Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Evolutionary Tree Innovators Fund

INVNX | Fund

$15.99

$11.4 M

0.00%

1.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.7%

1 yr return

24.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$11.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

INVNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Evolutionary Tree Innovators Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Evolutionary Tree
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Ricketts

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in 25-35 growth-oriented equity securities, including domestic securities and foreign securities trading as American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund’s portfolio will be non-diversified.

These equities will be primarily of large and medium companies with market capitalizations generally greater than $20 billion (“Large Cap”) and/or greater than $2 billion (“Mid-Cap”) at the time of purchase, but may include market capitalizations below $2 billion (“Small-Cap”) to a lesser extent.

ADRs of foreign companies may comprise up to 15% of the Fund’s portfolio. However, ADRs of companies that have designated one of their primary headquarters as being located in the United States (“U.S.”) will be treated as domestic securities for the purposes of this limit.

The Adviser selects leading innovative businesses that benefit from various types of innovation, including new products, new services, and innovative business models, for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. In addition to contributing to sustaining growth for leading innovative businesses, new innovations may also enable leading innovators to take market share, create competitive advantage relative to competitors, and/or enhance profitability over time. Taken together, the Adviser believes that innovation is a fundamental root cause and driver of sustainable growth. The Adviser uses differentiated investment criteria and processes to evaluate and select holdings for the Fund. Holdings are generally sold from the Fund if there is material deterioration in the business relative to the eight criteria that the Adviser believes is not temporary or fixable, or another opportunity with a stronger fit relative to our investment criteria causes forced displacement.

While the Fund will not deliberately concentrate in any one sector, the Adviser’s focus on innovative businesses and innovation may tend to favor certain sectors over others. Therefore, the Fund’s portfolio from time to time is comprised of 25% or more in sectors such as Technology.

Read More

INVNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INVNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.7% -41.7% 64.0% 46.34%
1 Yr 24.8% -46.2% 77.9% 15.69%
3 Yr N/A* -41.7% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INVNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.2% -85.9% 81.6% 92.14%
2021 -6.5% -31.0% 26.7% 90.96%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INVNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.7% -41.7% 64.0% 44.29%
1 Yr 24.8% -46.2% 77.9% 13.89%
3 Yr N/A* -41.7% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INVNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.2% -85.9% 81.6% 92.14%
2021 -6.5% -31.0% 26.7% 90.96%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

INVNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INVNX Category Low Category High INVNX % Rank
Net Assets 11.4 M 189 K 222 B 97.37%
Number of Holdings 32 2 3509 90.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.3 M -1.37 M 104 B 95.63%
Weighting of Top 10 54.12% 11.4% 116.5% 18.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.49%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 7.34%
  3. HubSpot Inc 7.24%
  4. First American Treasury Obligs X 6.82%
  5. Zscaler Inc 6.45%
  6. ServiceNow Inc 6.11%
  7. Peloton Interactive Inc 4.45%
  8. Netflix Inc 4.21%
  9. Ncino Inc Ordinary Shares 4.15%
  10. Sea Ltd ADR 4.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INVNX % Rank
Stocks 		93.17% 50.26% 104.50% 94.81%
Cash 		6.82% -10.83% 49.73% 3.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 27.29%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 32.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 22.84%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 21.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INVNX % Rank
Technology 		36.59% 0.00% 65.70% 46.74%
Communication Services 		28.58% 0.00% 66.40% 0.41%
Healthcare 		20.04% 0.00% 39.76% 8.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.70% 0.00% 62.57% 86.81%
Financial Services 		2.75% 0.00% 43.06% 94.39%
Industrials 		2.34% 0.00% 30.65% 86.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 46.25%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 75.35%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 64.30%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 90.11%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 79.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INVNX % Rank
US 		85.11% 34.69% 100.00% 89.86%
Non US 		8.06% 0.00% 54.22% 18.55%

INVNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

INVNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.65% 0.01% 20.29% 13.69%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 88.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

INVNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

INVNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INVNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

INVNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INVNX Category Low Category High INVNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 33.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INVNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INVNX Category Low Category High INVNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.97% -6.13% 1.75% 86.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INVNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

INVNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Ricketts

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2020

1.72

1.7%

Thomas Ricketts, CFA, founder of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, serves as Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager, and Research Analyst. Over his 24-year investment career, he developed significant expertise in portfolio management, investment research, and executive management. Prior to founding Evolutionary Tree, Mr. Ricketts was a Sr. Portfolio Manager on Sands Capital’s flagship Select Growth strategy, a $20+ billion concentrated strategy of high-quality, sustainable growth businesses. Mr. Ricketts was one of the longest-tenured investment professionals at Sands Capital. Over the years, he contributed to building and leading the research team and attracting and retaining a broad client base of institutional and high-net-worth clients. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia (1994), his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation (1997), and an Advanced Certificate for Executives from the MIT Sloan School of Management (2016- 2017). Mr. Ricketts joined Sands Capital in 1994 as the Assistant to the President. He worked closely with founder Frank Sands, Sr. during the startup phase and early years of the firm, helping to grow the firm from less than $100 million in assets under management to approximately $40 billion in assets 22 years later. In 1997, Mr. Ricketts became a Research Analyst, and in 2001 he added additional Portfolio Manager duties. In 2008, Mr. Ricketts assumed the role of Sr. Portfolio Manager on the Sands US Large-Cap Growth strategy, working as a Co-PM to oversee the $20 billion strategy, and was a decision maker on that strategy for eight years. In 2011, Mr. Ricketts joined the Executive Management Team (EMT), which provides strategic leadership for the firm. In 2013, he became a member of the three-person Directing Research Team (DRT), which provided oversight of the 40-person investment team. Throughout his investment career, he gained in-depth research and portfolio management experience across a broad array of growth equity investments and industries, including deep knowledge regarding healthcare, technology, consumer, and other growth industries, developing an ability to identify value-added investment opportunities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

