Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.9%
1 yr return
24.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.0%
Net Assets
$19.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
60.2%
Expense Ratio 1.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 77.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund purchases positions in stocks that are experiencing insider buying by corporate executives, directors, large shareholders or activist shareholders. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, including smaller-sized companies, but intends to emphasize larger capitalization stocks.
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC, the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor”), uses public information that is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on corporate insider and large shareholder buying and selling activity for its investment decisions. The Advisor’s research and quantitative back-testing of insider trading data over long periods of time has resulted in the development of a proprietary method of analyzing insider trading activity that it believes can provide long-term capital appreciation. The underlying thesis is that corporate insiders and large or activist shareholders know more about the prospects of the company than anybody else.
The Advisor’s investment process focuses on insider identities (position in the company), motivations, insider trading trends, trading volumes, firm size and other factors to select stocks for the portfolio. Stocks are sold when the relevant insider trading trends reverse or when portfolio positions achieve or no longer provide the targeted risk adjusted return. The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.
|Period
|INSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|88.33%
|1 Yr
|24.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|16.68%
|3 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|85.45%
|5 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|87.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|99.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|INSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|40.47%
|2021
|-9.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|94.67%
|2020
|4.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|85.65%
|2019
|5.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|53.75%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|11.53%
|INSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|19.7 M
|189 K
|222 B
|96.14%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|2
|3509
|90.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.4 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|93.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.22%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|5.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.43%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|26.55%
|Cash
|0.57%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|69.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|27.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|32.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|22.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|21.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INSIX % Rank
|Technology
|40.76%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|27.04%
|Communication Services
|22.85%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|1.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.94%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|22.42%
|Healthcare
|8.03%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|89.37%
|Financial Services
|7.32%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|68.10%
|Consumer Defense
|2.10%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|70.07%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|46.17%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|75.27%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|95.30%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|64.22%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|79.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INSIX % Rank
|US
|93.16%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|60.02%
|Non US
|6.27%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|26.46%
|INSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.45%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|18.89%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|97.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.16%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|59.52%
|INSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|INSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|INSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|77.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|83.02%
|INSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|33.06%
|INSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|INSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.05%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|88.64%
|INSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2011
10.85
10.9%
David Miller, Owner and Chief Investment Officer of Rational Advisors, Inc. since 2016. He is a co-founder and has served as Chief Investment Officer of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC since 2006, and is responsible for the day-to-day management of several funds managed by Catalyst. Mr. Miller is also a member of Catalyst International Advisors LLC since 2019, Insights Media LLC since 2019, and Catalyst Insurance Corporation II since 2018. Prior to founding Catalyst, Mr. Miller was the CEO of Investment Catalyst, an investment newsletter he founded in 2005. The Investment Catalyst newsletter worked to identify undervalued stocks with a near term catalyst for appreciation. Mr. Miller was a trader with UBS, working on the equity derivatives desk from July 2002 until December 2002. Mr. Miller was the CEO of MovieDaze Media Group, a search engine marketing company that he co-founded in 2003 and sold in 2006. He received a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School and a MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
