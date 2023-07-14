Home
Catalyst Insider Buying Fund

mutual fund
INSIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.21 -0.08 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (INSAX) Primary C (INSCX) Inst (INSIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catalyst Insider Buying Fund

INSIX | Fund

$15.21

$19.7 M

0.00%

1.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.9%

1 yr return

24.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

Net Assets

$19.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 77.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

INSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catalyst Insider Buying Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catalyst Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 06, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Miller

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund purchases positions in stocks that are experiencing insider buying by corporate executives, directors, large shareholders or activist shareholders. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, including smaller-sized companies, but intends to emphasize larger capitalization stocks.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC, the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor”), uses public information that is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on corporate insider and large shareholder buying and selling activity for its investment decisions. The Advisor’s research and quantitative back-testing of insider trading data over long periods of time has resulted in the development of a proprietary method of analyzing insider trading activity that it believes can provide long-term capital appreciation. The underlying thesis is that corporate insiders and large or activist shareholders know more about the prospects of the company than anybody else.

The Advisor’s investment process focuses on insider identities (position in the company), motivations, insider trading trends, trading volumes, firm size and other factors to select stocks for the portfolio. Stocks are sold when the relevant insider trading trends reverse or when portfolio positions achieve or no longer provide the targeted risk adjusted return. The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.  

Read More

INSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -41.7% 64.0% 88.33%
1 Yr 24.6% -46.2% 77.9% 16.68%
3 Yr -7.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 85.45%
5 Yr -5.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 87.00%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 99.81%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -85.9% 81.6% 40.47%
2021 -9.1% -31.0% 26.7% 94.67%
2020 4.7% -13.0% 34.8% 85.65%
2019 5.6% -6.0% 10.6% 53.75%
2018 -0.5% -15.9% 2.0% 11.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -41.7% 64.0% 84.80%
1 Yr 24.6% -46.2% 77.9% 14.79%
3 Yr -7.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 85.26%
5 Yr -5.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 88.47%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 99.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -85.9% 81.6% 40.55%
2021 -9.1% -31.0% 26.7% 94.67%
2020 4.7% -13.0% 34.8% 85.65%
2019 5.6% -6.0% 10.6% 53.75%
2018 -0.5% -15.9% 3.1% 27.74%

NAV & Total Return History

INSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INSIX Category Low Category High INSIX % Rank
Net Assets 19.7 M 189 K 222 B 96.14%
Number of Holdings 32 2 3509 90.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.4 M -1.37 M 104 B 93.90%
Weighting of Top 10 60.22% 11.4% 116.5% 5.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 9.32%
  2. Zoom Video Communications Inc 7.53%
  3. Visa Inc Class A 7.32%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 7.28%
  5. SolarEdge Technologies Inc 6.67%
  6. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A 6.52%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 5.66%
  8. DocuSign Inc 5.38%
  9. ServiceNow Inc 5.30%
  10. SoFi Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares 4.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INSIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.43% 50.26% 104.50% 26.55%
Cash 		0.57% -10.83% 49.73% 69.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 27.21%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 32.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 22.75%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 21.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INSIX % Rank
Technology 		40.76% 0.00% 65.70% 27.04%
Communication Services 		22.85% 0.00% 66.40% 1.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.94% 0.00% 62.57% 22.42%
Healthcare 		8.03% 0.00% 39.76% 89.37%
Financial Services 		7.32% 0.00% 43.06% 68.10%
Consumer Defense 		2.10% 0.00% 25.50% 70.07%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 46.17%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 75.27%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 95.30%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 64.22%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 79.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INSIX % Rank
US 		93.16% 34.69% 100.00% 60.02%
Non US 		6.27% 0.00% 54.22% 26.46%

INSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

INSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.45% 0.01% 20.29% 18.89%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 97.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 59.52%

Sales Fees

INSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

INSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 77.00% 0.00% 316.74% 83.02%

INSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INSIX Category Low Category High INSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 33.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INSIX Category Low Category High INSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.05% -6.13% 1.75% 88.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

INSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2011

10.85

10.9%

David Miller, Owner and Chief Investment Officer of Rational Advisors, Inc. since 2016. He is a co-founder and has served as Chief Investment Officer of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC since 2006, and is responsible for the day-to-day management of several funds managed by Catalyst. Mr. Miller is also a member of Catalyst International Advisors LLC since 2019, Insights Media LLC since 2019, and Catalyst Insurance Corporation II since 2018. Prior to founding Catalyst, Mr. Miller was the CEO of Investment Catalyst, an investment newsletter he founded in 2005. The Investment Catalyst newsletter worked to identify undervalued stocks with a near term catalyst for appreciation. Mr. Miller was a trader with UBS, working on the equity derivatives desk from July 2002 until December 2002. Mr. Miller was the CEO of MovieDaze Media Group, a search engine marketing company that he co-founded in 2003 and sold in 2006. He received a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School and a MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

