The Fund uses a quantitative methodology to identify securities ICON Advisors, Inc. (“ICON”) the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, believes are underpriced relative to value. Normally the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities traded in the U.S. This strategy may not be changed unless Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. To manage the risk of holding equity securities, the Fund may write call options or purchase put options on securities or securities indexes.

ICON’s quantitative methodology calculates intrinsic value using average earnings per share, future earnings growth estimates, beta, and bond yield. This calculated intrinsic value for each individual stock is aggregated by industry and sector which enables ICON to identify value opportunities within industries and sectors. ICON then employs a tactical, rotation-based process that tilts the Fund toward industries and sectors ICON believes will outperform.

ICON believes that equity markets go through themes over time, simply stated, stocks in industries that were market leaders at one time tend to become overpriced relative to intrinsic value, and stocks in industries that were not in favor tend to drop below intrinsic value. The Fund will sell securities in industries ICON believes are overpriced and buy securities in industries we believe are underpriced. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in a single industry. We believe ICON’s combination of industry rotation and bottom-up valuation distinguishes us from other investment managers. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization.

The Fund may short securities and may also purchase exchange traded funds, including leveraged and inversed exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Leveraged ETFs seek to deliver multiples of the performance of the index or benchmark they track. Inverse ETFs (also called “short” funds) seek to deliver the opposite of the performance of the index or benchmark they track. Like traditional ETFs, some leveraged and inverse ETFs track broad indices, some are sector-specific, and others are linked to commodities, currencies, or some other benchmark.