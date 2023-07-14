Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$2.76 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 139.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IPIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Intermediate Bond Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    May 23, 1973
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Toms

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of bonds, including but not limited to corporate, government and mortgage bonds, which, at the time of purchase, are rated investment-grade (e.g., rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc.) or have an equivalent rating by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or are of comparable quality if unrated. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy.Although the Portfolio may invest a portion of its assets in high-yield (high risk) debt instruments rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), the Portfolio will seek to maintain a minimum weighted average portfolio quality rating of at least investment-grade. Generally, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) maintains a dollar-weighted average duration between three and ten years. Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in debt instruments as it incorporates multiple features of the debt instruments (e.g., yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a debt instrument to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the debt instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest-rate risk or reward for the debt instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%.The Portfolio may also invest in: preferred stocks; high quality money market instruments; municipal bonds; debt instruments of foreign issuers (including those located in emerging market countries); securities denominated in foreign currencies; foreign currencies; mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities; bank loans and floating rate secured loans (“Senior Loans”); and derivatives including futures, options, and swaps (including credit default swaps, interest rate swaps and total return swaps) involving securities, securities indices and interest rates, which may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or foreign currencies. The Portfolio typically uses derivatives to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or currency risk, to substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset, and/or to enhance returns in the Portfolio.The Portfolio may seek to obtain exposure to the securities in which it invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or through other investment techniques such as buy backs and dollar rolls.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser believes that relationships between the drivers of debt instrument returns change over time and that recognizing this is key to managing debt instrument assets. Therefore, the Sub-Adviser employs a dynamic investment process that seeks to balance top-down macro economic considerations and fundamental bottom-up analysis during the steps of its investment process - sector allocation, security selection, duration and yield curve management. This includes utilizing proprietary qualitative analysis along with quantitative tools throughout the portfolio construction process.In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, or governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a significant effect on the performance, risks, or prospects of a company or issuer. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing and/or on factors identified through its proprietary research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as it considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IPIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -4.3% 4.5% 28.90%
1 Yr -3.6% -16.1% 162.7% 30.14%
3 Yr -7.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 78.90%
5 Yr -2.9%* -10.0% 55.5% 85.76%
10 Yr -1.7%* -7.4% 12.7% 80.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -34.7% 131.9% 77.79%
2021 -1.9% -6.0% 15.7% 71.71%
2020 0.6% -9.6% 118.7% 89.77%
2019 1.5% -0.4% 5.8% 33.99%
2018 -0.8% -2.2% 3.3% 78.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -15.5% 4.5% 29.47%
1 Yr -3.6% -16.1% 162.7% 26.51%
3 Yr -7.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 78.77%
5 Yr -2.9%* -10.0% 55.5% 86.42%
10 Yr -0.6%* -7.4% 13.5% 27.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -34.7% 131.9% 75.93%
2021 -1.9% -6.0% 15.7% 71.60%
2020 0.6% -9.6% 118.7% 89.77%
2019 1.5% -0.4% 5.8% 34.87%
2018 -0.8% -2.2% 3.3% 80.73%

NAV & Total Return History

IPIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IPIIX Category Low Category High IPIIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.76 B 2.88 M 287 B 34.42%
Number of Holdings 2072 1 17234 16.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 919 M -106 M 27.6 B 28.64%
Weighting of Top 10 35.91% 3.7% 123.9% 31.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 7.54%
  2. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 7.54%
  3. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 7.54%
  4. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 7.54%
  5. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 7.54%
  6. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 7.54%
  7. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 7.54%
  8. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 7.54%
  9. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 7.54%
  10. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 7.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IPIIX % Rank
Bonds 		92.83% 3.97% 268.18% 71.76%
Cash 		4.59% -181.13% 95.99% 34.81%
Convertible Bonds 		2.54% 0.00% 7.93% 17.45%
Stocks 		0.02% -0.55% 24.74% 25.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 77.13% 31.92%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 83.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPIIX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		99.67% 0.00% 99.67% 1.73%
Communication Services 		0.33% 0.00% 100.00% 28.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.75%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 89.60%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 88.44%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 89.60%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 89.02%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.75%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 89.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.75%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPIIX % Rank
US 		0.02% -0.52% 24.47% 24.98%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 91.03%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPIIX % Rank
Securitized 		43.59% 0.00% 98.40% 19.00%
Corporate 		34.17% 0.00% 100.00% 37.80%
Government 		16.19% 0.00% 86.23% 71.17%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.94% 0.00% 95.99% 37.42%
Municipal 		0.11% 0.00% 100.00% 66.44%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 91.51%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPIIX % Rank
US 		79.88% 3.63% 210.09% 77.24%
Non US 		12.95% -6.54% 58.09% 26.81%

IPIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IPIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% 0.01% 20.64% 62.04%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.76% 90.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 28.82%

Sales Fees

IPIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IPIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IPIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 139.00% 2.00% 493.39% 52.95%

IPIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IPIIX Category Low Category High IPIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.91% 0.00% 10.82% 52.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IPIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IPIIX Category Low Category High IPIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.51% -1.28% 8.97% 10.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IPIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IPIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Toms

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2010

11.84

11.8%

Matt Toms, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at Voya Investment Management. In this role, he leads a team of more than 100 investment professionals, with broad oversight of Voya’s fixed income platform as well as business management responsibilities. As CIO, Matt serves as the chair of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee, a group that formulates the fixed income platform’s strategic investment themes that in turn informs strategy and risk budgeting across public fixed income portfolios. Matt is also a member of the Investment Committee that is represented by the CIOs from across Voya Investment Management. Before becoming CIO, Matt was head of public fixed income at Voya Investment Management, overseeing the investment teams responsible for investment grade corporate, high yield corporate, structured products, mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt and money market strategies for Voya’s general account and third-party business. Prior to joining the firm, Matt worked at Calamos Investments, where he built their fixed income business. He also has prior portfolio management experience at Northern Trust and Lincoln National. Matt received a BBA from the University of Michigan and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Randall Parrish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2017

5.16

5.2%

Randy Parrish, CFA Head of Credit Randy Parrish is head of credit and a senior high yield portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. As head of credit, Randy oversees the high yield, investment grade and emerging market teams. Previously, Randy was head of high yield and served as a portfolio manager and analyst on the high yield team since joining Voya in 2001. Prior to joining the firm, he was a corporate banker in leveraged finance with SunTrust Bank and predecessors to Bank of America. Randy received a BBA in business administration from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Dave Goodson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2017

5.16

5.2%

Dave Goodson is head of securitized fixed income and a senior portfolio manager for Voya Investment Management’s non-agency and agency mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he was a principal at an independent investment bank focused on asset-backed commercial paper transactions. Dave began his career as a vice president in Wachovia Securities’ asset-backed finance group, marketing and executing securitizations for the bank’s corporate clients. He received a BS in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Sean Banai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Sean Banai is head of portfolio management for the fixed income platform at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Sean was a senior portfolio manager and before that head of quantitative research for proprietary fixed income. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, he was a partner in a private sector company. Sean received a BA and an MS in actuarial science from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

