James Phillips is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco municipal strategies. Mr. Phillips joined Invesco in 2010, when the firm combined with Van Kampen. At Van Kampen, which he joined in 1991, he was a portfolio manager for municipal strategies. He also served as a credit analyst and has specialized in researching nonrated municipal bonds across all sectors. Previously, he was at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, where he managed a portfolio of distressed bank assets. He started in the municipal bond market at Underwood, Neuhaus & Co. in Houston, structuring municipal bond issues in the health care, senior living and special tax sectors. He entered the industry in 1985. Mr. Phillips earned a BA degree in American literature from Empire State College, the independent study division of the State University of New York, and an MBA in finance from the State University of New York at Albany.