Underlying Affiliated Funds using a methodology designed to provide exposure to a broad array of asset classes and investment strategies. Within the permissible ranges, Wilshire establishes a “target” allocation for each asset class based on each Underlying Affiliated Funds’ investment style and dynamically allocates and repositions the amount of the Fund’s assets invested in the Underlying Affiliated Funds over time based upon market and economic conditions.

Through its investments in the Underlying Affiliated Funds, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 40% of its assets in foreign investments.

The Manager develops the universe of Underlying Affiliated Funds that Wilshire may consider when making allocation decisions. Wilshire monitors the Fund’s holdings and cash flow and, in general, manages them as needed in order to maintain the Fund’s target allocations. Wilshire does not intend to trade actively among the Underlying Affiliated Funds nor does it intend to attempt to capture short-term market opportunities. However, in seeking to enhance performance, Wilshire may change target allocations within the permissible ranges at any time. Wilshire may modify the above-specified target asset allocations for the Fund and also may modify, from time to time, the Underlying Affiliated Funds selected for the Fund. In addition, from time to time Wilshire or market movements (or a combination of both) may cause the Fund’s investment to temporarily vary from its target percentage. Wilshire will consider rebalancing the Fund’s assets at least quarterly; however, it may rebalance the assets at any time that, in Wilshire’s judgment, a rebalance is necessary, particularly if movements in the market and portfolio activity shift the Fund near the permissible allocation ranges.