Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$74.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.0%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load 4.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 83.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$750
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Delaware Ivy High Yield Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of high-yield, lower-quality fixed-income securities of US and foreign issuers, the risks of which are, in the judgment of Delaware Management Company (Manager), consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-investment grade debt securities, commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds. Such bonds include debt securities rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in non-investment grade debt securities.
The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its total assets in lower-quality debt securities that are considered investment grade securities rated by S&P (or comparably rated by another NRSRO, or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality). The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity and in companies of any size, but intends to invest primarily in intermediate and long-term corporate obligations.
The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign debt securities that are denominated in US dollars or foreign currencies. Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.
In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager combines a top-down (assessing the market environment) and bottom-up (researching individual issuers) investment philosophy, with a strong focus on a security’s relative value. From a top-down perspective, the Manager considers both industry specific trends and other macroeconomic events that are impacting issuers.
Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager utilizes the same factors it considers for buying a security, in addition to its relative valuation. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes to be more attractive opportunities, or to raise cash.
The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.
|Period
|IPNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|75.00%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|72.51%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|90.91%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|76.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IPNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|83.70%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|93.55%
|2020
|0.7%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|20.06%
|2019
|2.2%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|21.04%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|73.53%
|Period
|IPNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|70.03%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|66.86%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|90.82%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|56.05%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IPNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|83.70%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|93.39%
|2020
|0.7%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|20.06%
|2019
|2.4%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|13.70%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|21.45%
|IPNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPNAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|74.5 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|86.68%
|Number of Holdings
|189
|2
|2736
|80.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.57 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|86.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.00%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|45.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPNAX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.83%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|14.87%
|Cash
|1.52%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|75.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.65%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|67.64%
|Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|70.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|60.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|53.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPNAX % Rank
|Energy
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.17%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.79%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|52.12%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|44.44%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.50%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|43.65%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.65%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|67.72%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.99%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|48.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPNAX % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|62.37%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|52.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPNAX % Rank
|Corporate
|97.36%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|24.63%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.52%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|81.52%
|Municipal
|1.12%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|0.88%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|47.21%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|62.46%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|53.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPNAX % Rank
|US
|81.41%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|45.68%
|Non US
|16.42%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|23.43%
|IPNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|38.91%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|71.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|29.17%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|IPNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|18.52%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IPNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IPNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|83.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|76.91%
|IPNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPNAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.70%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|79.04%
|IPNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IPNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPNAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.64%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|37.46%
|IPNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 10, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 11, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 14, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 14, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 10, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 13, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 11, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 14, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 12, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 13, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 11, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 14, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 12, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 13, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 16, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 14, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 10, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 12, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 10, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 11, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Adam H. Brown, CFA , is a senior portfolio manager on the Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. He manages the bank loan portfolios and is a co-portfolio manager for the high yield, fixed rate multisector, and core plus strategies. Brown joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in April 2011 as part of the firm’s integration of Macquarie Four Corners Capital Management, where he had worked since 2002. At Four Corners, he was a co-portfolio manager on four collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and a senior research analyst supporting noninvestment grade portfolios. Before that, Brown was with the predecessor of Wells Fargo Securities, where he worked in the leveraged finance group arranging senior secured bank loans and high yield bond financings for financial sponsors and corporate issuers. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and an MBA from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
John P. McCarthy is a senior portfolio manager for Delaware Management Company's high yield strategies, a role he assumed in July 2016. He is also co-head of credit research on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. McCarthy rejoined Delaware Investments in March 2007 as a senior research analyst after he worked in the firm’s fixed income area from 1990 to 2000 as a senior high yield analyst and high yield trader, and from 2001 to 2002 as a municipal bond trader. Prior to rejoining Delaware Investments, he was a senior high yield analyst/trader at Chartwell Investment Partners. McCarthy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
