The Hartford Capital Appreciation Fund

mutual fund
ITHAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.54 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (HCAYX) Primary A (ITHAX) C (HCACX) Inst (ITHIX) Retirement (ITHTX) Retirement (ITHRX) Retirement (ITHSX) Retirement (ITHVX) Other (HCAFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Hartford Capital Appreciation Fund

ITHAX | Fund

$37.54

$6.34 B

0.32%

$0.12

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

10.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$6.34 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ITHAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Hartford Capital Appreciation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 22, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregg Thomas

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its net assets in common stocks. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, but tends to focus on medium and large companies. The Fund seeks its investment objective by employing a multiple portfolio manager structure, which means the Fund has several components that are managed separately using different investment styles. Each component sleeve has a distinct investment philosophy and analytical process to identify specific securities for purchase or sale. Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, does not allocate a set percentage to any of these sleeves but instead seeks a flexible and diversified Fund profile. Together the investment strategies represent a wide range of investment philosophies, companies, industries and market capitalizations. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market. The Fund may trade portfolio securities actively.
ITHAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ITHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -14.3% 35.6% 66.11%
1 Yr 10.6% -34.9% 38.6% 52.34%
3 Yr 0.3%* -27.8% 93.5% 83.96%
5 Yr -1.5%* -30.5% 97.2% 81.52%
10 Yr -1.2%* -18.8% 37.4% 87.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ITHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -56.3% 28.9% 60.67%
2021 -0.5% -20.5% 152.6% 94.00%
2020 4.7% -13.9% 183.6% 34.63%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 43.76%
2018 -4.3% -13.5% 12.6% 80.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ITHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -20.5% 35.6% 59.74%
1 Yr 10.6% -34.9% 40.3% 43.85%
3 Yr 0.3%* -27.8% 93.5% 84.54%
5 Yr 1.9%* -29.8% 97.2% 65.56%
10 Yr 5.5%* -13.5% 37.4% 64.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ITHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -56.3% 28.9% 60.75%
2021 -0.5% -20.5% 152.6% 94.00%
2020 4.7% -13.9% 183.6% 35.04%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 44.27%
2018 -1.1% -10.9% 12.6% 24.93%

NAV & Total Return History

ITHAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ITHAX Category Low Category High ITHAX % Rank
Net Assets 6.34 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 21.98%
Number of Holdings 191 2 4154 37.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.18 B 288 K 270 B 31.17%
Weighting of Top 10 17.97% 1.8% 106.2% 95.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. S+p500 Emini Fut Dec20 Xcme 20201218 2.61%
  2. S+p500 Emini Fut Dec20 Xcme 20201218 2.61%
  3. S+p500 Emini Fut Dec20 Xcme 20201218 2.61%
  4. S+p500 Emini Fut Dec20 Xcme 20201218 2.61%
  5. S+p500 Emini Fut Dec20 Xcme 20201218 2.61%
  6. S+p500 Emini Fut Dec20 Xcme 20201218 2.61%
  7. S+p500 Emini Fut Dec20 Xcme 20201218 2.61%
  8. S+p500 Emini Fut Dec20 Xcme 20201218 2.61%
  9. S+p500 Emini Fut Dec20 Xcme 20201218 2.61%
  10. S+p500 Emini Fut Dec20 Xcme 20201218 2.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ITHAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.65% 0.00% 130.24% 74.11%
Cash 		1.85% -102.29% 100.00% 30.42%
Other 		0.48% -13.91% 134.98% 3.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 1.57% 9.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 52.57%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 52.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ITHAX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.51% 0.00% 55.59% 16.85%
Healthcare 		16.61% 0.00% 60.70% 18.76%
Technology 		15.86% 0.00% 48.94% 88.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.46% 0.00% 30.33% 16.46%
Industrials 		12.45% 0.00% 29.90% 15.47%
Consumer Defense 		8.05% 0.00% 47.71% 24.66%
Communication Services 		6.91% 0.00% 27.94% 73.51%
Basic Materials 		4.45% 0.00% 25.70% 17.30%
Real Estate 		3.23% 0.00% 31.91% 31.47%
Energy 		1.57% 0.00% 41.64% 80.70%
Utilities 		0.89% 0.00% 20.91% 79.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ITHAX % Rank
US 		92.28% 0.00% 127.77% 73.96%
Non US 		5.37% 0.00% 32.38% 26.19%

ITHAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ITHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.01% 49.27% 34.49%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 2.00% 76.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.61%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

ITHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 56.05%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ITHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ITHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 0.00% 496.00% 81.74%

ITHAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ITHAX Category Low Category High ITHAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.32% 0.00% 24.06% 75.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ITHAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ITHAX Category Low Category High ITHAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.12% -54.00% 6.06% 80.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ITHAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ITHAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregg Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2013

9.25

9.3%

Mr. Thomas joined Wellington Management in 2002, where he currently serves as Senior Managing Director and Associate Director, Investment Strategy and Risk. As associate director of Investment Strategy and Risk, Gregg conducts original research on portfolio and risk-management topics, leads various Wellington Management internal investment oversight processes, and analyzes key trends and investment risks across the equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and hedge fund product suites. In addition, he is a portfolio manager on certain multi-manager solutions offered by the firm, including Global Equities, International Equities, Hedged Equities, Japan Equities, and US Alpha strategies. Gregg is a member of a number of Wellington Management’s committees and oversight groups, including the Risk Management Committee, Fixed Income Risk Advisory Council, Equity Risk Advisory Council, Multi Asset Strategy Review Group, Equity Review Group II, New Product Working Group, and Philosophy and Process Panel, and represents Wellington Management as a member of the Buy Side Risk Managers Forum. Previously, Gregg was an equity portfolio specialist and analyst at Wellington Management (2002 – 2006). Prior to rejoining the firm in 2002, he worked as a quantitative business analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments (2001), as a business analyst and data analyst in Wellington Management’s Information Services Group (1997 – 2001), and in various financial markets-related positions at IDD Information Services (1993 – 1997). Gregg received his BS in finance, with high distinction, from the University of Rhode Island (1992). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Thomas Simon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Mr. Simon is Senior Managing Director and portfolio manager of the Wellington Management Company LLP. Mr. Simon joined the Wellington Management Company LLP in 2009 and has been an investment professional since 2001.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

