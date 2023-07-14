Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
10.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$6.34 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.0%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|YTD
|13.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|66.11%
|1 Yr
|10.6%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|52.34%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|83.96%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|81.52%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|87.21%
* Annualized
|2022
|-22.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|60.67%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|94.00%
|2020
|4.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|34.63%
|2019
|5.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|43.76%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|80.57%
|YTD
|13.9%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|59.74%
|1 Yr
|10.6%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|43.85%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|84.54%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|65.56%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|64.05%
* Annualized
|2022
|-22.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|60.75%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|94.00%
|2020
|4.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|35.04%
|2019
|5.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|44.27%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|24.93%
|ITHAX
|Net Assets
|6.34 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|21.98%
|Number of Holdings
|191
|2
|4154
|37.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.18 B
|288 K
|270 B
|31.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.97%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|95.31%
|Weighting
|Stocks
|97.65%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|74.11%
|Cash
|1.85%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|30.42%
|Other
|0.48%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|3.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|9.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|52.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|52.53%
|Weighting
|Financial Services
|17.51%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|16.85%
|Healthcare
|16.61%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|18.76%
|Technology
|15.86%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|88.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.46%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|16.46%
|Industrials
|12.45%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|15.47%
|Consumer Defense
|8.05%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|24.66%
|Communication Services
|6.91%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|73.51%
|Basic Materials
|4.45%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|17.30%
|Real Estate
|3.23%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|31.47%
|Energy
|1.57%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|80.70%
|Utilities
|0.89%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|79.56%
|Weighting
|US
|92.28%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|73.96%
|Non US
|5.37%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|26.19%
|ITHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|34.49%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|76.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.61%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|ITHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|56.05%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ITHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ITHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|81.74%
|ITHAX
|Dividend Yield
|0.32%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|75.62%
|ITHAX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ITHAX
|Net Income Ratio
|0.12%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|80.26%
|ITHAX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$1.643
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.534
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.313
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2013
9.25
9.3%
Mr. Thomas joined Wellington Management in 2002, where he currently serves as Senior Managing Director and Associate Director, Investment Strategy and Risk. As associate director of Investment Strategy and Risk, Gregg conducts original research on portfolio and risk-management topics, leads various Wellington Management internal investment oversight processes, and analyzes key trends and investment risks across the equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and hedge fund product suites. In addition, he is a portfolio manager on certain multi-manager solutions offered by the firm, including Global Equities, International Equities, Hedged Equities, Japan Equities, and US Alpha strategies. Gregg is a member of a number of Wellington Management’s committees and oversight groups, including the Risk Management Committee, Fixed Income Risk Advisory Council, Equity Risk Advisory Council, Multi Asset Strategy Review Group, Equity Review Group II, New Product Working Group, and Philosophy and Process Panel, and represents Wellington Management as a member of the Buy Side Risk Managers Forum. Previously, Gregg was an equity portfolio specialist and analyst at Wellington Management (2002 – 2006). Prior to rejoining the firm in 2002, he worked as a quantitative business analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments (2001), as a business analyst and data analyst in Wellington Management’s Information Services Group (1997 – 2001), and in various financial markets-related positions at IDD Information Services (1993 – 1997). Gregg received his BS in finance, with high distinction, from the University of Rhode Island (1992). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Mr. Simon is Senior Managing Director and portfolio manager of the Wellington Management Company LLP. Mr. Simon joined the Wellington Management Company LLP in 2009 and has been an investment professional since 2001.
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
