Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

INVTX | Fund

$15.93

$22.6 M

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.6%

1 yr return

24.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$22.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

INVTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RISK/RETURN SUMMARY
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in 25-35 growth-oriented equity securities, including domestic securities and foreign securities trading as American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund’s portfolio will be non-diversified.

These equities will be primarily of large and medium companies with market capitalizations generally greater than $20 billion (“Large Cap”) and/or greater than $2 billion (“Mid-Cap”) at the time of purchase, but may include market capitalizations below $2 billion (“Small-Cap”) to a lesser extent.

ADRs of foreign companies may comprise up to 15% of the Fund’s portfolio. However, ADRs of companies that have designated one of their primary headquarters as being located in the United States (“U.S.”) will be treated as domestic securities for the purposes of this limit.

The Adviser selects leading innovative businesses that benefit from various types of innovation, including new products, new services, and innovative business models, for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. In addition to contributing to sustaining growth for leading innovative businesses, new innovations may also enable leading innovators to take market share, create competitive advantage relative to competitors, and/or enhance profitability over time. Taken together, the Adviser believes that innovation is a fundamental root cause and driver of sustainable growth. The Adviser uses differentiated investment criteria and processes to evaluate and select holdings for the Fund. Holdings are generally sold from the Fund if there is material deterioration in the business relative to the eight criteria that the Adviser believes is not temporary or fixable, or another opportunity with a stronger fit relative to our investment criteria causes forced displacement.

While the Fund will not deliberately concentrate in any one sector, the Adviser’s focus on innovative businesses and innovation may tend to favor certain sectors over others. Therefore, the Fund’s portfolio from time to time is comprised of 25% or more in sectors such as Technology.

Read More

INVTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INVTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 24.6% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INVTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INVTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 24.6% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INVTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

INVTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INVTX Category Low Category High INVTX % Rank
Net Assets 22.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 30 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 13 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 57.59% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hubspot Inc 6.92%
  2. Microsoft Corporation 6.69%
  3. Amazon.com, Inc. 6.68%
  4. Servicenow Inc 6.60%
  5. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 5.76%
  6. Alphabet Inc. 5.69%
  7. Ncino Inc. 5.52%
  8. FIRST AMERN FDS INC 5.17%
  9. Inspire Medical Systems Inc 5.11%
  10. Airbnb Inc 3.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INVTX % Rank
Stocks 		91.98% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		8.02% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INVTX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INVTX % Rank
US 		91.98% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

INVTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

INVTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

INVTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

INVTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INVTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

INVTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INVTX Category Low Category High INVTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INVTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INVTX Category Low Category High INVTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INVTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

INVTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

