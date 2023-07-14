Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
7.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$538 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.8%
Expense Ratio 2.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|INFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|83.59%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|78.91%
|3 Yr
|11.9%*
|-4.2%
|128.3%
|80.31%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-11.3%
|32.9%
|65.18%
|10 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-13.0%
|11.3%
|56.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|INFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|10.6%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|81.25%
|2021
|7.7%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|92.13%
|2020
|-7.7%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|34.92%
|2019
|1.4%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|47.86%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|56.48%
|Period
|INFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|83.59%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|79.84%
|3 Yr
|11.9%*
|-8.0%
|128.3%
|74.22%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-11.3%
|33.9%
|64.29%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-13.0%
|14.7%
|45.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|INFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|10.6%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|80.47%
|2021
|7.7%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|92.13%
|2020
|-7.7%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|34.92%
|2019
|1.4%
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|47.86%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|37.04%
|INFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INFFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|538 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|40.63%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|1
|175
|33.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|213 M
|0
|5.88 B
|56.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.77%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|92.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INFFX % Rank
|Stocks
|78.15%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|97.54%
|Bonds
|18.53%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|2.46%
|Cash
|2.53%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|18.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.79%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|2.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|37.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|3.66%
|25.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INFFX % Rank
|Energy
|87.52%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|77.05%
|Utilities
|12.48%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|20.49%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|46.72%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|31.15%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|51.64%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.05%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|28.69%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|30.33%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|33.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|38.52%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|64.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INFFX % Rank
|US
|71.39%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|88.52%
|Non US
|6.76%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|63.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INFFX % Rank
|Corporate
|88.41%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.25%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.59%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.38%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|27.43%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.79%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.79%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.74%
|26.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INFFX % Rank
|US
|17.01%
|0.00%
|40.73%
|2.46%
|Non US
|1.52%
|0.00%
|4.87%
|1.64%
|INFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.16%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|31.97%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|53.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|83.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|100.00%
|INFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|38.89%
|INFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|75.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|INFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|18.42%
|INFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INFFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.30%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|40.31%
|INFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|INFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INFFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.00%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|49.58%
|INFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 22, 2022
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2022
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2022
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2022
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2020
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2015
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2014
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2014
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2014
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2013
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2013
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2013
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2012
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2012
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2012
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 2010
11.43
11.4%
Mr. Kiley joined the firm in 2005 through a predecessor firm and is a senior portfolio manager for the Tortoise MLP & Energy Income Fund and the Tortoise MLP & Energy Infrastructure fund, open-end mutual funds. Additionally, he serves as portfolio manager for the Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund, a closed-end mutual fund. He previously served as vice president of Corporate & Investment Banking at Banc of America Securities in New York and was responsible for executing strategic advisory and financing transactions for clients in the energy & power sectors. Mr. Kiley graduated from Washington & Lee University with a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in geology and also earned a Master of Science degree in geology from the University of Montana, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. Additionally, he earned a Juris Doctorate from Indiana University School of Law and was admitted to the bar in New York. He serves on the finance committees of Rossman School and the Magic House. 032521
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Mr. Brian Kessens joined the firm in 2008. He is a managing director and senior portfolio manager, a member of the investment committee and serves as president of the Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. closed-end funds. Previously, Mr. Kessens was a vice president in Citigroup’s global energy investment banking practice. Prior to Citigroup, he served as a field artillery officer in the U.S. Army. Mr. Kessens earned a Bachelor of Science in economics degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School in New York. He is a CFA® charterholder. He served as Board President and nearly a decade as a board member and Treasurer for the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired (CCVI), a Kansas City nonprofit preparing children with visual impairments to reach their highest potential in the sighted world. 032521
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
