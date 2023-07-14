Home
Trending ETFs

Invesco Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund

mutual fund
ISHSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.29 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
High Yield Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (ISHYX) Primary C (ISHCX) A (ISHAX) Retirement (ISHFX) Other (ISHSX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.3%

1 yr return

-3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$1.62 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ISHSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Phillips

Fund Description

ISHSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -4.8% 4.7% 92.69%
1 Yr -3.6% -10.3% 0.3% 48.40%
3 Yr -2.8%* -8.6% 0.0% 14.15%
5 Yr -2.5%* -6.3% 1.7% 59.39%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.4% -26.9% -3.5% 13.89%
2021 1.1% -1.0% 3.7% 45.54%
2020 -1.3% -3.5% 1.4% 97.16%
2019 1.0% -0.2% 2.5% 79.51%
2018 -0.3% -1.2% 1.0% 27.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -11.1% 4.7% 90.87%
1 Yr -3.6% -10.3% 0.3% 47.03%
3 Yr -2.8%* -8.6% 1.3% 14.15%
5 Yr -2.5%* -5.9% 2.2% 60.20%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.4% -26.9% -3.5% 13.89%
2021 1.1% -1.0% 3.7% 45.54%
2020 -1.3% -3.5% 1.4% 96.68%
2019 1.0% -0.2% 2.5% 79.51%
2018 -0.3% -1.2% 1.0% 33.16%

NAV & Total Return History

ISHSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ISHSX Category Low Category High ISHSX % Rank
Net Assets 1.62 B 9.79 K 20.2 B 39.81%
Number of Holdings 973 1 3950 25.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.2 M -102 M 3.41 B 80.56%
Weighting of Top 10 15.72% 5.8% 97.0% 33.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 6.87%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ISHSX % Rank
Bonds 		91.23% 0.00% 146.69% 90.41%
Cash 		8.76% -3.16% 100.00% 8.33%
Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 5.80% 14.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -47.61% 0.32% 25.93%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 30.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 23.61%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISHSX % Rank
Municipal 		91.63% 0.00% 100.00% 89.35%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.20% 0.00% 100.00% 8.80%
Corporate 		0.17% 0.00% 4.15% 40.74%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 25.46%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 22.44% 28.24%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 0.09% 27.31%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISHSX % Rank
US 		80.94% 0.00% 139.84% 87.50%
Non US 		10.29% 0.00% 21.09% 14.81%

ISHSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ISHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.07% 3.44% 91.16%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.41% 16.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

ISHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ISHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ISHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 2.00% 121.00% 46.53%

ISHSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ISHSX Category Low Category High ISHSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.07% 0.00% 5.50% 40.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ISHSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ISHSX Category Low Category High ISHSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.57% 1.11% 5.70% 28.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ISHSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ISHSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

James Phillips is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco municipal strategies. Mr. Phillips joined Invesco in 2010, when the firm combined with Van Kampen. At Van Kampen, which he joined in 1991, he was a portfolio manager for municipal strategies. He also served as a credit analyst and has specialized in researching nonrated municipal bonds across all sectors. Previously, he was at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, where he managed a portfolio of distressed bank assets. He started in the municipal bond market at Underwood, Neuhaus & Co. in Houston, structuring municipal bond issues in the health care, senior living and special tax sectors. He entered the industry in 1985. Mr. Phillips earned a BA degree in American literature from Empire State College, the independent study division of the State University of New York, and an MBA in finance from the State University of New York at Albany.

Mark Paris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Mark Paris is Chief Investment Officer and Head of Municipal Strategies for Invesco Fixed Income. In this capacity, he is responsible for the oversight and implementationof all municipal bond strategies. Mr. Paris entered the financial industry in 1990 and joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen investments. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Paris was a trader and then a portfolio manager on the muncipal fixed income team at Morgan Stanley/Van Kampen, which he joing in 2002. He also was previously a trader and portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Funds, head underwriter at Chase Manhattan Bank, and a trader and underwriter at NatWest Bank. Mr. Paris earned a BBA in finance from Baruch College of the City University of New York.

Julius Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Julius Williams is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco municipal strategies. Mr. Williams entered the industry in 2000. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a portfolio manager and trader for municipal funds at Van Kampen. He joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen. Mr. Williams earned a BA degree in economics and sociology, and a Master of Education degree in educational psychology from the University of Virginia.

John Connelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2016

6.17

6.2%

John Connelly, has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. From 1994 to 2015, he was employed by Raymond James & Associates, where he served as Senior Vice President of Municipal High Yield Trading from 2012 to 2015. Prior to 2012, he served as Director of the Municipal High Yield Trading Group.

Tim O’Reilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Tim O'Reilly is a Portfolio Manager for Invesco Municipal Strategies. Mr. O'Reilly joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen, where he served as a senior unit trust fixed income portfolio manager, with responsibilities that included fixed income trading, risk management and credit analysis. He has a diverse knowledge base, with trading experience in municipals, corporates and equities. He joined Van Kampen in 2001. Mr. O'Reilly earned a BS degree in finance from Eastern Illinois University and an MBA in finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He holds the Series 7, 63 and 79 registrations.

John Schorle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2018

3.93

3.9%

John Schorle, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2018 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 21.43 7.27 2.52

