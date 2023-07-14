The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in 25-35 growth-oriented equity securities, including domestic securities and foreign securities trading as American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund’s portfolio will be non-diversified.

These equities will be primarily of large and medium companies with market capitalizations generally greater than $20 billion (“Large Cap”) and/or greater than $2 billion (“Mid-Cap”) at the time of purchase, but may include market capitalizations below $2 billion (“Small-Cap”) to a lesser extent.

ADRs of foreign companies may comprise up to 15% of the Fund’s portfolio. However, ADRs of companies that have designated one of their primary headquarters as being located in the United States (“U.S.”) will be treated as domestic securities for the purposes of this limit.

The Adviser selects leading innovative businesses that benefit from various types of innovation, including new products, new services, and innovative business models, for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. In addition to contributing to sustaining growth for leading innovative businesses, new innovations may also enable leading innovators to take market share, create competitive advantage relative to competitors, and/or enhance profitability over time. Taken together, the Adviser believes that innovation is a fundamental root cause and driver of sustainable growth. The Adviser uses differentiated investment criteria and processes to evaluate and select holdings for the Fund. Holdings are generally sold from the Fund if there is material deterioration in the business relative to the eight criteria that the Adviser believes is not temporary or fixable, or another opportunity with a stronger fit relative to our investment criteria causes forced displacement.

While the Fund will not deliberately concentrate in any one sector, the Adviser’s focus on innovative businesses and innovation may tend to favor certain sectors over others. Therefore, the Fund’s portfolio from time to time is comprised of 25% or more in sectors such as Technology.