IMS Strategic Income Fund

mutual fund
IMSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$2.08 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (IMSIX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

-0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$12.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$2.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 0.50%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IMSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 5.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IMS Strategic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    IMS
  • Inception Date
    Nov 05, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Carl Marker

Fund Description

The investment objective of the Income Fund is current income, and a secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Adviser has the flexibility to invest in a broad range of fixed income and equity securities that produce current income. The Adviser allocates the Income Fund’s assets among different types of securities based on its assessment of potential risks and returns, and the Adviser may change the weighting among securities as market conditions change, in an effort to obtain the most attractive combination of current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation.

In pursuing its investment objectives, the Income Fund generally invests in corporate bonds, government bonds, dividend-paying common stocks, preferred and convertible preferred stocks, income trusts (including business trusts, oil royalty trusts and real estate investment trusts), money market instruments and cash equivalents. The Income Fund may also invest in structured products, such as reverse convertible notes, a type of structured note, and in 144A securities that are purchased in private placements and thus are subject to restrictions on resale (either as a matter of contract or under federal securities laws), but only where the Adviser has determined that a liquid trading market exists. Under normal circumstances, the Income Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying or other income producing securities.

The Income Fund can invest in debt securities of any duration and maturity. The Income Fund considers investment-grade securities to be those rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”) or Fitch Investors Service, Inc. (“Fitch”), or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, each at the time of purchase.

The Income Fund may invest up to 100% (measured at the time of purchase) of its assets in domestic investment grade fixed income securities of any duration and maturity. The Income Fund may also invest up to 45% (measured at the time of purchase) of its assets in domestic high yield fixed income securities (“junk bonds”) of any duration and maturity. The Income Fund may invest in distressed securities, including securities that are in default or the issuers of which are in bankruptcy, so long as the Adviser has determined that the securities are liquid. At times, the Income Fund’s position in illiquid securities may comprise a significant portion of the portfolio. Illiquid securities are subject to a number of risks which are discussed below. If market quotations for illiquid securities are not readily available, or are deemed unreliable by the Adviser, the security will be valued at a fair value determined in good faith by the Adviser. There is no assurance that the Income Fund will receive fair valuation upon the sale of a security. The Income Fund may invest up to 35% (measured at the time of purchase) of its assets in foreign equity and debt securities that pay dividends or interest, including foreign debt securities and foreign sovereign debt of any duration, quality and maturity, as well as securities of issuers located in emerging markets.

Subject to the limitations described above, the Income Fund may pursue its investment objective directly or indirectly through investments in other investment companies (including ETFs, and open-end and closed-end mutual funds) that invest in the securities described above.

As a result of the Adviser’s overall strategy, the Income Fund engages in active trading of portfolio securities which causes the Income Fund to experience a high portfolio turnover rate.

IMSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -12.3% 53.7% 80.17%
1 Yr -0.5% -18.8% 40.4% 62.81%
3 Yr -3.7%* -18.0% 15.9% 77.64%
5 Yr -3.4%* -13.4% 10.3% 79.02%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -48.5% 15.7% 86.25%
2021 2.3% -10.0% 21.8% 47.70%
2020 -0.8% -5.8% 15.2% 92.00%
2019 2.5% -2.2% 6.5% 52.51%
2018 -3.1% -6.8% 0.3% 74.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -23.0% 53.7% 79.34%
1 Yr -0.5% -18.8% 40.4% 59.92%
3 Yr -3.7%* -18.0% 15.9% 77.06%
5 Yr -2.8%* -13.4% 10.3% 78.04%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -48.5% 15.7% 86.67%
2021 2.3% -10.0% 21.8% 47.28%
2020 -0.8% -5.8% 15.2% 92.00%
2019 2.6% -2.2% 6.5% 48.86%
2018 -1.9% -6.8% 0.3% 64.88%

NAV & Total Return History

IMSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IMSIX Category Low Category High IMSIX % Rank
Net Assets 12.9 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 95.87%
Number of Holdings 27 2 3255 60.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.28 M 349 K 12.1 B 97.11%
Weighting of Top 10 54.47% 22.9% 100.0% 74.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Hermes Govt Obl IS 8.43%
  2. Staples, Inc. 5.78%
  3. Royal Caribbean Group 5.41%
  4. Service Properties Trust 5.34%
  5. Rite Aid Corporation 5.34%
  6. Bombardier Inc. 5.28%
  7. Nordstrom, Inc. 5.04%
  8. Enterprise Products Operating LLC 5.04%
  9. Navient Corporation 4.93%
  10. Tenneco Inc. 4.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IMSIX % Rank
Bonds 		67.12% 0.00% 106.59% 13.64%
Stocks 		15.54% 0.00% 238.38% 77.69%
Convertible Bonds 		8.92% 0.00% 8.92% 0.41%
Cash 		8.43% -65.52% 88.88% 51.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 44.21%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 72.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMSIX % Rank
Financial Services 		56.72% 0.00% 98.22% 1.46%
Utilities 		15.25% 0.00% 91.12% 6.34%
Technology 		15.24% 0.00% 85.77% 54.15%
Consumer Defense 		12.78% 0.00% 37.51% 19.51%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.45% 90.24%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 96.10%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 38.63% 94.15%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 60.89% 91.22%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.61% 88.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 25.83% 97.07%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 56.73% 93.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMSIX % Rank
US 		15.54% -1.19% 235.84% 74.79%
Non US 		0.00% -6.82% 98.11% 83.88%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMSIX % Rank
Corporate 		90.02% 0.00% 98.28% 1.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.98% -72.56% 100.00% 82.23%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 60.74%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.99% 62.81%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 53.72%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.78% 85.12%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMSIX % Rank
US 		62.52% -17.22% 99.80% 10.33%
Non US 		4.60% -2.67% 63.37% 45.87%

IMSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.87% 0.21% 4.40% 2.53%
Management Fee 1.26% 0.00% 1.50% 99.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 78.57%

Sales Fees

IMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 0.50% 0.50% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.75% 441.00% 96.17%

IMSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IMSIX Category Low Category High IMSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.77% 0.00% 43.06% 5.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IMSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IMSIX Category Low Category High IMSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.88% -2.01% 13.72% 5.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IMSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IMSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Carl Marker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 05, 2002

19.58

19.6%

Mr. Marker, co-Portfolio Manager, currently serves as Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, and has served as primary portfolio manager of the IMS Capital Management, Inc. since 1988. Prior to founding IMS Capital Management in 1988, Marker was employed by subsidiaries of General Motors and Mercedes-Benz.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

