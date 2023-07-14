Delaware Ivy High Yield Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of high-yield, lower-quality fixed-income securities of US and foreign issuers, the risks of which are, in the judgment of Delaware Management Company (Manager), consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-investment grade debt securities, commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds. Such bonds include debt securities rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in non-investment grade debt securities.

The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its total assets in lower-quality debt securities that are considered investment grade securities rated by S&P (or comparably rated by another NRSRO, or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality). The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity and in companies of any size, but intends to invest primarily in intermediate and long-term corporate obligations.

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign debt securities that are denominated in US dollars or foreign currencies. Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager combines a top-down (assessing the market environment) and bottom-up (researching individual issuers) investment philosophy, with a strong focus on a security’s relative value. From a top-down perspective, the Manager considers both industry specific trends and other macroeconomic events that are impacting issuers.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager utilizes the same factors it considers for buying a security, in addition to its relative valuation. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes to be more attractive opportunities, or to raise cash.

The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.