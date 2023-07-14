Home
Trending ETFs

IPBCX (Mutual Fund)

IPBCX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$93.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IPBCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Real Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kandarp Acharya

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities;
at least 65% of the Fund’s total assets in inflation-indexed debt securities;
up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade debt securities;
up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities of foreign-issuers, including issuers from emerging markets; and
up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock, and REITs, of domestic and foreign issuers, including issuers from emerging markets.
The Fund is a feeder fund that invests substantially all of its assets in the Real Return Portfolio, a master portfolio with a substantially identical investment objective and substantially similar investment strategies. We may invest in additional master portfolios, in other Allspring Funds, or directly in a portfolio of securities.
We utilize an active allocation strategy to diversify the portfolio across various investments, assets and sectors, in an attempt to generate a real return (a return in excess of the rate of inflation) over an economic cycle, consistent with an appropriate level of risk. We allocate investments to various broad asset classes based on our assessment of changing economic, global market, industry, and issuer conditions. We use a “top-down” analysis of macroeconomic trends combined with a “bottom-up” fundamental analysis of market sectors, industries, and issuers to seek to take advantage of varying sector reactions to the economic environment. In implementing the active allocation strategy, we evaluate relative risk and relative values across asset classes, countries, sectors, and issuers.
We invest principally in debt securities, seeking to exceed the rate of inflation over a full market cycle. These securities may have fixed, floating or variable rates and may include debt securities of both domestic and foreign issuers, including issuers from emerging markets. We invest primarily in inflation-indexed debt securities issued or guaranteed by governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, as well as corporate issuers. We may also invest in a variety of other debt securities, including corporate, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, bank loans and government obligations. We treat the returns from inflation-indexed debt securities as including interest paid on the principal amount of the security, adjustments made to the principal amount based on an official inflation measure and changes in market value.
We invest in investment-grade debt securities by generally purchasing securities that we believe have strong relative value based on an analysis of a security’s characteristics (such as its principal value, coupon rate, credit quality, maturity, duration and yield) in light of the current market environment. We may also invest in below investment-grade debt securities, often called “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”. We start our investment process with a focus on bottom-up fundamental credit analysis to generate investment ideas, to understand the potential risks, and to select individual securities that may potentially add value from income and/or capital appreciation. Our credit research may include an assessment of an issuer’s general financial condition, its competitive positioning and management strength, as well as industry characteristics and other factors. We may sell a debt security due to changes in credit characteristics or our outlook, as well as changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs or to replace a debt security with another security that presents what we believe to be a better value or risk/reward profile. We do not manage the Fund’s portfolio to a specific maturity or duration.
We may invest in equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock, and REITs, of domestic and foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). We seek out investments that we believe have strong financial attributes and offer compelling valuation opportunities. We may invest in equity securities of companies of any size. These investments will generally be within sectors of the market (such as real estate, consumer staples, energy and materials) that we believe to be inflation-sensitive.
We may invest in derivatives, such as futures and swaps that have economic or financial characteristics that are similar to inflation-indexed, debt securities or equity securities. We may also use futures contracts to manage or adjust duration and yield curve exposure, as well as to manage risk or to enhance return.
We may enter into currency-related transactions through derivative instruments, including currency and cross currency forwards. The use of derivative currency transactions is intended to allow the Fund to manage, hedge or reduce a foreign currency-specific risk exposure of a portfolio security or its denominated currency or to obtain net long exposure to selected currencies for the purpose of generating income or additional returns.
Read More

IPBCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -10.2% 200.9% 18.10%
1 Yr -3.6% -19.6% 151.3% 17.14%
3 Yr -2.6%* -30.3% 8.5% 26.37%
5 Yr -0.6%* -18.4% 9.6% 22.22%
10 Yr -0.9%* -3.2% 4.6% 42.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -52.3% -2.9% 42.51%
2021 1.7% -4.0% 3.8% 17.24%
2020 2.1% -11.0% 7.7% 70.50%
2019 1.8% 0.2% 4.1% 10.55%
2018 -1.3% -2.3% 0.1% 96.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -20.7% 200.9% 17.62%
1 Yr -3.6% -19.6% 151.3% 19.52%
3 Yr -2.6%* -30.3% 8.5% 27.36%
5 Yr -0.6%* -18.4% 9.6% 24.62%
10 Yr -0.1%* -3.2% 4.6% 33.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -52.3% -2.9% 42.51%
2021 1.7% -4.0% 3.8% 17.24%
2020 2.1% -11.0% 7.7% 70.50%
2019 1.8% 0.2% 4.1% 10.55%
2018 -1.3% -1.9% 0.1% 95.79%

