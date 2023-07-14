Home
Voya MidCap Opportunities Portfolio

mutual fund
ISMOX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$3.36 -0.01 -0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IIMOX) Primary S (ISMOX) Adv (IAMOX) S (IMOPX) Retirement (VMCRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

22.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-36.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-23.9%

Net Assets

$1 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ISMOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -36.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -23.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya MidCap Opportunities Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    May 07, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Bianchi

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stock of mid-sized U.S. companies. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy.The Portfolio normally invests in companies that the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) believes have above average prospects for growth. For this Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser defines mid-sized companies as those companies with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization of companies within the Russell Midcap® Growth Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index as of December 31, 2021, ranged from $1.2 billion to $58.8 billion. The Portfolio may also invest in derivative instruments including futures or index futures that have a similar profile to the benchmark of the Portfolio. The Portfolio typically uses derivatives for the purpose of maintaining equity market exposure on its cash balance. The Portfolio may also invest in foreign securities. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).In managing the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser uses a stock selection process that combines the discipline of quantitative screens with rigorous fundamental security analysis. The quantitative screens focus the fundamental analysis by seeking to identify the stocks of companies with strong business momentum that demonstrate relative price strength, and have a perceived value not reflected in the current price. The objective of the fundamental analysis is to confirm the persistence of the company's revenue and earnings growth and validate the Sub-Adviser's expectations for earnings estimate revisions, particularly relative to consensus. A determination of reasonable valuation for individual securities is based on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser.In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a material effect on the value, risks, or prospects of a company. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on factors identified through its proprietary empirical research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates and on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as the Sub-Adviser considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33% of its total assets.
Read More

ISMOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -26.9% 59.5% 43.79%
1 Yr 22.6% -43.3% 860.3% 7.80%
3 Yr -36.2%* -41.5% 41.9% 99.26%
5 Yr -23.9%* -28.2% 82.7% 98.43%
10 Yr -13.7%* -18.2% 13.7% 97.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -82.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 99.64%
2021 -1.9% -52.0% 83.9% 58.09%
2020 9.8% -17.6% 195.3% 37.33%
2019 3.2% -16.0% 9.5% 87.67%
2018 -3.7% -13.6% 24.1% 62.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -53.4% 55.3% 41.84%
1 Yr 22.6% -60.3% 860.3% 7.27%
3 Yr -36.2%* -41.5% 41.9% 99.26%
5 Yr -23.9%* -27.5% 82.7% 98.81%
10 Yr -8.0%* -17.0% 15.4% 97.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -82.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 99.64%
2021 -1.9% -52.0% 83.9% 58.09%
2020 9.8% -17.6% 195.3% 37.33%
2019 3.2% -16.0% 9.5% 87.67%
2018 -1.6% -13.6% 24.1% 39.67%

NAV & Total Return History

ISMOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ISMOX Category Low Category High ISMOX % Rank
Net Assets 1 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 51.95%
Number of Holdings 62 20 3702 69.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 324 M 360 K 10.9 B 48.23%
Weighting of Top 10 30.35% 5.5% 92.1% 29.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc 4.10%
  2. Cadence Design Systems Inc 3.56%
  3. DocuSign Inc 3.11%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.09%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.09%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.09%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.09%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.09%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.09%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ISMOX % Rank
Stocks 		97.17% 23.99% 100.52% 64.89%
Cash 		2.83% -0.52% 26.94% 33.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 55.50%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 57.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 51.60%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 53.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISMOX % Rank
Technology 		35.19% 0.04% 62.17% 29.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.72% 0.00% 57.41% 17.55%
Healthcare 		17.56% 0.00% 43.77% 50.35%
Industrials 		17.47% 0.00% 38.23% 26.60%
Financial Services 		3.61% 0.00% 43.01% 82.27%
Real Estate 		2.69% 0.00% 19.28% 43.97%
Energy 		2.53% 0.00% 62.10% 37.41%
Consumer Defense 		2.39% 0.00% 16.40% 49.65%
Communication Services 		0.85% 0.00% 18.33% 79.61%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 63.30%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 87.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISMOX % Rank
US 		94.11% 23.38% 100.52% 49.29%
Non US 		3.06% 0.00% 35.22% 53.37%

ISMOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ISMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.02% 19.28% 46.67%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 58.08%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.03%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 52.48%

Sales Fees

ISMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ISMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ISMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 0.00% 250.31% 70.36%

ISMOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ISMOX Category Low Category High ISMOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 55.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ISMOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ISMOX Category Low Category High ISMOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.53% -2.24% 2.75% 43.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ISMOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ISMOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Bianchi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2005

16.84

16.8%

Jeffrey Bianchi, CFA Head of U.S. Growth and Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Bianchi is the head of the U.S. growth team and serves as a portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management for the large cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. When Jeff joined the firm he spent a year as a quantitative analyst before moving to the fundamental equity team where he then worked as an analyst covering the health care, technology and industrials sectors for the large cap growth strategies. He joined the large cap growth portfolio management team in 2000, was named a portfolio manager on the strategy in 2008, and was named a portfolio manager on the mid cap growth strategy in 2005. Jeff received a BA in economics, a BS in finance, and an MA in economics from the University of Connecticut and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Michael Pytosh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Michael Pytosh Chief Investment Officer, Equities Michael Pytosh is chief investment officer, equities at Voya Investment Management. Mike also serves as a portfolio manager for the large cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. Previously at the firm, Mike covered the technology sector as an analyst. Prior to joining the firm, he was president of Lincoln Equity Management, LLC and a technology analyst. Mike also served as a technology analyst at JPMorgan Investment Management and an analyst at Lehman Brothers. Mike started his career at American Express. He has a BS degree in accounting from Arizona State University and is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers.

Kristy Finnegan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Kristy Finnegan is a portfolio manager on the value team at Voya Investment Management for the large cap value strategies. She also covers the consumer staples sector. Kristy joined the firm as an analyst covering the technology sector and later covering the consumer sectors. Prior to joining the firm, she was an investment banking analyst at SunTrust Equitable Securities in Nashville, Tennessee where she focused on deals primarily in the education and health care sectors. She earned a BS in economics from Vanderbilt University, and she holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Leigh Todd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Ms. Todd is a managing director and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation ("Mellon") and joined Mellon's predecessor company in 2005. She was previously employed by Dreyfus, and affiliated BNY Mellon company, since 2001. Prior to that, she was employed by State Street Global Advisors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

