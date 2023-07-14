Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities;

■ at least 65% of the Fund’s total assets in inflation-indexed debt securities;

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade debt securities;

■ up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities of foreign-issuers, including issuers from emerging markets; and

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock, and REITs, of domestic and foreign issuers, including issuers from emerging markets.

The Fund is a feeder fund that invests substantially all of its assets in the Real Return Portfolio, a master portfolio with a substantially identical investment objective and substantially similar investment strategies. We may invest in additional master portfolios, in other Allspring Funds, or directly in a portfolio of securities.

We utilize an active allocation strategy to diversify the portfolio across various investments, assets and sectors, in an attempt to generate a real return (a return in excess of the rate of inflation) over an economic cycle, consistent with an appropriate level of risk. We allocate investments to various broad asset classes based on our assessment of changing economic, global market, industry, and issuer conditions. We use a “top-down” analysis of macroeconomic trends combined with a “bottom-up” fundamental analysis of market sectors, industries, and issuers to seek to take advantage of varying sector reactions to the economic environment. In implementing the active allocation strategy, we evaluate relative risk and relative values across asset classes, countries, sectors, and issuers.

We invest principally in debt securities, seeking to exceed the rate of inflation over a full market cycle. These securities may have fixed, floating or variable rates and may include debt securities of both domestic and foreign issuers, including issuers from emerging markets. We invest primarily in inflation-indexed debt securities issued or guaranteed by governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, as well as corporate issuers. We may also invest in a variety of other debt securities, including corporate, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, bank loans and government obligations. We treat the returns from inflation-indexed debt securities as including interest paid on the principal amount of the security, adjustments made to the principal amount based on an official inflation measure and changes in market value.

We invest in investment-grade debt securities by generally purchasing securities that we believe have strong relative value based on an analysis of a security’s characteristics (such as its principal value, coupon rate, credit quality, maturity, duration and yield) in light of the current market environment. We may also invest in below investment-grade debt securities, often called “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”. We start our investment process with a focus on bottom-up fundamental credit analysis to generate investment ideas, to understand the potential risks, and to select individual securities that may potentially add value from income and/or capital appreciation. Our credit research may include an assessment of an issuer’s general financial condition, its competitive positioning and management strength, as well as industry characteristics and other factors. We may sell a debt security due to changes in credit characteristics or our outlook, as well as changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs or to replace a debt security with another security that presents what we believe to be a better value or risk/reward profile. We do not manage the Fund’s portfolio to a specific maturity or duration.

We may invest in equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock, and REITs, of domestic and foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). We seek out investments that we believe have strong financial attributes and offer compelling valuation opportunities. We may invest in equity securities of companies of any size. These investments will generally be within sectors of the market (such as real estate, consumer staples, energy and materials) that we believe to be inflation-sensitive.

We may invest in derivatives, such as futures and swaps that have economic or financial characteristics that are similar to inflation-indexed, debt securities or equity securities. We may also use futures contracts to manage or adjust duration and yield curve exposure, as well as to manage risk or to enhance return.