The Partners Fund seeks to deliver superior, risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles, by investing primarily in the common stocks of underappreciated companies and industries. A full market cycle is deemed to be a multi-year period including a period of material increase in the U.S. stock market (a “bull market”) and a period of material decline in the U.S. stock market (a “bear market”). The Fund generally focuses on 25 to 35 companies with (i) an investment grade debt rating, (ii) a history of paying common stock dividends, and (iii) a market capitalization among the top 1,000 companies in the United States.

The Partners Fund is managed using a long-term approach to security selection. Investments will generally be made with an intended investment horizon of three years, although individual investments may be held for shorter or longer time periods.

The Adviser evaluates investment opportunities using bottom up, fundamental analysis, paying particular attention to the following factors:

1. expected future profits;

2. expected sustainable revenue and/or asset growth;

3. expected cash investment needed to support expected growth;

4. normalized earnings and free cash flow after considering Items 1 through 3 above; and

5. valuation relative to normalized earnings and free cash flow after giving consideration to growth potential and financial strength.

The Partners Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in government and corporate debt securities of any maturity. Of this 25%, no more than 10% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in investment grade corporate debt and no more than 5% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in non-investment grade (

i.e.,

“junk” bonds) corporate debt. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign equity securities. Additionally, up to 10% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in a combination of convertible securities, options on stocks, warrants and rights and other non-money market fund investment companies.