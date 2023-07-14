The investment objective of the Income Fund is current income, and a secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Adviser has the flexibility to invest in a broad range of fixed income and equity securities that produce current income. The Adviser allocates the Income Fund’s assets among different types of securities based on its assessment of potential risks and returns, and the Adviser may change the weighting among securities as market conditions change, in an effort to obtain the most attractive combination of current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation.

In pursuing its investment objectives, the Income Fund generally invests in corporate bonds, government bonds, dividend-paying common stocks, preferred and convertible preferred stocks, income trusts (including business trusts, oil royalty trusts and real estate investment trusts), money market instruments and cash equivalents. The Income Fund may also invest in structured products, such as reverse convertible notes, a type of structured note, and in 144A securities that are purchased in private placements and thus are subject to restrictions on resale (either as a matter of contract or under federal securities laws), but only where the Adviser has determined that a liquid trading market exists. Under normal circumstances, the Income Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying or other income producing securities.

The Income Fund can invest in debt securities of any duration and maturity. The Income Fund considers investment-grade securities to be those rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”) or Fitch Investors Service, Inc. (“Fitch”), or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, each at the time of purchase.

The Income Fund may invest up to 100% (measured at the time of purchase) of its assets in domestic investment grade fixed income securities of any duration and maturity. The Income Fund may also invest up to 45% (measured at the time of purchase) of its assets in domestic high yield fixed income securities (“junk bonds”) of any duration and maturity. The Income Fund may invest in distressed securities, including securities that are in default or the issuers of which are in bankruptcy, so long as the Adviser has determined that the securities are liquid. At times, the Income Fund’s position in illiquid securities may comprise a significant portion of the portfolio. Illiquid securities are subject to a number of risks which are discussed below. If market quotations for illiquid securities are not readily available, or are deemed unreliable by the Adviser, the security will be valued at a fair value determined in good faith by the Adviser. There is no assurance that the Income Fund will receive fair valuation upon the sale of a security. The Income Fund may invest up to 35% (measured at the time of purchase) of its assets in foreign equity and debt securities that pay dividends or interest, including foreign debt securities and foreign sovereign debt of any duration, quality and maturity, as well as securities of issuers located in emerging markets.

Subject to the limitations described above, the Income Fund may pursue its investment objective directly or indirectly through investments in other investment companies (including ETFs, and open-end and closed-end mutual funds) that invest in the securities described above.

As a result of the Adviser’s overall strategy, the Income Fund engages in active trading of portfolio securities which causes the Income Fund to experience a high portfolio turnover rate.