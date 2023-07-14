Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.5%
1 yr return
-1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$66.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.2%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund uses a quantitative methodology to identify securities ICON Advisors, Inc. (“ICON”) the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, believes are underpriced relative to value. Normally the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities traded in the U.S. This strategy may not be changed unless Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. To manage the risk of holding equity securities, the Fund may write call options or purchase put options on securities or securities indexes.
ICON’s quantitative methodology calculates intrinsic value using average earnings per share, future earnings growth estimates, beta, and bond yield. This calculated intrinsic value for each individual stock is aggregated by industry and sector which enables ICON to identify value opportunities within industries and sectors. ICON then employs a tactical, rotation-based process that tilts the Fund toward industries and sectors ICON believes will outperform.
ICON believes that equity markets go through themes over time, simply stated, stocks in industries that were market leaders at one time tend to become overpriced relative to intrinsic value, and stocks in industries that were not in favor tend to drop below intrinsic value. The Fund will sell securities in industries ICON believes are overpriced and buy securities in industries we believe are underpriced. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in a single industry. We believe ICON’s combination of industry rotation and bottom-up valuation distinguishes us from other investment managers. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization.
The Fund may short securities and may also purchase exchange traded funds, including leveraged and inversed exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Leveraged ETFs seek to deliver multiples of the performance of the index or benchmark they track. Inverse ETFs (also called “short” funds) seek to deliver the opposite of the performance of the index or benchmark they track. Like traditional ETFs, some leveraged and inverse ETFs track broad indices, some are sector-specific, and others are linked to commodities, currencies, or some other benchmark.
|Period
|ISTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|97.37%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|94.41%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|44.52%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|64.93%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|38.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|ISTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|32.78%
|2021
|4.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|43.70%
|2020
|5.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|82.92%
|2019
|7.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|11.84%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|84.84%
|Period
|ISTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|93.10%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|90.14%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|44.32%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|69.63%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|69.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|ISTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|32.86%
|2021
|4.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|43.70%
|2020
|5.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|82.92%
|2019
|7.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|11.84%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|90.28%
|ISTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ISTAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|66.2 M
|189 K
|222 B
|88.82%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|2
|3509
|86.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|34.4 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|89.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.20%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|48.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ISTAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.03%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|40.07%
|Cash
|0.97%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|55.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|28.44%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|33.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|23.91%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|22.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ISTAX % Rank
|Industrials
|30.65%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|0.08%
|Technology
|22.71%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|91.26%
|Financial Services
|19.62%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|5.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.84%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|55.89%
|Energy
|10.22%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|2.56%
|Basic Materials
|0.90%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|60.26%
|Healthcare
|0.43%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|98.93%
|Communication Services
|0.24%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|97.77%
|Consumer Defense
|0.18%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|85.41%
|Real Estate
|0.13%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|65.46%
|Utilities
|0.09%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|26.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ISTAX % Rank
|US
|93.69%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|55.98%
|Non US
|5.34%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|31.24%
|ISTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|25.52%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|80.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.65%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|48.96%
|ISTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|3.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ISTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ISTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|32.09%
|ISTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ISTAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|34.29%
|ISTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ISTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ISTAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.43%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|59.09%
|ISTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$1.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2006
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 24, 2011
11.36
11.4%
Craig Callahan is the company Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Investment Committee of ICON Advisers, Inc. Mr. Callahan received his doctorate of business administration in finance and statistics from Kent State University in 1979 and a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio State University in 1973. From 1986 to 2005, he served as ICON’s Chief Investment Officer. He holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, 65, and 66 registrations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2020
2.09
2.1%
Brian Callahan is ICON’s Investment Committee member for separately managed accounts (SMAs) and institutional accounts. He first joined ICON in 2000 as a Research Analyst while attending Colorado State University. In 2007, he received a master’s in business administration from The Ohio State University and returned as a Research Analyst. In 2008, he became an Investment Committee member and Portfolio Manager.From 2008 until January 2011 he managed ICON’s separately managed accounts. From 2011 to 2014 Mr. Callahan was ICON’s Director of Marketing. From 2014 to 2018 Mr. Callahan managed ICON’s strategy based portfolios and tactical allocation portfolios .He was previously employed as a treasury administrator at Citi Fund Services . He holds a FINRA Series 7 registration.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2020
2.09
2.1%
Scott Callahan joined ICON in 2005 as a Research Analyst and was promoted to Assistant Portfolio Manager in January 2006. He left ICON in August 2006 to pursue his MBA, which he received from New York University in 2008. Mr. Callahan became a Portfolio Manager in 2008. Mr. Callahan received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Colorado.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
