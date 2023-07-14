Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$538 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

INFFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tortoise MLP & Energy Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisory Research
  • Inception Date
    Apr 02, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    3343469
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Quinn Kiley

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity and debt securities of other companies focused in the energy infrastructure sector and in equity and debt securities of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) focused in the energy infrastructure sector. Companies focused in the energy infrastructure sector include MLP parent companies and other MLP affiliates (together with MLPs, “MLP Entities”), which may invest their assets in varying degrees in MLPs. Some of these parent companies and other affiliates primarily own equity interests in MLPs, while others may jointly own assets with MLPs, and still others may only invest small portions of their assets in equity interests of MLPs. The Fund’s investment adviser, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C., also doing business as TCA Advisors ("TCA Advisors" or the “Adviser”), considers the energy infrastructure sector to be comprised of companies that engage in one or more aspects of exploration, production, gathering, processing, refining, transmission, marketing, storage and delivery of energy products such as natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal; oilfield services, including drilling, cementing and stimulations; the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity; water and wastewater treatment, distribution and disposal; or the generation, transportation and sale of alternative, non-fossil fuel based energy sources including, but not limited to, biodiesel, ethanol, biomass, geothermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, solar or wind energy. The Adviser considers a company to be focused in the energy infrastructure sector if at least 50% of the company’s assets are utilized in one or more of these activities. The Fund will also invest in MLP Entities and other companies operating in the natural resources sector, which includes companies principally engaged in owning or developing non-energy natural resources (including timber and minerals) and industrial materials, or supplying goods or services to such companies.
In addition to making direct investments in MLP equity units, the Adviser intends to invest the Fund’s remaining assets in such a way as to provide, in total, a high level of correlation with MLP equities. These other investments may include equity and debt securities of entities that own interests in MLPs or assets owned in common with MLPs. The Fund will also invest in securities of entities that operate in industries similar to MLPs, such as energy infrastructure, even though such entities have no direct affiliation with an MLP.
The Fund will purchase securities across the capital structure of MLP Entities, including equity and debt securities of MLPs and their affiliates. The Fund may invest in equity securities of MLP Entities and other issuers without regard for their market capitalizations.
The Adviser intends to allocate the Fund’s assets towards the mix of equity and debt securities it deems appropriate based upon its view of economic, market, and political conditions. As a result of this asset allocation the Fund’s portfolio may, at times, be significantly invested in either equity or debt securities, or both. The Fund’s investment in equity securities may include both common and preferred stock. The Fund’s investment in debt securities may include both investment grade debt securities and high yield debt securities (often called “junk bonds”), which are securities rated below investment grade (that is, rated Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or BB or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group (“S&P”), comparably rated by another statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality). The Fund will only purchase debt securities which, at the time of acquisition, are rated at least B3 by Moody’s or B- by Standard & Poor’s or are comparably rated by another statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, are determined by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity.
The Fund may invest in foreign securities and U.S. dollar denominated foreign issuers. Such investments in securities of foreign issuers may include sponsored or unsponsored American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) and Yankee bonds. ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. Yankee bonds are bonds denominated in U.S. dollars that are publicly issued in the United States by foreign banks and corporations.
In certain market environments, the Fund may, but is not required to, use various hedging techniques, such as the buying and selling of options, including covered call options, to seek to mitigate one or more risks associated with investments in MLPs and energy infrastructure assets including market risk and interest rate risk, which, among other factors, could adversely affect market valuations of specific securities or certain sectors of the energy MLP and energy infrastructure market place, or the Fund’s overall portfolio.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in securities that are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or that otherwise may not be sold in public offerings, which are commonly known as “restricted” securities. The Fund will typically acquire restricted securities in directly negotiated transactions.
The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”), other investment companies including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). ETFs are investment companies that generally seek to track the performance of specific indices, shares of which are traded on exchanges. The Fund will include ETFs that primarily invest in MLPs and/or other companies focused in the energy infrastructure sector for purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing at least 80% of its total assets in equity and debt securities of MLPs focused in the energy infrastructure sector, and in equity and debt securities of other companies focused in the energy infrastructure sector. ETNs are unsecured debt securities issued by a bank that are linked to the total return of a market index.
The Fund is “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act, which means that it may invest more of its assets in fewer issuers than “diversified” mutual funds.
INFFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -13.5% 29.4% 83.59%
1 Yr 7.7% -9.7% 32.0% 78.91%
3 Yr 11.9%* -4.2% 128.3% 80.31%
5 Yr -2.5%* -11.3% 32.9% 65.18%
10 Yr -5.0%* -13.0% 11.3% 56.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 10.6% -11.1% 56.2% 81.25%
2021 7.7% -6.1% 24.6% 92.13%
2020 -7.7% -24.8% 46.7% 34.92%
2019 1.4% -4.4% 5.2% 47.86%
2018 -4.8% -7.3% -1.8% 56.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -11.6% 30.4% 83.59%
1 Yr 7.7% -9.7% 48.8% 79.84%
3 Yr 11.9%* -8.0% 128.3% 74.22%
5 Yr -1.7%* -11.3% 33.9% 64.29%
10 Yr -1.7%* -13.0% 14.7% 45.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 10.6% -11.1% 56.2% 80.47%
2021 7.7% -6.1% 24.6% 92.13%
2020 -7.7% -24.8% 46.7% 34.92%
2019 1.4% -12.8% 5.2% 47.86%
2018 -3.3% -7.3% -1.8% 37.04%

