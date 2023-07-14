Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
-0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
Net Assets
$12.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.5%
Expense Ratio 2.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 0.50%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The investment objective of the Income Fund is current income, and a secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Adviser has the flexibility to invest in a broad range of fixed income and equity securities that produce current income. The Adviser allocates the Income Fund’s assets among different types of securities based on its assessment of potential risks and returns, and the Adviser may change the weighting among securities as market conditions change, in an effort to obtain the most attractive combination of current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation.
In pursuing its investment objectives, the Income Fund generally invests in corporate bonds, government bonds, dividend-paying common stocks, preferred and convertible preferred stocks, income trusts (including business trusts, oil royalty trusts and real estate investment trusts), money market instruments and cash equivalents. The Income Fund may also invest in structured products, such as reverse convertible notes, a type of structured note, and in 144A securities that are purchased in private placements and thus are subject to restrictions on resale (either as a matter of contract or under federal securities laws), but only where the Adviser has determined that a liquid trading market exists. Under normal circumstances, the Income Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying or other income producing securities.
The Income Fund can invest in debt securities of any duration and maturity. The Income Fund considers investment-grade securities to be those rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”) or Fitch Investors Service, Inc. (“Fitch”), or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, each at the time of purchase.
The Income Fund may invest up to 100% (measured at the time of purchase) of its assets in domestic investment grade fixed income securities of any duration and maturity. The Income Fund may also invest up to 45% (measured at the time of purchase) of its assets in domestic high yield fixed income securities (“junk bonds”) of any duration and maturity. The Income Fund may invest in distressed securities, including securities that are in default or the issuers of which are in bankruptcy, so long as the Adviser has determined that the securities are liquid. At times, the Income Fund’s position in illiquid securities may comprise a significant portion of the portfolio. Illiquid securities are subject to a number of risks which are discussed below. If market quotations for illiquid securities are not readily available, or are deemed unreliable by the Adviser, the security will be valued at a fair value determined in good faith by the Adviser. There is no assurance that the Income Fund will receive fair valuation upon the sale of a security. The Income Fund may invest up to 35% (measured at the time of purchase) of its assets in foreign equity and debt securities that pay dividends or interest, including foreign debt securities and foreign sovereign debt of any duration, quality and maturity, as well as securities of issuers located in emerging markets.
Subject to the limitations described above, the Income Fund may pursue its investment objective directly or indirectly through investments in other investment companies (including ETFs, and open-end and closed-end mutual funds) that invest in the securities described above.
As a result of the Adviser’s overall strategy, the Income Fund engages in active trading of portfolio securities which causes the Income Fund to experience a high portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|IMSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|80.17%
|1 Yr
|-0.5%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|62.81%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|77.64%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|79.02%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|IMSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.0%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|86.25%
|2021
|2.3%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|47.70%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|92.00%
|2019
|2.5%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|52.51%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|74.15%
|Period
|IMSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|79.34%
|1 Yr
|-0.5%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|59.92%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|77.06%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|78.04%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|IMSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.0%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|86.67%
|2021
|2.3%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|47.28%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|92.00%
|2019
|2.6%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|48.86%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|64.88%
|IMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.9 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|95.87%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|2
|3255
|60.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.28 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|97.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.47%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|74.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMSIX % Rank
|Bonds
|67.12%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|13.64%
|Stocks
|15.54%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|77.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|8.92%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|0.41%
|Cash
|8.43%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|51.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|44.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|72.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMSIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|56.72%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|1.46%
|Utilities
|15.25%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|6.34%
|Technology
|15.24%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|54.15%
|Consumer Defense
|12.78%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|19.51%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|90.24%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|96.10%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|94.15%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|91.22%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|88.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|97.07%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|93.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMSIX % Rank
|US
|15.54%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|74.79%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|83.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMSIX % Rank
|Corporate
|90.02%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|1.24%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.98%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|82.23%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|60.74%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|62.81%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|53.72%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|85.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMSIX % Rank
|US
|62.52%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|10.33%
|Non US
|4.60%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|45.87%
|IMSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.87%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|2.53%
|Management Fee
|1.26%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|99.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|78.57%
|IMSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|IMSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|0.50%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IMSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.75%
|441.00%
|96.17%
|IMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.77%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|5.91%
|IMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|IMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.88%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|5.79%
|IMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 18, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 16, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 05, 2002
19.58
19.6%
Mr. Marker, co-Portfolio Manager, currently serves as Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, and has served as primary portfolio manager of the IMS Capital Management, Inc. since 1988. Prior to founding IMS Capital Management in 1988, Marker was employed by subsidiaries of General Motors and Mercedes-Benz.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.7
|13.0
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...