Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$93.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.9%
Expense Ratio 2.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities;
■
at least 65% of the Fund’s total assets in inflation-indexed debt securities;
■
up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade debt securities;
■
up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities of foreign-issuers, including issuers from emerging markets; and
■
up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock, and REITs, of domestic and foreign issuers, including issuers from emerging markets.
|Period
|IPBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|18.10%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|17.14%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-30.3%
|8.5%
|26.37%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-18.4%
|9.6%
|22.22%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-3.2%
|4.6%
|42.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|IPBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|42.51%
|2021
|1.7%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|17.24%
|2020
|2.1%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|70.50%
|2019
|1.8%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|10.55%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|96.84%
|Period
|IPBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|42.51%
|2021
|1.7%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|17.24%
|2020
|2.1%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|70.50%
|2019
|1.8%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|10.55%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-1.9%
|0.1%
|95.79%
|IPBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPBCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|93.2 M
|6.3 M
|61.7 B
|96.68%
|Number of Holdings
|271
|6
|1306
|28.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.1 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|90.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.93%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|92.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPBCX % Rank
|Bonds
|83.38%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|96.21%
|Stocks
|16.29%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|1.42%
|Cash
|0.31%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|63.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.02%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|41.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|87.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|81.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPBCX % Rank
|Real Estate
|34.55%
|0.00%
|99.95%
|42.86%
|Consumer Defense
|31.30%
|0.00%
|31.30%
|14.29%
|Basic Materials
|22.13%
|0.00%
|22.13%
|14.29%
|Energy
|10.65%
|0.00%
|10.65%
|14.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.36%
|0.00%
|16.99%
|42.86%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.33%
|78.57%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.29%
|78.57%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.16%
|78.57%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.13%
|78.57%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.57%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|78.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPBCX % Rank
|US
|14.25%
|0.00%
|29.38%
|1.42%
|Non US
|2.04%
|0.00%
|2.04%
|0.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPBCX % Rank
|Government
|77.49%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|74.41%
|Corporate
|21.86%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|7.58%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.38%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|84.83%
|Securitized
|0.25%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|69.67%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|28.91%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|91.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPBCX % Rank
|US
|81.91%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|90.05%
|Non US
|1.47%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|47.87%
|IPBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.06%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|0.96%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|81.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.38%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|37.33%
|IPBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|88.89%
|IPBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IPBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|7.96%
|IPBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPBCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.30%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|55.92%
|IPBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IPBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPBCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.17%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|94.71%
|IPBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Mr. Acharya joined Wells Capital Management in 2013, where he currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Wells Capital Management, Mr. Acharya led the Advanced Analytics and Quantitative Research Group at Wells Fargo Wealth Management, where he also led the development and implementation of quantitative tactical allocation models as a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Michael Bradshaw is a managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Precious Metals team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he served in a similar role. Before that, Michael was a vice president and senior analyst with Pioneer Investment Management and earlier at CIBC Wood Gundy Securities Inc., where he served as a research associate. Michael earned a bachelor’s degree in geology from the University of Western Ontario and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Toronto. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston and CFA Society Toronto.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Mr. Bocray is a portfolio manager on the Quantitative Strategies team at Wells Capital All Portfolios Management. In this role, Mr. Bocray serves as co-manager on several of the team's portfolios and conducts research supporting the quantitative models and investment strategies. Prior to joining the team in March 2006, Mr. Bocray worked as a portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group, where he managed private client accounts with a focus on portfolio construction and asset allocation. Education: Bachelor of Economics, College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Garth Newport is a portfolio manager for the Select Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as an analyst. Garth began his investment industry career in 2005 as an investments intern at Sentry Insurance. He interned at WFAM the following year and then served as a senior research analyst at Aristotle Ventures. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in economics from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point. Garth has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Milwaukee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2020
2.38
2.4%
Michael (Mike) Schueller is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as a senior investment research analyst from Strong Capital Management, where he held a similar position. Mike rejoined Strong in 2000, having left the firm to start a trust department for Community Bank & Trust in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Before that, he served as associate counsel for Strong’s legal department. Prior to this, Mike practiced law with Reinhart, Boerner, Van Deuren, Norris & Rieselbach, S.C., in Milwaukee, specializing in corporate reorganizations, mergers, and acquisitions. He began his investment industry career in 1998. Mike earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Michal Stanczyk is a portfolio manager and research analyst for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Michal worked for Wells Fargo within the Wholesale Leadership Pipeline Program. He began his investment industry in 2006. Michal earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 24, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Travis L. Keshemberg, CFA, CIP, FRM Mr. Keshemberg joined Allspring Investments in 2016, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Prior to joining Allspring Investments, Mr. Keshemberg was a Director of Research at Allspring Funds Management, LLC.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
