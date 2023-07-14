Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy High Yield Fund

IPNIX | Fund

$8.33

$74.5 M

6.93%

$0.58

0.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$74.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 83.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy High Yield Fund

IPNIX | Fund

$8.33

$74.5 M

6.93%

$0.58

0.97%

IPNIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    May 18, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Brown

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy High Yield Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of high-yield, lower-quality fixed-income securities of US and foreign issuers, the risks of which are, in the judgment of Delaware Management Company (Manager), consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-investment grade debt securities, commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds. Such bonds include debt securities rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in non-investment grade debt securities.

The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its total assets in lower-quality debt securities that are considered investment grade securities rated by S&P (or comparably rated by another NRSRO, or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality). The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity and in companies of any size, but intends to invest primarily in intermediate and long-term corporate obligations.

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign debt securities that are denominated in US dollars or foreign currencies. Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager combines a top-down (assessing the market environment) and bottom-up (researching individual issuers) investment philosophy, with a strong focus on a security’s relative value. From a top-down perspective, the Manager considers both industry specific trends and other macroeconomic events that are impacting issuers.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager utilizes the same factors it considers for buying a security, in addition to its relative valuation. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes to be more attractive opportunities, or to raise cash.

The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.

IPNIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -7.1% 10.3% 74.85%
1 Yr 0.5% -9.9% 18.7% 74.56%
3 Yr -4.5%* -11.5% 72.4% 90.76%
5 Yr -3.1%* -14.3% 37.5% 75.66%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -33.4% 3.6% 83.56%
2021 -1.2% -4.3% 5.4% 93.39%
2020 0.7% -8.4% 70.9% 19.91%
2019 2.2% -1.1% 5.1% 20.88%
2018 -1.8% -4.0% 0.1% 73.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -14.3% 7.8% 69.88%
1 Yr 0.5% -18.1% 22.2% 68.91%
3 Yr -4.5%* -11.5% 72.4% 90.67%
5 Yr -2.4%* -14.3% 37.5% 52.81%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -33.4% 3.6% 83.56%
2021 -1.2% -4.3% 5.4% 93.24%
2020 0.7% -8.4% 70.9% 19.91%
2019 2.4% -1.0% 5.1% 13.05%
2018 -0.8% -4.0% 0.2% 19.90%

NAV & Total Return History

IPNIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IPNIX Category Low Category High IPNIX % Rank
Net Assets 74.5 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 86.53%
Number of Holdings 189 2 2736 79.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.57 M -492 M 2.55 B 86.82%
Weighting of Top 10 12.00% 3.0% 100.0% 45.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Premier 1.52%
  2. T-Mobile US, Inc. 7.88% 1.50%
  3. Connect Finco SARL/Connect US Finco LLC 6.75% 1.28%
  4. Altice France S.A 5.5% 1.25%
  5. Carnival Corporation 5.75% 1.23%
  6. NCL Corporation Ltd. 3.625% 1.20%
  7. Altice Financing S.A. 5% 1.18%
  8. Davita Inc 4.625% 1.17%
  9. Netflix, Inc. 4.88% 1.15%
  10. Hilcorp Energy I L.P/Hilcorp Finance Co 5% 1.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IPNIX % Rank
Bonds 		97.83% 0.00% 154.38% 14.72%
Cash 		1.52% -52.00% 100.00% 75.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.65% 0.00% 17.89% 67.50%
Stocks 		0.01% -0.60% 52.82% 70.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 60.03%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 52.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPNIX % Rank
Energy 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 2.91%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 49.47%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 50.79%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 43.39%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 53.17%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 42.59%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 51.32%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 67.20%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 57.94%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 47.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPNIX % Rank
US 		0.01% -0.60% 47.59% 62.23%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 51.83%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPNIX % Rank
Corporate 		97.36% 0.00% 129.69% 24.49%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.52% 0.00% 99.98% 81.38%
Municipal 		1.12% 0.00% 4.66% 0.73%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 46.63%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 61.88%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 53.08%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPNIX % Rank
US 		81.41% 0.00% 150.64% 45.53%
Non US 		16.42% 0.00% 118.12% 23.28%

IPNIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IPNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.03% 18.97% 51.13%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.84% 71.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.03%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

IPNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IPNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IPNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 83.00% 1.00% 255.00% 76.75%

IPNIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IPNIX Category Low Category High IPNIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.93% 0.00% 37.22% 75.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IPNIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IPNIX Category Low Category High IPNIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.90% -2.39% 14.30% 25.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IPNIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

IPNIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Adam H. Brown, CFA , is a senior portfolio manager on the Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. He manages the bank loan portfolios and is a co-portfolio manager for the high yield, fixed rate multisector, and core plus strategies. Brown joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in April 2011 as part of the firm’s integration of Macquarie Four Corners Capital Management, where he had worked since 2002. At Four Corners, he was a co-portfolio manager on four collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and a senior research analyst supporting noninvestment grade portfolios. Before that, Brown was with the predecessor of Wells Fargo Securities, where he worked in the leveraged finance group arranging senior secured bank loans and high yield bond financings for financial sponsors and corporate issuers. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and an MBA from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.

John McCarthy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

John P. McCarthy is a senior portfolio manager for Delaware Management Company's high yield strategies, a role he assumed in July 2016. He is also co-head of credit research on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. McCarthy rejoined Delaware Investments in March 2007 as a senior research analyst after he worked in the firm’s fixed income area from 1990 to 2000 as a senior high yield analyst and high yield trader, and from 2001 to 2002 as a municipal bond trader. Prior to rejoining Delaware Investments, he was a senior high yield analyst/trader at Chartwell Investment Partners. McCarthy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

