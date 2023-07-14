Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stock of mid-sized U.S. companies. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. The Portfolio normally invests in companies that the sub-adviser ( “Sub-Adviser”) believes have above average prospects for growth. For this Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser defines mid-sized companies as those companies with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies in the Russell Midcap ® Growth Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization of companies within the Russell Midcap ® Growth Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Russell Midcap ® Growth Index as of December 31, 2021, ranged from $1.2 billion to $58.8 billion. The Portfolio may also invest in derivative instruments including futures or index futures that have a similar profile to the benchmark of the Portfolio. The Portfolio typically uses derivatives for the purpose of maintaining equity market exposure on its cash balance. The Portfolio may also invest in foreign securities. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts. The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). In managing the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser uses a stock selection process that combines the discipline of quantitative screens with rigorous fundamental security analysis. The quantitative screens focus the fundamental analysis by seeking to identify the stocks of companies with strong business momentum that demonstrate relative price strength, and have a perceived value not reflected in the current price. The objective of the fundamental analysis is to confirm the persistence of the company's revenue and earnings growth and validate the Sub-Adviser's expectations for earnings estimate revisions, particularly relative to consensus. A determination of reasonable valuation for individual securities is based on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a material effect on the value, risks, or prospects of a company. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on factors identified through its proprietary empirical research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates and on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as the Sub-Adviser considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33% of its total assets.