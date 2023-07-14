The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its net assets in common stocks. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, but tends to focus on medium and large companies. The Fund seeks its investment objective by employing a multiple portfolio manager structure, which means the Fund has several components that are managed separately using different investment styles. Each component sleeve has a distinct investment philosophy and analytical process to identify specific securities for purchase or sale. Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, does not allocate a set percentage to any of these sleeves but instead seeks a flexible and diversified Fund profile. Together the investment strategies represent a wide range of investment philosophies, companies, industries and market capitalizations. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market. The Fund may trade portfolio securities actively.