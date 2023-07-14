The Fund uses a quantitative methodology to identify securities ICON believes are underpriced relative to value. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization, including convertible and preferred securities, and in securities issued by dividend-paying companies. This strategy may not be changed unless Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. To manage the risk of holding equity securities, the Fund may write call options or purchase put options on securities or securities indexes.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in a single industry. The Fund may also invest in U.S. government agencies or government sponsored enterprises and investment-grade securities, although the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities with a lower rating by both S&P and Moodys.

ICON’s quantitative methodology calculates intrinsic value using average earnings per share, future earnings growth estimates, beta, and bond yield. This calculated intrinsic value for each individual stock is aggregated by industry and sector which enables ICON to identify value opportunities within industries and sectors. ICON then employs a tactical, rotation-based process that tilts the Fund toward industries and sectors ICON believes will outperform.

ICON believes that equity markets go through themes over time, simply stated, stocks in industries that were market leaders at one time tend to become overpriced relative to intrinsic value, and stocks in industries that were not in favor tend to drop below intrinsic value. In general, the Fund will sell securities in industries ICON believes are overpriced and buy securities in industries we believe are underpriced. We believe ICON’s combination of industry rotation and bottom-up valuation distinguishes us from other investment managers.

The Fund will not change its principal investment strategy without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice.