Poplar Forest Partners Fund

mutual fund
PFPFX
$48.19 -0.66 -1.35%
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
Inst (IPFPX) Primary A (PFPFX)
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
Inst (IPFPX) Primary A (PFPFX)
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
Inst (IPFPX) Primary A (PFPFX)

Poplar Forest Partners Fund

PFPFX | Fund

$48.19

$364 M

1.04%

$0.50

1.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.8%

1 yr return

-4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$364 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.94%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Poplar Forest Partners Fund

PFPFX | Fund

$48.19

$364 M

1.04%

$0.50

1.34%

PFPFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Poplar Forest Partners Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Poplar Forest Capital
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    541551
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    J. Dale Harvey

Fund Description

The Partners Fund seeks to deliver superior, risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles, by investing primarily in the common stocks of underappreciated companies and industries. A full market cycle is deemed to be a multi-year period including a period of material increase in the U.S. stock market (a “bull market”) and a period of material decline in the U.S. stock market (a “bear market”). The Fund generally focuses on 25 to 35 companies with (i) an investment grade debt rating, (ii) a history of paying common stock dividends, and (iii) a market capitalization among the top 1,000 companies in the United States.
The Partners Fund is managed using a long-term approach to security selection. Investments will generally be made with an intended investment horizon of three years, although individual investments may be held for shorter or longer time periods.
The Adviser evaluates investment opportunities using bottom up, fundamental analysis, paying particular attention to the following factors:
1.expected future profits;
2.expected sustainable revenue and/or asset growth;
3.expected cash investment needed to support expected growth;
4.normalized earnings and free cash flow after considering Items 1 through 3 above; and
5.valuation relative to normalized earnings and free cash flow after giving consideration to growth potential and financial strength.
The Partners Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in government and corporate debt securities of any maturity. Of this 25%, no more than 10% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in investment grade corporate debt and no more than 5% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in non-investment grade (i.e., “junk” bonds) corporate debt. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign equity securities. Additionally, up to 10% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in a combination of convertible securities, options on stocks, warrants and rights and other non-money market fund investment companies.
PFPFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.8% -13.6% 215.2% 96.94%
1 Yr -4.1% -58.6% 197.5% 91.84%
3 Yr 10.0%* -23.3% 64.1% 23.54%
5 Yr -1.1%* -15.4% 29.3% 69.79%
10 Yr 1.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 51.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.0% -65.1% 22.3% 12.33%
2021 10.1% -25.3% 25.5% 26.23%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 56.7% 77.96%
2019 4.6% -9.2% 10.4% 46.17%
2018 -6.1% -9.4% 3.1% 95.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.8% -13.6% 215.2% 93.87%
1 Yr -4.1% -58.6% 197.5% 91.96%
3 Yr 10.0%* -23.3% 64.1% 23.71%
5 Yr -1.1%* -15.2% 31.9% 75.51%
10 Yr 1.7%* -4.7% 19.9% 83.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.0% -65.1% 22.3% 12.33%
2021 10.1% -25.3% 25.5% 26.32%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 56.7% 77.88%
2019 4.6% -9.2% 10.4% 46.17%
2018 -6.1% -8.9% 3.3% 97.77%

NAV & Total Return History

PFPFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFPFX Category Low Category High PFPFX % Rank
Net Assets 364 M 1 M 151 B 69.28%
Number of Holdings 34 2 1727 93.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 154 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 58.05%
Weighting of Top 10 43.70% 5.0% 99.2% 8.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chevron Corp 5.30%
  2. Advance Auto Parts Inc 5.08%
  3. Nucor Corp 5.08%
  4. Dollar Tree Inc 4.99%
  5. Ally Financial Inc 4.69%
  6. Morgan Stanley 4.67%
  7. AmerisourceBergen Corp 4.62%
  8. Wells Fargo & Co 4.51%
  9. American International Group Inc 4.47%
  10. International Business Machines Corp 4.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFPFX % Rank
Stocks 		96.55% 28.02% 125.26% 79.23%
Cash 		3.45% -88.20% 71.98% 18.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 71.84%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 68.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 70.09%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 70.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFPFX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.85% 0.00% 58.05% 7.51%
Healthcare 		20.84% 0.00% 30.08% 14.36%
Energy 		12.80% 0.00% 54.00% 5.94%
Consumer Defense 		11.96% 0.00% 34.10% 19.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.40% 0.00% 22.74% 9.49%
Technology 		6.66% 0.00% 54.02% 88.78%
Industrials 		6.24% 0.00% 42.76% 92.00%
Communication Services 		3.90% 0.00% 26.58% 77.23%
Basic Materials 		1.34% 0.00% 21.69% 87.62%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 97.28%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 95.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFPFX % Rank
US 		93.89% 24.51% 121.23% 47.95%
Non US 		2.66% 0.00% 41.42% 59.69%

PFPFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.04% 45.41% 23.34%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.00% 1.50% 93.06%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.45%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PFPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 29.47%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.94% 0.00% 488.00% 53.82%

PFPFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFPFX Category Low Category High PFPFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.04% 0.00% 41.90% 88.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFPFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFPFX Category Low Category High PFPFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.48% -1.51% 4.28% 42.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFPFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PFPFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

J. Dale Harvey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Dale Harvey founded Poplar Forest Capital in 2007, after 16 years with The Capital Group Companies, where upon his resignation, he was a portfolio counselor managing approximately $20 billion in client assets at the time of his resignation for several of the American Funds mutual fund sub accounts.During his tenure at American Funds, Mr. Harvey managed, at various times, the value components of the American Balanced Fund, American Mutual Fund, Blue Chip Growth & Income Fund, Investment Company of America, SMALLCAP World Fund, and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Mr. Harvey received a B.S. in Commerce with honors from the University of Virginia in 1987 after which he worked for Morgan Stanley & Co. in their Mergers and Acquisitions department for two years. He then earned a Master of Business Administration with honors from Harvard University in 1991 prior to joining Capital Group.

Derek Derman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

In addition to his analyst responsibilities, Derek is co-portfolio manager for the Large Cap Value and Balanced strategies. Before joining Poplar Forest in 2011, Derek spent 16 years in the financial services industry, including six years as a managing director and co-portfolio manager at Trust Company of the West. Prior to TCW, he spent four years with Provident Investment Counsel as a senior vice president and co-portfolio manager of the Large Cap Flexible Growth and Concentrated Growth Funds. He also served as a sell-side analyst covering financial services for Wedbush Securities. Derek earned a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University in 1995, and received a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, San Diego in 1991. He has held the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst since 1997.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