NAV & Total Return History

IPBCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IPBCX Category Low Category High IPBCX % Rank
Net Assets 93.2 M 6.3 M 61.7 B 96.68%
Number of Holdings 271 6 1306 28.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.1 M -122 M 35.7 B 90.05%
Weighting of Top 10 21.93% 9.2% 100.0% 92.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec20 Xcbt 20201231 5.10%
  2. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec20 Xcbt 20201231 5.10%
  3. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec20 Xcbt 20201231 5.10%
  4. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec20 Xcbt 20201231 5.10%
  5. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec20 Xcbt 20201231 5.10%
  6. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec20 Xcbt 20201231 5.10%
  7. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec20 Xcbt 20201231 5.10%
  8. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec20 Xcbt 20201231 5.10%
  9. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec20 Xcbt 20201231 5.10%
  10. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec20 Xcbt 20201231 5.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IPBCX % Rank
Bonds 		83.38% 59.62% 150.30% 96.21%
Stocks 		16.29% 0.00% 29.58% 1.42%
Cash 		0.31% -50.72% 30.48% 63.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 3.96% 41.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 87.68%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 81.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPBCX % Rank
Real Estate 		34.55% 0.00% 99.95% 42.86%
Consumer Defense 		31.30% 0.00% 31.30% 14.29%
Basic Materials 		22.13% 0.00% 22.13% 14.29%
Energy 		10.65% 0.00% 10.65% 14.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.36% 0.00% 16.99% 42.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 4.33% 78.57%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.29% 78.57%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 11.16% 78.57%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 11.13% 78.57%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.57%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 78.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPBCX % Rank
US 		14.25% 0.00% 29.38% 1.42%
Non US 		2.04% 0.00% 2.04% 0.95%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPBCX % Rank
Government 		77.49% 6.70% 112.97% 74.41%
Corporate 		21.86% 0.00% 50.64% 7.58%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.38% 0.00% 18.36% 84.83%
Securitized 		0.25% 0.00% 58.03% 69.67%
Derivative 		0.01% -20.72% 17.98% 28.91%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 91.47%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPBCX % Rank
US 		81.91% 13.82% 120.98% 90.05%
Non US 		1.47% -8.42% 54.30% 47.87%

IPBCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IPBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.06% 0.03% 8.35% 0.96%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 0.99% 81.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 84.38%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.40% 37.33%

Sales Fees

IPBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 88.89%

Trading Fees

IPBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IPBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 246.00% 7.96%

IPBCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IPBCX Category Low Category High IPBCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.30% 0.00% 10.33% 55.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IPBCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IPBCX Category Low Category High IPBCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.17% -0.06% 6.71% 94.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IPBCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IPBCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kandarp Acharya

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Mr. Acharya joined Wells Capital Management in 2013, where he currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Wells Capital Management, Mr. Acharya led the Advanced Analytics and Quantitative Research Group at Wells Fargo Wealth Management, where he also led the development and implementation of quantitative tactical allocation models as a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee.

Michael Bradshaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Michael Bradshaw is a managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Precious Metals team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he served in a similar role. Before that, Michael was a vice president and senior analyst with Pioneer Investment Management and earlier at CIBC Wood Gundy Securities Inc., where he served as a research associate. Michael earned a bachelor’s degree in geology from the University of Western Ontario and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Toronto. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston and CFA Society Toronto.

Petros Bocray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Mr. Bocray is a portfolio manager on the Quantitative Strategies team at Wells Capital All Portfolios Management. In this role, Mr. Bocray serves as co-manager on several of the team's portfolios and conducts research supporting the quantitative models and investment strategies. Prior to joining the team in March 2006, Mr. Bocray worked as a portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group, where he managed private client accounts with a focus on portfolio construction and asset allocation. Education: Bachelor of Economics, College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.

Garth Newport

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Garth Newport is a portfolio manager for the Select Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as an analyst. Garth began his investment industry career in 2005 as an investments intern at Sentry Insurance. He interned at WFAM the following year and then served as a senior research analyst at Aristotle Ventures. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in economics from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point. Garth has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Milwaukee.

Michael Schueller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2020

2.38

2.4%

Michael (Mike) Schueller is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as a senior investment research analyst from Strong Capital Management, where he held a similar position. Mike rejoined Strong in 2000, having left the firm to start a trust department for Community Bank & Trust in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Before that, he served as associate counsel for Strong’s legal department. Prior to this, Mike practiced law with Reinhart, Boerner, Van Deuren, Norris & Rieselbach, S.C., in Milwaukee, specializing in corporate reorganizations, mergers, and acquisitions. He began his investment industry career in 1998. Mike earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Michal Stanczyk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Michal Stanczyk is a portfolio manager and research analyst for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Michal worked for Wells Fargo within the Wholesale Leadership Pipeline Program. He began his investment industry in 2006. Michal earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Travis Keshemberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 24, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Travis L. Keshemberg, CFA, CIP, FRM Mr. Keshemberg joined Allspring Investments in 2016, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Prior to joining Allspring Investments, Mr. Keshemberg was a Director of Research at Allspring Funds Management, LLC.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

