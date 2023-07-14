Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.1%
1 yr return
-8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
Net Assets
$1.19 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.9%
Expense Ratio 1.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 127.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IUAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.1%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|81.35%
|1 Yr
|-8.5%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|98.39%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|54.14%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|64.86%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-6.8%
|6.1%
|64.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|IUAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.6%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|71.05%
|2021
|7.6%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|7.36%
|2020
|1.0%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|75.62%
|2019
|2.7%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|72.73%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|69.06%
|Period
|IUAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.1%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|80.06%
|1 Yr
|-8.5%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|98.40%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|54.17%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|68.25%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-3.3%
|8.5%
|61.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|IUAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.6%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|71.05%
|2021
|7.6%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|7.69%
|2020
|1.0%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|75.62%
|2019
|2.7%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|72.73%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|83.77%
|IUAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IUAAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.19 B
|963 K
|126 B
|47.12%
|Number of Holdings
|323
|4
|7731
|17.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|269 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|71.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.85%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|83.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IUAAX % Rank
|Stocks
|62.26%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|91.35%
|Bonds
|23.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|16.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|9.77%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|2.24%
|Cash
|4.03%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|47.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.95%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|14.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|73.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IUAAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.99%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|8.33%
|Healthcare
|18.42%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|2.56%
|Industrials
|12.39%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|16.99%
|Technology
|11.54%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|83.65%
|Energy
|9.65%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|5.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.65%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|78.21%
|Communication Services
|5.79%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|67.95%
|Consumer Defense
|5.54%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|83.97%
|Utilities
|2.80%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|56.41%
|Basic Materials
|2.79%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|90.06%
|Real Estate
|2.44%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|83.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IUAAX % Rank
|US
|57.04%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|42.63%
|Non US
|5.22%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|83.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IUAAX % Rank
|Corporate
|60.25%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.50%
|Government
|28.62%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|41.99%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.67%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.54%
|Securitized
|0.38%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|74.68%
|Municipal
|0.09%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|44.87%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|60.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IUAAX % Rank
|US
|21.44%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|14.10%
|Non US
|1.56%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|66.67%
|IUAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.21%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|19.33%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|81.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|60.87%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|46.92%
|IUAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IUAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IUAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|127.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|86.25%
|IUAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IUAAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.42%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|50.96%
|IUAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|IUAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IUAAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.73%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|69.31%
|IUAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.422
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.435
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.504
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2019
|$2.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.608
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.518
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.568
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.584
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.497
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2014
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2013
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.134
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 14, 2012
|$0.278
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 08, 2012
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.483
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 09, 2011
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.361
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 13, 2010
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.340
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 13, 2009
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.608
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 03, 2006
|$0.547
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2005
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2004
17.59
17.6%
Sergio Marcheli is a portfolio manager for Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Marcheli joined Invesco in 2010. Formerly, Mr. Marcheli was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. in an investment management capacity (2002 to 2010). And before joining Morgan Stanley, he was a portfolio specialist for the U.S. large-cap relative value products at Van Kampen, which he joined in 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of St. Thomas.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2010
12.01
12.0%
Chuck Burge is a Senior Portfolio Manager with Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Burge joined Invesco in 2002 as a portfolio manager and has held various positions with increased responsibility within the Taxable Investment team. He assumed fund management responsibilities in 2009. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Burge spent seven years with Criterion Investment Management. He entered the industry in 1993. Mr. Burge earned a BS degree in economics from Texas A&M University. He also earned an MBA in finance and accounting from Rice University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Brian Jurkash is a Portfolio Manager with the Growth and Income/Equity and Income team. Mr. Jurkash entered the industry when he joined Invesco in 2000. Prior to his current position, he worked on the Mid-Cap Growth team and the Quantitative Research team. Mr. Jurkash earned his BBA degree in finance from Stephen F. Austin State University and an MBA in finance from the University of Houston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2016
6.35
6.4%
Matthew Titus is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Titus began his career in the financial industry in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2016.From 2004 to 2016, he was employed by American Century Investments, where he served as co-manager of the firm's relative value fund and most recently served as lead manager of such fund. Previously, he was with American Century Investments, where he helped manage the firm’s relative value fund since 2004 and was lead manager since January 2015. Before joining American Century in 2004, he was an equity research analyst for Banc One Investment Advisors, where he provided coverage for small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap value portfolio and teams. Mr. Titus earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and an MBA from Ohio State University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...