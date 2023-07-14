Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund uses a quantitative methodology to identify securities ICON believes are underpriced relative to value. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization, including convertible and preferred securities, and in securities issued by dividend-paying companies. This strategy may not be changed unless Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. To manage the risk of holding equity securities, the Fund may write call options or purchase put options on securities or securities indexes.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in a single industry. The Fund may also invest in U.S. government agencies or government sponsored enterprises and investment-grade securities, although the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities with a lower rating by both S&P and Moodys.
ICON’s quantitative methodology calculates intrinsic value using average earnings per share, future earnings growth estimates, beta, and bond yield. This calculated intrinsic value for each individual stock is aggregated by industry and sector which enables ICON to identify value opportunities within industries and sectors. ICON then employs a tactical, rotation-based process that tilts the Fund toward industries and sectors ICON believes will outperform.
ICON believes that equity markets go through themes over time, simply stated, stocks in industries that were market leaders at one time tend to become overpriced relative to intrinsic value, and stocks in industries that were not in favor tend to drop below intrinsic value. In general, the Fund will sell securities in industries ICON believes are overpriced and buy securities in industries we believe are underpriced. We believe ICON’s combination of industry rotation and bottom-up valuation distinguishes us from other investment managers.
The Fund will not change its principal investment strategy without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice.
|Period
|IOEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|97.91%
|1 Yr
|-10.7%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|95.29%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-7.4%
|35.8%
|73.71%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-12.9%
|17.1%
|73.49%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|52.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|IOEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.7%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|48.15%
|2021
|4.8%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|55.87%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|90.64%
|2019
|5.0%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|17.86%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|33.94%
|IOEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IOEZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|75.9 M
|8.18 M
|117 B
|86.39%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|4
|9963
|23.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.3 M
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|89.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.29%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|80.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IOEZX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.49%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|17.80%
|Bonds
|2.20%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|45.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.09%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|6.28%
|Cash
|0.23%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|90.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|96.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|96.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IOEZX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.83%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|2.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.82%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|2.63%
|Industrials
|11.34%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|36.84%
|Healthcare
|10.59%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|91.58%
|Communication Services
|9.32%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|18.95%
|Technology
|6.75%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|97.89%
|Utilities
|6.12%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|4.74%
|Basic Materials
|5.69%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|20.00%
|Consumer Defense
|2.35%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|96.32%
|Energy
|2.18%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|80.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IOEZX % Rank
|US
|91.75%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|3.66%
|Non US
|4.74%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|94.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IOEZX % Rank
|Corporate
|43.79%
|0.00%
|94.65%
|15.71%
|Derivative
|27.84%
|0.00%
|48.42%
|3.66%
|Government
|16.07%
|0.00%
|58.00%
|33.51%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.30%
|2.76%
|100.00%
|96.86%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.35%
|95.29%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|92.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IOEZX % Rank
|US
|1.24%
|0.00%
|159.81%
|52.36%
|Non US
|0.96%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|27.75%
|IOEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|35.29%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|90.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.90%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|51.28%
|IOEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IOEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IOEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|63.48%
|IOEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IOEZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.43%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|5.76%
|IOEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|IOEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IOEZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.91%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|9.57%
|IOEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.385
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2011
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2011
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2011
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2009
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2009
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2009
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2008
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2008
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2008
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2008
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2007
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2019
3.01
3.0%
Brian Callahan is ICON’s Investment Committee member for separately managed accounts (SMAs) and institutional accounts. He first joined ICON in 2000 as a Research Analyst while attending Colorado State University. In 2007, he received a master’s in business administration from The Ohio State University and returned as a Research Analyst. In 2008, he became an Investment Committee member and Portfolio Manager.From 2008 until January 2011 he managed ICON’s separately managed accounts. From 2011 to 2014 Mr. Callahan was ICON’s Director of Marketing. From 2014 to 2018 Mr. Callahan managed ICON’s strategy based portfolios and tactical allocation portfolios .He was previously employed as a treasury administrator at Citi Fund Services . He holds a FINRA Series 7 registration.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2019
3.01
3.0%
Scott Callahan joined ICON in 2005 as a Research Analyst and was promoted to Assistant Portfolio Manager in January 2006. He left ICON in August 2006 to pursue his MBA, which he received from New York University in 2008. Mr. Callahan became a Portfolio Manager in 2008. Mr. Callahan received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Colorado.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2019
3.01
3.0%
Donovan “Jerry” Paul, CFA, joined ICON Advisers, Inc in July 2013 as a Portfolio Manager.He is Senior Vice President of Fixed Income and serves as Co-Portfolio Manager of the ICON Bond and ICON Risk-Managed Balanced Funds. Mr. Paul was named Morningstar’s Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 1999 while he managed high yield bonds for INVESCO. Mr. Paul’s professional investment experience includes over thirty eight years in fixed income portfolio management and research. Before joining ICON he was a senior vice president, director of fixed-income research and portfolio manager of INVESCO Funds Group (1994-2001), founder and managing partner of Quixote Capital Management, LLC, (2002-2009), partner of Essential Investment Partners, LLC, (2009-2011) and Senior Vice President Western Alliance Bancorporation (2012). He holds an MBA from the University of Northern Iowa and BBA from the University of Iowa. He holds the FINRA Series 7 and 63 registrations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
