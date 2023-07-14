Home
Trending ETFs

VY® Invesco Equity and Income Portfolio

mutual fund
IVIPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.48 -0.23 -0.55%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (IUAIX) Primary Adv (IUAAX) S (IUASX) S (IVIPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VY® Invesco Equity and Income Portfolio

IVIPX | Fund

$41.48

$1.19 B

2.63%

$1.09

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.2%

1 yr return

-8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$1.19 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 127.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IVIPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® Invesco Equity and Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Feb 27, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sergio Marcheli

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and income securities at the time of investment. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior written notice of any change in this investment policy.The Portfolio seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in income-producing equity instruments (including common stocks, preferred stocks, and convertible securities) and investment-grade quality debt instruments. Investment-grade debt instruments are securities rated BBB or higher by S&P Global Ratings or Baa or higher by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. or unrated securities determined by the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) to be of comparable quality. The composition of the Portfolio's investments will vary over time based upon evaluations of economic conditions by the Sub-Adviser and its belief about which securities would best accomplish the Portfolio's investment objective.The Sub-Adviser generally seeks to identify companies that are undervalued and have identifiable factors that might lead to improved valuations. The Sub-Adviser looks for catalysts for change that may positively impact a company. This catalyst could come from within the company in the form of new management, operational enhancements, restructuring, or reorganization. It could also be an external factor, such as an improvement in industry conditions or a regulatory change.The Portfolio may invest in securities that do not pay dividends or interest and securities that have above-average volatility of price movement, including warrants or rights to acquire securities. Because prices of equity securities and debt instruments fluctuate, the value of an investment in the Portfolio will vary based on the Portfolio’s investment performance. In an effort to reduce the Portfolio's overall exposure to any individual security price decline, the Portfolio spreads its investments over many different companies in a variety of industries. The Sub-Adviser focuses on large-capitalization companies, although the Portfolio may invest in companies of any size.Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 65% of its assets in income-producing equity securities and up to 10% of its assets in illiquid securities and certain restricted securities. The Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts. The Portfolio may purchase and sell certain derivative instruments, such as options, futures and options on futures, forward foreign currency exchange contracts, structured notes and other types of structured investments, and swaps for various portfolio management purposes, including to earn income, facilitate portfolio management, and mitigate risks.The Portfolio may invest in collateralized mortgage obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Portfolio may dispose of a security when, in the opinion of the Sub-Adviser, the security reaches the Sub-Adviser’s estimate of fair value or when the Sub-Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IVIPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVIPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -3.2% 29.3% 81.03%
1 Yr -8.5% -12.9% 32.0% 98.71%
3 Yr 1.0%* -6.4% 12.7% 54.48%
5 Yr -2.4%* -8.2% 5.9% 65.22%
10 Yr -0.1%* -6.8% 6.1% 65.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVIPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -37.4% -8.2% 71.71%
2021 7.6% -5.0% 12.0% 7.02%
2020 1.0% -5.7% 7.8% 75.97%
2019 2.7% -2.1% 6.3% 73.09%
2018 -3.6% -6.1% -0.8% 69.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVIPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -14.6% 29.3% 79.74%
1 Yr -8.5% -12.9% 57.6% 98.72%
3 Yr 1.0%* -6.4% 22.1% 54.51%
5 Yr -2.1%* -7.8% 16.4% 67.88%
10 Yr 2.7%* -3.3% 8.5% 60.48%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVIPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -37.4% -8.2% 71.71%
2021 7.6% -5.0% 12.0% 7.36%
2020 1.0% -5.7% 7.8% 75.97%
2019 2.7% -2.1% 6.3% 73.09%
2018 -3.3% -6.1% 0.1% 83.40%

