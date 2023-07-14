Home
Trending ETFs

IOLZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ICON Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    ICON Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 06, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craig Callahan

Fund Description

The Fund uses a quantitative methodology to identify securities ICON Advisors, Inc. (“ICON”) the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, believes are underpriced relative to value. Normally the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities traded in the U.S. This strategy may not be changed unless Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. To manage the risk of holding equity securities, the Fund may write call options or purchase put options on securities or securities indexes.

ICON’s quantitative methodology calculates intrinsic value using average earnings per share, future earnings growth estimates, beta, and bond yield. This calculated intrinsic value for each individual stock is aggregated by industry and sector which enables ICON to identify value opportunities within industries and sectors. ICON then employs a tactical, rotation-based process that tilts the Fund toward industries and sectors ICON believes will outperform.

ICON believes that equity markets go through themes over time, simply stated, stocks in industries that were market leaders at one time tend to become overpriced relative to intrinsic value, and stocks in industries that were not in favor tend to drop below intrinsic value. The Fund will sell securities in industries ICON believes are overpriced and buy securities in industries we believe are underpriced. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in a single industry. We believe ICON’s combination of industry rotation and bottom-up valuation distinguishes us from other investment managers. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization.

The Fund may short securities and may also purchase exchange traded funds, including leveraged and inversed exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Leveraged ETFs seek to deliver multiples of the performance of the index or benchmark they track. Inverse ETFs (also called “short” funds) seek to deliver the opposite of the performance of the index or benchmark they track. Like traditional ETFs, some leveraged and inverse ETFs track broad indices, some are sector-specific, and others are linked to commodities, currencies, or some other benchmark.

Read More

IOLZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IOLZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -41.7% 64.0% 97.29%
1 Yr -0.1% -46.2% 77.9% 93.92%
3 Yr 2.5%* -41.7% 28.4% 38.61%
5 Yr 0.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 59.80%
10 Yr 5.4%* -16.8% 19.6% 34.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IOLZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.4% -85.9% 81.6% 30.02%
2021 5.4% -31.0% 26.7% 39.90%
2020 5.1% -13.0% 34.8% 82.22%
2019 7.5% -6.0% 10.6% 9.99%
2018 -3.9% -15.9% 2.0% 84.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IOLZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -41.7% 64.0% 93.02%
1 Yr -0.1% -46.2% 77.9% 89.56%
3 Yr 2.5%* -41.7% 28.4% 38.33%
5 Yr 0.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 65.89%
10 Yr 5.4%* -16.8% 19.7% 65.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IOLZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.4% -85.9% 81.6% 30.10%
2021 5.4% -31.0% 26.7% 39.90%
2020 5.1% -13.0% 34.8% 82.22%
2019 7.5% -6.0% 10.6% 9.99%
2018 -3.9% -15.9% 3.1% 89.61%

NAV & Total Return History

IOLZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IOLZX Category Low Category High IOLZX % Rank
Net Assets 66.2 M 189 K 222 B 88.91%
Number of Holdings 34 2 3509 87.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 34.4 M -1.37 M 104 B 89.37%
Weighting of Top 10 47.20% 11.4% 116.5% 48.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. EPAM Systems Inc 8.98%
  2. Chart Industries Inc 6.27%
  3. Ebix Inc 5.72%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.70%
  5. Diamondback Energy Inc 5.36%
  6. Nike Inc Class B 4.97%
  7. Extreme Networks Inc 4.80%
  8. Baker Hughes Co Class A 4.61%
  9. Martin Marietta Materials Inc 4.58%
  10. Adobe Inc 4.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IOLZX % Rank
Stocks 		99.03% 50.26% 104.50% 40.15%
Cash 		0.97% -10.83% 49.73% 55.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 55.07%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 57.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 52.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 51.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IOLZX % Rank
Industrials 		30.65% 0.00% 30.65% 0.16%
Technology 		22.71% 0.00% 65.70% 91.34%
Financial Services 		19.62% 0.00% 43.06% 5.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.84% 0.00% 62.57% 55.98%
Energy 		10.22% 0.00% 41.09% 2.64%
Basic Materials 		0.90% 0.00% 18.91% 60.59%
Healthcare 		0.43% 0.00% 39.76% 99.01%
Communication Services 		0.24% 0.00% 66.40% 97.86%
Consumer Defense 		0.18% 0.00% 25.50% 85.49%
Real Estate 		0.13% 0.00% 16.05% 65.54%
Utilities 		0.09% 0.00% 16.07% 26.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IOLZX % Rank
US 		93.69% 34.69% 100.00% 56.06%
Non US 		5.34% 0.00% 54.22% 31.33%

IOLZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IOLZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.01% 20.29% 42.40%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 82.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.64%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.02% 50.52%

Sales Fees

IOLZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IOLZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IOLZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 316.74% 33.21%

IOLZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IOLZX Category Low Category High IOLZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 57.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IOLZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IOLZX Category Low Category High IOLZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.17% -6.13% 1.75% 38.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IOLZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IOLZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craig Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 24, 2011

11.36

11.4%

Craig Callahan is the company Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Investment Committee of ICON Advisers, Inc. Mr. Callahan received his doctorate of business administration in finance and statistics from Kent State University in 1979 and a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio State University in 1973. From 1986 to 2005, he served as ICON’s Chief Investment Officer. He holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, 65, and 66 registrations.

Brian Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2020

2.09

2.1%

Brian Callahan is ICON’s Investment Committee member for separately managed accounts (SMAs) and institutional accounts. He first joined ICON in 2000 as a Research Analyst while attending Colorado State University. In 2007, he received a master’s in business administration from The Ohio State University and returned as a Research Analyst. In 2008, he became an Investment Committee member and Portfolio Manager.From 2008 until January 2011 he managed ICON’s separately managed accounts. From 2011 to 2014 Mr. Callahan was ICON’s Director of Marketing. From 2014 to 2018 Mr. Callahan managed ICON’s strategy based portfolios and tactical allocation portfolios .He was previously employed as a treasury administrator at Citi Fund Services . He holds a FINRA Series 7 registration.

Scott Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2020

2.09

2.1%

Scott Callahan joined ICON in 2005 as a Research Analyst and was promoted to Assistant Portfolio Manager in January 2006. He left ICON in August 2006 to pursue his MBA, which he received from New York University in 2008. Mr. Callahan became a Portfolio Manager in 2008. Mr. Callahan received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Colorado.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

