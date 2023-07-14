Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-11.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$75.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ICON Equity Income Fund

IEQAX | Fund

$15.79

$75.9 M

1.99%

$0.31

1.29%

IEQAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ICON Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    ICON Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Callahan

Fund Description

The Fund uses a quantitative methodology to identify securities ICON believes are underpriced relative to value. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization, including convertible and preferred securities, and in securities issued by dividend-paying companies. This strategy may not be changed unless Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. To manage the risk of holding equity securities, the Fund may write call options or purchase put options on securities or securities indexes.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in a single industry. The Fund may also invest in U.S. government agencies or government sponsored enterprises and investment-grade securities, although the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities with a lower rating by both S&P and Moodys.

ICON’s quantitative methodology calculates intrinsic value using average earnings per share, future earnings growth estimates, beta, and bond yield. This calculated intrinsic value for each individual stock is aggregated by industry and sector which enables ICON to identify value opportunities within industries and sectors. ICON then employs a tactical, rotation-based process that tilts the Fund toward industries and sectors ICON believes will outperform.

ICON believes that equity markets go through themes over time, simply stated, stocks in industries that were market leaders at one time tend to become overpriced relative to intrinsic value, and stocks in industries that were not in favor tend to drop below intrinsic value. In general, the Fund will sell securities in industries ICON believes are overpriced and buy securities in industries we believe are underpriced. We believe ICON’s combination of industry rotation and bottom-up valuation distinguishes us from other investment managers.

The Fund will not change its principal investment strategy without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice.

Read More

IEQAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -6.1% 259.6% 98.43%
1 Yr -11.0% -23.3% 219.9% 95.81%
3 Yr 0.1%* -7.4% 35.8% 75.43%
5 Yr -2.6%* -12.9% 17.1% 75.30%
10 Yr 1.4%* -8.1% 6.4% 51.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -44.4% 104.5% 48.68%
2021 4.8% -12.9% 10.1% 55.31%
2020 -0.3% -3.8% 17.1% 90.06%
2019 5.0% -3.7% 7.3% 18.45%
2018 -2.8% -9.5% -1.3% 33.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -11.0% 259.6% 97.91%
1 Yr -11.0% -23.3% 219.9% 95.81%
3 Yr 0.1%* -7.4% 35.8% 75.43%
5 Yr -2.2%* -12.9% 21.1% 74.55%
10 Yr 3.2%* -6.0% 14.9% 60.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -44.4% 104.5% 48.68%
2021 4.8% -12.9% 10.1% 55.31%
2020 -0.3% -3.8% 17.1% 90.06%
2019 5.0% -3.7% 7.3% 19.05%
2018 -2.1% -9.2% -1.3% 38.79%

NAV & Total Return History

IEQAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IEQAX Category Low Category High IEQAX % Rank
Net Assets 75.9 M 8.18 M 117 B 85.86%
Number of Holdings 43 4 9963 23.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.3 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 89.01%
Weighting of Top 10 44.29% 15.1% 100.0% 80.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lincoln National Corp 5.80%
  2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 5.63%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co 5.10%
  4. Vodafone Group PLC ADR 4.74%
  5. Prudential Financial Inc 4.67%
  6. AbbVie Inc 4.59%
  7. M.D.C. Holdings Inc 4.56%
  8. Qualcomm Inc 4.33%
  9. Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A 4.25%
  10. Genuine Parts Co 4.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IEQAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.49% 41.81% 99.54% 17.28%
Bonds 		2.20% 0.00% 172.53% 44.50%
Preferred Stocks 		1.09% 0.00% 4.51% 5.76%
Cash 		0.23% -175.13% 34.02% 90.05%
Other 		0.00% -2.94% 17.05% 86.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.88% 68.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEQAX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.83% 9.56% 42.24% 1.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.82% 1.15% 24.72% 2.11%
Industrials 		11.34% 1.80% 15.05% 36.32%
Healthcare 		10.59% 2.06% 19.02% 91.05%
Communication Services 		9.32% 1.90% 13.69% 18.42%
Technology 		6.75% 1.75% 32.38% 97.37%
Utilities 		6.12% 0.00% 15.29% 4.21%
Basic Materials 		5.69% 0.00% 8.62% 19.47%
Consumer Defense 		2.35% 0.47% 14.80% 95.79%
Energy 		2.18% 0.00% 31.98% 79.47%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 28.04% 98.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEQAX % Rank
US 		91.75% 27.22% 98.64% 3.14%
Non US 		4.74% 0.38% 36.06% 94.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEQAX % Rank
Corporate 		43.79% 0.00% 94.65% 15.18%
Derivative 		27.84% 0.00% 48.42% 3.14%
Government 		16.07% 0.00% 58.00% 32.98%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.30% 2.76% 100.00% 96.34%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.35% 69.63%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 11.59% 52.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEQAX % Rank
US 		1.24% 0.00% 159.81% 51.83%
Non US 		0.96% 0.00% 12.72% 27.23%

IEQAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.01% 2.81% 16.58%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.30% 89.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 31.75%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.28% 43.59%

Sales Fees

IEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% 2.78%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.18% 300.02% 62.92%

IEQAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IEQAX Category Low Category High IEQAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.99% 0.00% 3.71% 4.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IEQAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IEQAX Category Low Category High IEQAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.66% -1.69% 5.31% 11.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IEQAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IEQAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Brian Callahan is ICON’s Investment Committee member for separately managed accounts (SMAs) and institutional accounts. He first joined ICON in 2000 as a Research Analyst while attending Colorado State University. In 2007, he received a master’s in business administration from The Ohio State University and returned as a Research Analyst. In 2008, he became an Investment Committee member and Portfolio Manager.From 2008 until January 2011 he managed ICON’s separately managed accounts. From 2011 to 2014 Mr. Callahan was ICON’s Director of Marketing. From 2014 to 2018 Mr. Callahan managed ICON’s strategy based portfolios and tactical allocation portfolios .He was previously employed as a treasury administrator at Citi Fund Services . He holds a FINRA Series 7 registration.

Scott Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Scott Callahan joined ICON in 2005 as a Research Analyst and was promoted to Assistant Portfolio Manager in January 2006. He left ICON in August 2006 to pursue his MBA, which he received from New York University in 2008. Mr. Callahan became a Portfolio Manager in 2008. Mr. Callahan received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Colorado.

Donovan (Jerry) Paul

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Donovan “Jerry” Paul, CFA, joined ICON Advisers, Inc in July 2013 as a Portfolio Manager.He is Senior Vice President of Fixed Income and serves as Co-Portfolio Manager of the ICON Bond and ICON Risk-Managed Balanced Funds. Mr. Paul was named Morningstar’s Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 1999 while he managed high yield bonds for INVESCO. Mr. Paul’s professional investment experience includes over thirty eight years in fixed income portfolio management and research. Before joining ICON he was a senior vice president, director of fixed-income research and portfolio manager of INVESCO Funds Group (1994-2001), founder and managing partner of Quixote Capital Management, LLC, (2002-2009), partner of Essential Investment Partners, LLC, (2009-2011) and Senior Vice President Western Alliance Bancorporation (2012). He holds an MBA from the University of Northern Iowa and BBA from the University of Iowa. He holds the FINRA Series 7 and 63 registrations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

