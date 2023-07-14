The investment objective of the Value Fund is long-term growth from capital appreciation, and secondarily, income from dividends. The Value Fund invests primarily in common stocks of mid-cap and large-cap U.S. companies. With respect to both mid-cap and large-cap stocks, the Adviser employs a selection process designed to produce a diversified portfolio of companies exhibiting both value and positive momentum characteristics. Value characteristics include a historically low stock price, as well as historically low fundamental ratios such as price to earnings, price to sales, price to book value and price to cash flow. Positive momentum characteristics include positive earnings revisions, positive earnings surprises, relative price strength and other developments that may favorably affect a company’s stock price, such as a new product or change in management.

The Adviser seeks to reduce risk through diversification and through the ownership of undervalued companies, which may be less volatile than overpriced companies whose fundamentals do not support their valuations. The Value Fund typically invests in mid-cap securities, which the Adviser defines as those with a market capitalization of approximately $2 billion to $11 billion, and in large-cap securities, which the Adviser defines as those with a market capitalization of greater than $11 billion. The Adviser generally seeks companies that it believes are well-capitalized, globally diversified, and that have the resources to weather negative business conditions successfully.

Most stocks in the Value Fund’s portfolio fall into one of the Adviser’s seven strategic focus areas: healthcare, technology, financial services, communications/entertainment, consumer, consolidating industries (i.e., companies buying other companies in an industry) and industries that, in the past, have declined less than others during general market declines (i.e., defensive industries). The Adviser believes that stocks in these focus areas have the potential to produce superior long-term returns. In addition, the Adviser carefully diversifies the Value Fund’s holdings to ensure representation in all ten major broad-based industry sectors as defined by Standard & Poor’s, Inc.

Although the Value Fund intends to be invested primarily in mid-cap and large-cap stocks as described above, the Value Fund may also invest in common stocks of any capitalization. The Value Fund may pursue its investment objective directly or indirectly through investments in other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and open-end and closed-end mutual funds) that invest in the securities described above.

The Value Fund typically will sell a portfolio company if both of the following occur: (1) a company’s stock price exceeds the Adviser’s target sell price; and (2) the company demonstrates that it may be losing positive momentum as described above. The Value Fund also could sell a portfolio company earlier if the Adviser believes that the company’s stock price may not reach the Adviser’s target sell price due to a material event, such as major industry-wide change, a significant change in the company’s management or direction, the emergence of a better opportunity within the same industry, or if the company becomes involved in a merger or acquisition.

The Value Fund’s primary objective is capital appreciation. The Value Fund seeks to achieve its secondary objective of income by investing in dividend-paying stocks.

As a result of the Adviser’s overall strategy, the Value Fund engages in active trading of portfolio securities which causes the Value Fund to experience a high portfolio turnover rate.