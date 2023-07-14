Devin Armstrong has been portfolio manager of Invesco and/or its affiliates since June 2010. From 2007 to 2010, he was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Advisors Inc. in an investment capacity. Prior to 2007, he was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Advisors Inc. in a research capacity. He previously joined Morgan Stanley in 2004, where he served as a member of the U.S. Research team before becoming a portfolio manager. Before joining Morgan Stanley, he was also a Portfolio Manager at Van Kampen Asset Management Inc. He was a research associate at William Blair & Company. From 1999 to 2002, he served as a senior analyst at Ibbotson Associates. Mr. Armstrong earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and finance from the University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Columbia University. He is a CFA charterholder.