NAV & Total Return History

INFFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INFFX Category Low Category High INFFX % Rank
Net Assets 538 M 22 M 6.32 B 40.63%
Number of Holdings 47 1 175 33.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 213 M 0 5.88 B 56.91%
Weighting of Top 10 42.77% 39.8% 110.0% 92.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cheniere Energy Inc 6.35%
  2. DCP Midstream LP 4.88%
  3. Williams Companies Inc 4.82%
  4. ONEOK Inc 4.67%
  5. Energy Transfer LP 4.63%
  6. Magellan Midstream Partners Lp 4.42%
  7. New Fortress Energy Inc 4.16%
  8. Kinder Morgan Inc Class P 3.93%
  9. NextEra Energy Partners LP 3.87%
  10. Enterprise Products Partners LP 3.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INFFX % Rank
Stocks 		78.15% 53.33% 133.88% 97.54%
Bonds 		18.53% 0.00% 44.12% 2.46%
Cash 		2.53% -58.21% 13.09% 18.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.79% 0.00% 5.29% 2.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 37.70%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 3.66% 25.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INFFX % Rank
Energy 		87.52% 29.76% 100.00% 77.05%
Utilities 		12.48% 0.00% 48.96% 20.49%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 19.24% 46.72%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 31.15%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 51.64%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 27.05%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 28.69%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 30.33%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 33.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 38.52%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.40% 64.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INFFX % Rank
US 		71.39% 48.92% 130.59% 88.52%
Non US 		6.76% 0.00% 37.36% 63.93%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INFFX % Rank
Corporate 		88.41% 0.00% 100.00% 6.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.59% 0.00% 100.00% 89.38%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 9.74% 27.43%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 26.79%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 26.79%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 58.74% 26.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INFFX % Rank
US 		17.01% 0.00% 40.73% 2.46%
Non US 		1.52% 0.00% 4.87% 1.64%

INFFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

INFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.16% 0.35% 8.56% 31.97%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.35% 1.38% 53.91%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 83.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% 100.00%

Sales Fees

INFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 38.89%

Trading Fees

INFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A 75.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 6.00% 248.00% 18.42%

INFFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INFFX Category Low Category High INFFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.30% 0.00% 12.04% 40.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INFFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INFFX Category Low Category High INFFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -6.38% 9.57% 49.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INFFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

INFFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Quinn Kiley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Mr. Kiley joined the firm in 2005 through a predecessor firm and is a senior portfolio manager for the Tortoise MLP & Energy Income Fund and the Tortoise MLP & Energy Infrastructure fund, open-end mutual funds. Additionally, he serves as portfolio manager for the Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund, a closed-end mutual fund. He previously served as vice president of Corporate & Investment Banking at Banc of America Securities in New York and was responsible for executing strategic advisory and financing transactions for clients in the energy & power sectors. Mr. Kiley graduated from Washington & Lee University with a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in geology and also earned a Master of Science degree in geology from the University of Montana, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. Additionally, he earned a Juris Doctorate from Indiana University School of Law and was admitted to the bar in New York. He serves on the finance committees of Rossman School and the Magic House. 032521

Brian Kessens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Mr. Brian Kessens joined the firm in 2008. He is a managing director and senior portfolio manager, a member of the investment committee and serves as president of the Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. closed-end funds. Previously, Mr. Kessens was a vice president in Citigroup’s global energy investment banking practice. Prior to Citigroup, he served as a field artillery officer in the U.S. Army. Mr. Kessens earned a Bachelor of Science in economics degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School in New York. He is a CFA® charterholder. He served as Board President and nearly a decade as a board member and Treasurer for the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired (CCVI), a Kansas City nonprofit preparing children with visual impairments to reach their highest potential in the sighted world. 032521

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

