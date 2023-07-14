The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund purchases positions in stocks that are experiencing insider buying by corporate executives, directors, large shareholders or activist shareholders. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, including smaller-sized companies, but intends to emphasize larger capitalization stocks.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC, the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor”), uses public information that is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on corporate insider and large shareholder buying and selling activity for its investment decisions. The Advisor’s research and quantitative back-testing of insider trading data over long periods of time has resulted in the development of a proprietary method of analyzing insider trading activity that it believes can provide long-term capital appreciation. The underlying thesis is that corporate insiders and large or activist shareholders know more about the prospects of the company than anybody else.

The Advisor’s investment process focuses on insider identities (position in the company), motivations, insider trading trends, trading volumes, firm size and other factors to select stocks for the portfolio. Stocks are sold when the relevant insider trading trends reverse or when portfolio positions achieve or no longer provide the targeted risk adjusted return. The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.