IMSCX (Mutual Fund)

IMS Capital Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$27.04 -0.04 -0.15%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (IMSCX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

30.9%

1 yr return

28.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$39 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 79.58%

Redemption Fee 0.50%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IMSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 30.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IMS Capital Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    IMS
  • Inception Date
    Aug 05, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Carl Marker

Fund Description

The investment objective of the Value Fund is long-term growth from capital appreciation, and secondarily, income from dividends. The Value Fund invests primarily in common stocks of mid-cap and large-cap U.S. companies. With respect to both mid-cap and large-cap stocks, the Adviser employs a selection process designed to produce a diversified portfolio of companies exhibiting both value and positive momentum characteristics. Value characteristics include a historically low stock price, as well as historically low fundamental ratios such as price to earnings, price to sales, price to book value and price to cash flow. Positive momentum characteristics include positive earnings revisions, positive earnings surprises, relative price strength and other developments that may favorably affect a company’s stock price, such as a new product or change in management.

The Adviser seeks to reduce risk through diversification and through the ownership of undervalued companies, which may be less volatile than overpriced companies whose fundamentals do not support their valuations. The Value Fund typically invests in mid-cap securities, which the Adviser defines as those with a market capitalization of approximately $2 billion to $11 billion, and in large-cap securities, which the Adviser defines as those with a market capitalization of greater than $11 billion. The Adviser generally seeks companies that it believes are well-capitalized, globally diversified, and that have the resources to weather negative business conditions successfully.

Most stocks in the Value Fund’s portfolio fall into one of the Adviser’s seven strategic focus areas: healthcare, technology, financial services, communications/entertainment, consumer, consolidating industries (i.e., companies buying other companies in an industry) and industries that, in the past, have declined less than others during general market declines (i.e., defensive industries). The Adviser believes that stocks in these focus areas have the potential to produce superior long-term returns. In addition, the Adviser carefully diversifies the Value Fund’s holdings to ensure representation in all ten major broad-based industry sectors as defined by Standard & Poor’s, Inc.

Although the Value Fund intends to be invested primarily in mid-cap and large-cap stocks as described above, the Value Fund may also invest in common stocks of any capitalization. The Value Fund may pursue its investment objective directly or indirectly through investments in other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and open-end and closed-end mutual funds) that invest in the securities described above.

The Value Fund typically will sell a portfolio company if both of the following occur: (1) a company’s stock price exceeds the Adviser’s target sell price; and (2) the company demonstrates that it may be losing positive momentum as described above. The Value Fund also could sell a portfolio company earlier if the Adviser believes that the company’s stock price may not reach the Adviser’s target sell price due to a material event, such as major industry-wide change, a significant change in the company’s management or direction, the emergence of a better opportunity within the same industry, or if the company becomes involved in a merger or acquisition.

The Value Fund’s primary objective is capital appreciation. The Value Fund seeks to achieve its secondary objective of income by investing in dividend-paying stocks.

As a result of the Adviser’s overall strategy, the Value Fund engages in active trading of portfolio securities which causes the Value Fund to experience a high portfolio turnover rate.

IMSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.9% -14.3% 35.6% 0.30%
1 Yr 28.5% -34.9% 38.6% 0.45%
3 Yr 5.1%* -27.8% 93.5% 55.03%
5 Yr 1.2%* -30.5% 97.2% 60.56%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 98.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.1% -56.3% 28.9% 91.77%
2021 4.2% -20.5% 152.6% 80.84%
2020 3.7% -13.9% 183.6% 51.18%
2019 5.9% -8.3% 8.9% 33.73%
2018 -4.8% -13.5% 12.6% 85.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.9% -20.5% 35.6% 0.30%
1 Yr 28.5% -34.9% 40.3% 0.38%
3 Yr 5.1%* -27.8% 93.5% 54.99%
5 Yr 1.2%* -29.8% 97.2% 71.49%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 98.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.1% -56.3% 28.9% 91.77%
2021 4.2% -20.5% 152.6% 80.92%
2020 3.7% -13.9% 183.6% 51.09%
2019 5.9% -8.3% 8.9% 34.24%
2018 -4.8% -10.9% 12.6% 91.57%

NAV & Total Return History

IMSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IMSCX Category Low Category High IMSCX % Rank
Net Assets 39 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 92.15%
Number of Holdings 34 2 4154 91.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.3 M 288 K 270 B 87.62%
Weighting of Top 10 48.47% 1.8% 106.2% 9.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. The Walt Disney Co 6.26%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 5.33%
  3. Apple Inc 5.27%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 5.15%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.85%
  6. Wells Fargo & Co 4.62%
  7. Vistra Corp 4.61%
  8. Boeing Co 4.46%
  9. Wells Fargo & Co Cedear 4.42%
  10. Wells Fargo & Co Cedear 4.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IMSCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.00% 0.00% 130.24% 47.70%
Cash 		1.00% -102.29% 100.00% 49.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 14.94%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 14.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 10.05%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 10.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMSCX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		30.33% 0.00% 30.33% 0.08%
Technology 		22.30% 0.00% 48.94% 64.40%
Communication Services 		16.72% 0.00% 27.94% 2.14%
Industrials 		15.58% 0.00% 29.90% 6.36%
Financial Services 		10.85% 0.00% 55.59% 90.20%
Healthcare 		4.22% 0.00% 60.70% 98.85%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 86.83%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 88.21%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 86.29%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 47.71% 98.24%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 94.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMSCX % Rank
US 		99.00% 0.00% 127.77% 9.89%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 92.30%

IMSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IMSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.85% 0.01% 49.27% 7.87%
Management Fee 1.21% 0.00% 2.00% 99.01%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 81.92%

Sales Fees

IMSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IMSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 0.50% 0.25% 2.00% 96.55%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IMSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 79.58% 0.00% 496.00% 87.65%

IMSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IMSCX Category Low Category High IMSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 53.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IMSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IMSCX Category Low Category High IMSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.69% -54.00% 6.06% 96.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IMSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

IMSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Carl Marker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 05, 1996

25.84

25.8%

Mr. Marker, co-Portfolio Manager, currently serves as Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, and has served as primary portfolio manager of the IMS Capital Management, Inc. since 1988. Prior to founding IMS Capital Management in 1988, Marker was employed by subsidiaries of General Motors and Mercedes-Benz.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

