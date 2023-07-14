Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.8%
1 yr return
1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$689 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.1%
Expense Ratio 1.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CGRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|20.48%
|1 Yr
|1.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|67.58%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|16.43%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|83.74%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|54.75%
* Annualized
|Period
|CGRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|54.18%
|2021
|10.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|19.53%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|70.79%
|2019
|-0.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|98.72%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|87.27%
|CGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|689 M
|1 M
|151 B
|53.61%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|2
|1727
|91.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|285 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|46.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.13%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|8.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGRCX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.85%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|82.80%
|Cash
|4.14%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|14.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|17.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|10.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|10.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|13.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGRCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|27.67%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|0.25%
|Financial Services
|19.24%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|50.62%
|Industrials
|16.84%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|5.74%
|Consumer Defense
|11.57%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|20.12%
|Technology
|11.12%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|45.05%
|Energy
|8.88%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|31.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.68%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|72.73%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|90.36%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|85.04%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|96.76%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|92.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGRCX % Rank
|US
|91.21%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|60.55%
|Non US
|4.64%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|47.06%
|CGRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.56%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|16.50%
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|39.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|82.73%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|CGRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|0.95%
|5.00%
|18.88%
|CGRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CGRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|16.98%
|CGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.40%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|55.98%
|CGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.00%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|70.03%
|CGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2016
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2016
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2014
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2013
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2012
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2011
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2010
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2009
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2008
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2000
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 1998
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2019
2.95
3.0%
Devin Armstrong has been portfolio manager of Invesco and/or its affiliates since June 2010. From 2007 to 2010, he was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Advisors Inc. in an investment capacity. Prior to 2007, he was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Advisors Inc. in a research capacity. He previously joined Morgan Stanley in 2004, where he served as a member of the U.S. Research team before becoming a portfolio manager. Before joining Morgan Stanley, he was also a Portfolio Manager at Van Kampen Asset Management Inc. He was a research associate at William Blair & Company. From 1999 to 2002, he served as a senior analyst at Ibbotson Associates. Mr. Armstrong earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and finance from the University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Columbia University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2019
2.95
3.0%
James Warwick is a portfolio manager for Invesco large- and all-cap value strategies. He joined Invesco in 2010. Mr. Warwick previously joined Van Kampen in 2002, where he served as a portfolio manager for the Multi Cap Value team, responsible for managing the separately managed accounts and cash levels of the various portfolios that comprised the U.S. Value strategy. He also served as a portfolio specialist for the team. Prior to that, he worked at AIM Management Group. Mr. Warwick earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2019
2.95
3.0%
Kevin Holt is a senior portfolio manager for Invesco large- and all-cap value strategies. He is lead manager for Invesco’s large-cap value products. He joined Invesco in 2010. Mr. Holt was previously Managing director and portfolio manager for the U.S. value strategy at Van Kampen, which he joined in 1999 and was portfolio manager of the Portfolio since April 2005. Before joining Van Kampen, he served as a senior research analyst at Strong Capital Management and as a portfolio manager/research analyst at Citibank Global Asset Management. He began his career as a senior financial analyst for Harris Trust and Savings Bank. Mr. Holt earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the Houston Society of Financial Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
