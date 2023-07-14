Home
Trending ETFs

CGRCX (Mutual Fund)

CGRCX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

Net Assets

$689 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CGRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Comstock Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    OppenheimerFunds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Devin Armstrong

Fund Description

CGRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -13.6% 215.2% 20.48%
1 Yr 1.5% -58.6% 197.5% 67.58%
3 Yr 11.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 16.43%
5 Yr -3.3%* -15.3% 29.4% 83.74%
10 Yr 1.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 54.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -65.1% 22.3% 54.18%
2021 10.9% -25.3% 25.5% 19.53%
2020 -1.0% -8.4% 56.7% 70.79%
2019 -0.6% -9.2% 10.4% 98.72%
2018 -5.1% -9.4% 3.1% 87.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -13.6% 215.2% 19.09%
1 Yr 1.5% -58.6% 197.5% 67.24%
3 Yr 11.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 16.75%
5 Yr -0.7%* -15.1% 32.0% 72.73%
10 Yr 3.6%* -4.7% 19.9% 67.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -65.1% 22.3% 54.18%
2021 10.9% -25.3% 25.5% 19.62%
2020 -1.0% -8.4% 56.7% 70.70%
2019 -0.6% -9.2% 10.4% 98.72%
2018 -2.5% -8.9% 3.3% 54.31%

NAV & Total Return History

CGRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGRCX Category Low Category High CGRCX % Rank
Net Assets 689 M 1 M 151 B 53.61%
Number of Holdings 35 2 1727 91.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 285 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 46.57%
Weighting of Top 10 43.13% 5.0% 99.2% 8.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Anthem Inc 6.57%
  2. FedEx Corp 5.25%
  3. Philip Morris International Inc 5.13%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co 4.85%
  5. AT&T Inc 4.76%
  6. The Kraft Heinz Co 4.70%
  7. ConocoPhillips 4.62%
  8. Coca-Cola Co 4.50%
  9. Suncor Energy Inc 4.21%
  10. Qualcomm Inc 4.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGRCX % Rank
Stocks 		95.85% 28.02% 125.26% 82.80%
Cash 		4.14% -88.20% 71.98% 14.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 17.04%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 10.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 10.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 13.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGRCX % Rank
Healthcare 		27.67% 0.00% 30.08% 0.25%
Financial Services 		19.24% 0.00% 58.05% 50.62%
Industrials 		16.84% 0.00% 42.76% 5.74%
Consumer Defense 		11.57% 0.00% 34.10% 20.12%
Technology 		11.12% 0.00% 54.02% 45.05%
Energy 		8.88% 0.00% 54.00% 31.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.68% 0.00% 22.74% 72.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 90.36%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 85.04%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 96.76%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 92.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGRCX % Rank
US 		91.21% 24.51% 121.23% 60.55%
Non US 		4.64% 0.00% 41.42% 47.06%

CGRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.56% 0.04% 45.41% 16.50%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 1.50% 39.27%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 82.73%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 18.88%

Trading Fees

CGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 488.00% 16.98%

CGRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGRCX Category Low Category High CGRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.40% 0.00% 41.90% 55.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGRCX Category Low Category High CGRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.00% -1.51% 4.28% 70.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CGRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Devin Armstrong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Devin Armstrong has been portfolio manager of Invesco and/or its affiliates since June 2010. From 2007 to 2010, he was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Advisors Inc. in an investment capacity. Prior to 2007, he was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Advisors Inc. in a research capacity. He previously joined Morgan Stanley in 2004, where he served as a member of the U.S. Research team before becoming a portfolio manager. Before joining Morgan Stanley, he was also a Portfolio Manager at Van Kampen Asset Management Inc. He was a research associate at William Blair & Company. From 1999 to 2002, he served as a senior analyst at Ibbotson Associates. Mr. Armstrong earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and finance from the University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Columbia University. He is a CFA charterholder.

James Warwick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2019

2.95

3.0%

James Warwick is a portfolio manager for Invesco large- and all-cap value strategies. He joined Invesco in 2010. Mr. Warwick previously joined Van Kampen in 2002, where he served as a portfolio manager for the Multi Cap Value team, responsible for managing the separately managed accounts and cash levels of the various portfolios that comprised the U.S. Value strategy. He also served as a portfolio specialist for the team. Prior to that, he worked at AIM Management Group. Mr. Warwick earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston.

Kevin Holt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Kevin Holt is a senior portfolio manager for Invesco large- and all-cap value strategies. He is lead manager for Invesco’s large-cap value products. He joined Invesco in 2010. Mr. Holt was previously Managing director and portfolio manager for the U.S. value strategy at Van Kampen, which he joined in 1999 and was portfolio manager of the Portfolio since April 2005. Before joining Van Kampen, he served as a senior research analyst at Strong Capital Management and as a portfolio manager/research analyst at Citibank Global Asset Management. He began his career as a senior financial analyst for Harris Trust and Savings Bank. Mr. Holt earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the Houston Society of Financial Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