NAV & Total Return History

IVIPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IVIPX Category Low Category High IVIPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.19 B 963 K 126 B 48.08%
Number of Holdings 323 4 7731 18.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 269 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 72.44%
Weighting of Top 10 22.85% 13.3% 100.0% 84.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 4.07%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 3.85%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 3.84%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 3.83%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 3.79%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 3.79%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.88% 3.79%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 3.69%
  9. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 3.25%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 3.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IVIPX % Rank
Stocks 		62.26% 0.19% 99.72% 92.31%
Bonds 		23.00% 0.00% 91.12% 16.99%
Convertible Bonds 		9.77% 0.00% 26.48% 3.21%
Cash 		4.03% -7.71% 88.33% 48.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.95% 0.00% 26.97% 15.71%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 91.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVIPX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.99% 0.28% 52.80% 9.29%
Healthcare 		18.42% 0.00% 36.30% 3.53%
Industrials 		12.39% 1.16% 32.55% 17.95%
Technology 		11.54% 1.07% 52.93% 84.62%
Energy 		9.65% 0.00% 29.22% 6.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.65% 0.00% 16.01% 80.45%
Communication Services 		5.79% 0.00% 26.62% 70.83%
Consumer Defense 		5.54% 0.00% 27.24% 84.94%
Utilities 		2.80% 0.00% 31.67% 57.37%
Basic Materials 		2.79% 0.00% 15.48% 91.03%
Real Estate 		2.44% 0.00% 33.86% 84.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVIPX % Rank
US 		57.04% 0.19% 96.85% 43.59%
Non US 		5.22% 0.00% 35.45% 83.97%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVIPX % Rank
Corporate 		60.25% 0.00% 100.00% 13.46%
Government 		28.62% 0.00% 99.71% 42.95%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.67% 0.00% 100.00% 87.50%
Securitized 		0.38% 0.00% 37.97% 75.64%
Municipal 		0.09% 0.00% 17.02% 45.83%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 93.27%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVIPX % Rank
US 		21.44% 0.00% 91.12% 15.06%
Non US 		1.56% 0.00% 18.39% 67.63%

IVIPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IVIPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.01% 3.35% 26.33%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.25% 82.69%
12b-1 Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.00% 57.07%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 54.04%

Sales Fees

IVIPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IVIPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IVIPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 127.00% 4.00% 398.00% 88.66%

IVIPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IVIPX Category Low Category High IVIPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.63% 0.00% 7.05% 90.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IVIPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IVIPX Category Low Category High IVIPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.84% -1.12% 5.55% 63.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IVIPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IVIPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sergio Marcheli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2004

17.59

17.6%

Sergio Marcheli is a portfolio manager for Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Marcheli joined Invesco in 2010. Formerly, Mr. Marcheli was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. in an investment management capacity (2002 to 2010). And before joining Morgan Stanley, he was a portfolio specialist for the U.S. large-cap relative value products at Van Kampen, which he joined in 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of St. Thomas.

Charles Burge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2010

12.01

12.0%

Chuck Burge is a Senior Portfolio Manager with Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Burge joined Invesco in 2002 as a portfolio manager and has held various positions with increased responsibility within the Taxable Investment team. He assumed fund management responsibilities in 2009. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Burge spent seven years with Criterion Investment Management. He entered the industry in 1993. Mr. Burge earned a BS degree in economics from Texas A&M University. He also earned an MBA in finance and accounting from Rice University.

Brian Jurkash

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Brian Jurkash is a Portfolio Manager with the Growth and Income/Equity and Income team. Mr. Jurkash entered the industry when he joined Invesco in 2000. Prior to his current position, he worked on the Mid-Cap Growth team and the Quantitative Research team. Mr. Jurkash earned his BBA degree in finance from Stephen F. Austin State University and an MBA in finance from the University of Houston.

Matthew Titus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2016

6.35

6.4%

Matthew Titus is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Titus began his career in the financial industry in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2016.From 2004 to 2016, he was employed by American Century Investments, where he served as co-manager of the firm's relative value fund and most recently served as lead manager of such fund. Previously, he was with American Century Investments, where he helped manage the firm’s relative value fund since 2004 and was lead manager since January 2015. Before joining American Century in 2004, he was an equity research analyst for Banc One Investment Advisors, where he provided coverage for small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap value portfolio and teams. Mr. Titus earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and an MBA from Ohio State University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

