Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of bonds, including but not limited to corporate, government and mortgage bonds, which, at the time of purchase, are rated investment-grade ( e.g ., rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc.) or have an equivalent rating by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or are of comparable quality if unrated. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. Although the Portfolio may invest a portion of its assets in high-yield (high risk) debt instruments rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), the Portfolio will seek to maintain a minimum weighted average portfolio quality rating of at least investment-grade. Generally, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) maintains a dollar-weighted average duration between three and ten years. Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in debt instruments as it incorporates multiple features of the debt instruments ( e.g. , yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a debt instrument to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the debt instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest-rate risk or reward for the debt instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%. The Portfolio may also invest in: preferred stocks; high quality money market instruments; municipal bonds; debt instruments of foreign issuers (including those located in emerging market countries); securities denominated in foreign currencies; foreign currencies; mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities; bank loans and floating rate secured loans (“Senior Loans”); and derivatives including futures, options, and swaps (including credit default swaps, interest rate swaps and total return swaps) involving securities, securities indices and interest rates, which may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or foreign currencies. The Portfolio typically uses derivatives to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or currency risk, to substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset, and/or to enhance returns in the Portfolio. The Portfolio may seek to obtain exposure to the securities in which it invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or through other investment techniques such as buy backs and dollar rolls. The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Sub-Adviser believes that relationships between the drivers of debt instrument returns change over time and that recognizing this is key to managing debt instrument assets. Therefore, the Sub-Adviser employs a dynamic investment process that seeks to balance top-down macro economic considerations and fundamental bottom-up analysis during the steps of its investment process - sector allocation, security selection, duration and yield curve management. This includes utilizing proprietary qualitative analysis along with quantitative tools throughout the portfolio construction process. In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, or governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a significant effect on the performance, risks, or prospects of a company or issuer. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing and/or on factors identified through its proprietary research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as it considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.