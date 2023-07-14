Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity and debt securities of other companies focused in the energy infrastructure sector and in equity and debt securities of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) focused in the energy infrastructure sector. Companies focused in the energy infrastructure sector include MLP parent companies and other MLP affiliates (together with MLPs, “MLP Entities”), which may invest their assets in varying degrees in MLPs. Some of these parent companies and other affiliates primarily own equity interests in MLPs, while others may jointly own assets with MLPs, and still others may only invest small portions of their assets in equity interests of MLPs. The Fund’s investment adviser, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C., also doing business as TCA Advisors ("TCA Advisors" or the “Adviser”), considers the energy infrastructure sector to be comprised of companies that engage in one or more aspects of exploration, production, gathering, processing, refining, transmission, marketing, storage and delivery of energy products such as natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal; oilfield services, including drilling, cementing and stimulations; the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity; water and wastewater treatment, distribution and disposal; or the generation, transportation and sale of alternative, non-fossil fuel based energy sources including, but not limited to, biodiesel, ethanol, biomass, geothermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, solar or wind energy. The Adviser considers a company to be focused in the energy infrastructure sector if at least 50% of the company’s assets are utilized in one or more of these activities. The Fund will also invest in MLP Entities and other companies operating in the natural resources sector, which includes companies principally engaged in owning or developing non-energy natural resources (including timber and minerals) and industrial materials, or supplying goods or services to such companies.

In addition to making direct investments in MLP equity units, the Adviser intends to invest the Fund’s remaining assets in such a way as to provide, in total, a high level of correlation with MLP equities. These other investments may include equity and debt securities of entities that own interests in MLPs or assets owned in common with MLPs. The Fund will also invest in securities of entities that operate in industries similar to MLPs, such as energy infrastructure, even though such entities have no direct affiliation with an MLP.

The Fund will purchase securities across the capital structure of MLP Entities, including equity and debt securities of MLPs and their affiliates. The Fund may invest in equity securities of MLP Entities and other issuers without regard for their market capitalizations.

The Adviser intends to allocate the Fund’s assets towards the mix of equity and debt securities it deems appropriate based upon its view of economic, market, and political conditions. As a result of this asset allocation the Fund’s portfolio may, at times, be significantly invested in either equity or debt securities, or both. The Fund’s investment in equity securities may include both common and preferred stock. The Fund’s investment in debt securities may include both investment grade debt securities and high yield debt securities (often called “junk bonds”), which are securities rated below investment grade (that is, rated Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or BB or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group (“S&P”), comparably rated by another statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality). The Fund will only purchase debt securities which, at the time of acquisition, are rated at least B3 by Moody’s or B- by Standard & Poor’s or are comparably rated by another statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, are determined by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities and U.S. dollar denominated foreign issuers. Such investments in securities of foreign issuers may include sponsored or unsponsored American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) and Yankee bonds. ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. Yankee bonds are bonds denominated in U.S. dollars that are publicly issued in the United States by foreign banks and corporations.

In certain market environments, the Fund may, but is not required to, use various hedging techniques, such as the buying and selling of options, including covered call options, to seek to mitigate one or more risks associated with investments in MLPs and energy infrastructure assets including market risk and interest rate risk, which, among other factors, could adversely affect market valuations of specific securities or certain sectors of the energy MLP and energy infrastructure market place, or the Fund’s overall portfolio.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in securities that are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or that otherwise may not be sold in public offerings, which are commonly known as “restricted” securities. The Fund will typically acquire restricted securities in directly negotiated transactions.

The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”), other investment companies including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). ETFs are investment companies that generally seek to track the performance of specific indices, shares of which are traded on exchanges. The Fund will include ETFs that primarily invest in MLPs and/or other companies focused in the energy infrastructure sector for purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing at least 80% of its total assets in equity and debt securities of MLPs focused in the energy infrastructure sector, and in equity and debt securities of other companies focused in the energy infrastructure sector. ETNs are unsecured debt securities issued by a bank that are linked to the total return of a market index.