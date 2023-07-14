Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
28.7%
1 yr return
24.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$11.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.1%
Expense Ratio 1.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in 25-35 growth-oriented equity securities, including domestic securities and foreign securities trading as American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund’s portfolio will be non-diversified.
These equities will be primarily of large and medium companies with market capitalizations generally greater than $20 billion (“Large Cap”) and/or greater than $2 billion (“Mid-Cap”) at the time of purchase, but may include market capitalizations below $2 billion (“Small-Cap”) to a lesser extent.
ADRs of foreign companies may comprise up to 15% of the Fund’s portfolio. However, ADRs of companies that have designated one of their primary headquarters as being located in the United States (“U.S.”) will be treated as domestic securities for the purposes of this limit.
The Adviser selects leading innovative businesses that benefit from various types of innovation, including new products, new services, and innovative business models, for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. In addition to contributing to sustaining growth for leading innovative businesses, new innovations may also enable leading innovators to take market share, create competitive advantage relative to competitors, and/or enhance profitability over time. Taken together, the Adviser believes that innovation is a fundamental root cause and driver of sustainable growth. The Adviser uses differentiated investment criteria and processes to evaluate and select holdings for the Fund. Holdings are generally sold from the Fund if there is material deterioration in the business relative to the eight criteria that the Adviser believes is not temporary or fixable, or another opportunity with a stronger fit relative to our investment criteria causes forced displacement.
While the Fund will not deliberately concentrate in any one sector, the Adviser’s focus on innovative businesses and innovation may tend to favor certain sectors over others. Therefore, the Fund’s portfolio from time to time is comprised of 25% or more in sectors such as Technology.
|Period
|INVNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|46.34%
|1 Yr
|24.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|15.69%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|INVNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|92.14%
|2021
|-6.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|90.96%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|INVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INVNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.4 M
|189 K
|222 B
|97.37%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|2
|3509
|90.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.3 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|95.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.12%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|18.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INVNX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.17%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|94.81%
|Cash
|6.82%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|3.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|27.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|32.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|22.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|21.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INVNX % Rank
|Technology
|36.59%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|46.74%
|Communication Services
|28.58%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|0.41%
|Healthcare
|20.04%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|8.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.70%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|86.81%
|Financial Services
|2.75%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|94.39%
|Industrials
|2.34%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|86.73%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|46.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|75.35%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|64.30%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|90.11%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|79.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INVNX % Rank
|US
|85.11%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|89.86%
|Non US
|8.06%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|18.55%
|INVNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.65%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|13.69%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|88.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|INVNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|INVNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|INVNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|INVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INVNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|33.14%
|INVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|INVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INVNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.97%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|86.78%
|INVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2020
1.72
1.7%
Thomas Ricketts, CFA, founder of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, serves as Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager, and Research Analyst. Over his 24-year investment career, he developed significant expertise in portfolio management, investment research, and executive management. Prior to founding Evolutionary Tree, Mr. Ricketts was a Sr. Portfolio Manager on Sands Capital’s flagship Select Growth strategy, a $20+ billion concentrated strategy of high-quality, sustainable growth businesses. Mr. Ricketts was one of the longest-tenured investment professionals at Sands Capital. Over the years, he contributed to building and leading the research team and attracting and retaining a broad client base of institutional and high-net-worth clients. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia (1994), his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation (1997), and an Advanced Certificate for Executives from the MIT Sloan School of Management (2016- 2017). Mr. Ricketts joined Sands Capital in 1994 as the Assistant to the President. He worked closely with founder Frank Sands, Sr. during the startup phase and early years of the firm, helping to grow the firm from less than $100 million in assets under management to approximately $40 billion in assets 22 years later. In 1997, Mr. Ricketts became a Research Analyst, and in 2001 he added additional Portfolio Manager duties. In 2008, Mr. Ricketts assumed the role of Sr. Portfolio Manager on the Sands US Large-Cap Growth strategy, working as a Co-PM to oversee the $20 billion strategy, and was a decision maker on that strategy for eight years. In 2011, Mr. Ricketts joined the Executive Management Team (EMT), which provides strategic leadership for the firm. In 2013, he became a member of the three-person Directing Research Team (DRT), which provided oversight of the 40-person investment team. Throughout his investment career, he gained in-depth research and portfolio management experience across a broad array of growth equity investments and industries, including deep knowledge regarding healthcare, technology, consumer, and other growth industries, developing an ability to identify value-added investment opportunities.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
