Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pioneer Solutions - Balanced Fund

mutual fund
IMOYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.09 -0.04 -0.36%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (PIALX) Primary C (PIDCX) Inst (IMOYX) Retirement (BALRX)
IMOYX (Mutual Fund)

Pioneer Solutions - Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.09 -0.04 -0.36%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (PIALX) Primary C (PIDCX) Inst (IMOYX) Retirement (BALRX)
IMOYX (Mutual Fund)

Pioneer Solutions - Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.09 -0.04 -0.36%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (PIALX) Primary C (PIDCX) Inst (IMOYX) Retirement (BALRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Solutions - Balanced Fund

IMOYX | Fund

$11.09

$404 M

3.50%

$0.39

0.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.0%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$404 M

Holdings in Top 10

97.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Solutions - Balanced Fund

IMOYX | Fund

$11.09

$404 M

3.50%

$0.39

0.19%

IMOYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Solutions - Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Amundi US
  • Inception Date
    Sep 26, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Taubes

Fund Description

The fund is a “fund of funds.” The fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by primarily investing in other funds (“underlying funds”) and using asset allocation strategies to allocate its assets among the underlying funds.The fund invests in underlying funds managed by Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. (“Amundi US” or the “adviser”) or one of its affiliates. The fund allocates its assets among underlying funds with exposure to the broad asset classes of equity, fixed income and short-term (money market) investments. The fund also may invest in underlying funds with exposure to non-traditional - so-called “alternative”- asset classes such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) or commodities, or that use alternative strategies, such as market neutral strategies (strategies that seek to achieve positive returns while attempting to limit general market exposure) or relative value strategies (strategies that seek to identify securities that are undervalued relative to each other or historical norms). The fund may invest in underlying funds with exposure to debt and equity securities of issuers located throughout the world, including both developed and emerging markets.The fund does not have target ranges for the allocation of assets among asset classes or individual underlying funds. The fund invests a minimum of 25% of its assets in each of fixed income and equity securities. The fund’s exposure to different asset classes and allocations among underlying funds will change from time to time in response to broad economic and market factors, as well as strategic and tactical considerations. The equity securities to which the fund may have exposure may be of any market capitalization. The fixed income securities to which the fund may have exposure may be of any maturity and of any credit quality, including high yield or “junk” bonds.The investment adviser allocates the fund's investments in the underlying funds based on an evaluation of three components: strategic asset allocation (generally, the weighting of allocations among broad asset classes to capture market returns), tactical asset allocation (generally, the weighting of allocations to various sub-categories within broad asset classes to add value relative to the general strategic allocations) and fund selection. The adviser's analysis in selecting underlying funds includes an assessment of a fund's historical relative and absolute performance, volatility and other risk characteristics, and correlation with other funds and benchmarks. The adviser also analyzes the fund's investment strategies, investment process and portfolio management team.As part of its asset allocation strategy, the fund may invest in Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund, among other Pioneer Funds. Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund has the flexibility to invest in a broad range of income-producing investments, including both debt securities and equity securities. As of September 30, 2022, approximately 30% of the fund was allocated to Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund. The fund’s allocation among underlying funds, including Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund, will change from time to time.As part of its asset allocation strategy, the fund may invest in Pioneer Flexible Opportunities Fund, among other Pioneer funds. Pioneer Flexible Opportunities Fund has the flexibility to invest in a broad spectrum of asset classes, including both traditional investments, such as equity and fixed income securities, and less traditional or alternative investments, such as commodity-oriented investments, real estate related investments, and currencies. As of September 30, 2022, approximately 17% of the fund was allocated to Pioneer Flexible Opportunities Fund. The fund’s allocation among underlying funds, including Pioneer Flexible Opportunities Fund, will change from time to time.As part of its asset allocation strategy, the fund may invest in Pioneer Global Sustainable Equity Fund, among other Pioneer funds.PioneerGlobal SustainableEquity Fundinvestsin equity securitiesof issuerslocatedthroughout the world.The fund also applies ESG criteria to its investments.As of September 30, 2022,approximately 17% of the fundwas allocated to Pioneer Global Sustainable Equity Fund. The fund’s allocation among underlying funds, including Pioneer GlobalSustainable Equity Fund, will change from time totime.Investments typically are sold when the adviser's overall assessment of market and economic conditions changes or the assessments of the attributes of specific investments change.
Read More

IMOYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -23.7% 16.4% 40.77%
1 Yr -0.8% -8.9% 48.3% 45.49%
3 Yr 0.5%* -2.2% 16.4% 25.39%
5 Yr -1.9%* -0.7% 13.4% 53.04%
10 Yr -0.6%* 0.9% 11.8% 55.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -40.8% 20.6% 35.70%
2021 3.0% -21.0% 24.5% 35.76%
2020 2.2% -24.2% 27.8% 82.24%
2019 2.1% -23.1% 11.7% 89.55%
2018 -3.6% -100.0% 20.6% 36.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -23.7% 16.4% 40.34%
1 Yr -0.8% -12.8% 48.3% 42.16%
3 Yr 0.5%* -3.4% 16.4% 21.40%
5 Yr -0.8%* -1.1% 13.4% 48.28%
10 Yr 1.9%* 0.9% 11.8% 51.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -40.8% 20.6% 35.70%
2021 3.0% -21.0% 24.5% 35.76%
2020 2.2% -24.2% 27.8% 84.81%
2019 2.1% -23.1% 11.7% 69.73%
2018 -2.5% -2.9% 23.1% 53.68%

NAV & Total Return History

IMOYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IMOYX Category Low Category High IMOYX % Rank
Net Assets 404 M 1.12 M 110 B 51.40%
Number of Holdings 14 2 10961 90.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 443 M -31.7 M 22 B 30.06%
Weighting of Top 10 97.41% 10.8% 100.0% 8.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pioneer Multi-Asset Income K 29.53%
  2. Pioneer Flexible Opportunities K 20.41%
  3. Pioneer Global Equity K 15.28%
  4. Pioneer International Equity Y 13.91%
  5. Pioneer Multi-Asset Ultrashort Income K 8.78%
  6. Pioneer ILS Interval 2.54%
  7. Pioneer Equity Income K 2.08%
  8. Pioneer Bond K 2.01%
  9. Pioneer Core Equity K 1.82%
  10. Pioneer K 1.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IMOYX % Rank
Stocks 		69.31% -45.72% 98.42% 38.83%
Bonds 		20.90% -39.76% 93.84% 60.96%
Cash 		5.55% -97.12% 185.58% 27.35%
Convertible Bonds 		3.00% 0.00% 25.49% 14.61%
Other 		0.75% -1.25% 197.12% 44.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.47% -0.03% 14.00% 23.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMOYX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.75% 0.00% 30.34% 3.40%
Technology 		14.69% 0.00% 39.48% 58.81%
Healthcare 		12.08% 0.00% 30.30% 31.21%
Energy 		10.59% 0.00% 38.61% 23.99%
Industrials 		8.72% 0.09% 32.39% 70.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.49% 0.00% 20.84% 60.08%
Consumer Defense 		5.70% 0.00% 31.85% 58.17%
Real Estate 		4.63% 0.00% 90.14% 42.46%
Communication Services 		4.59% 0.00% 28.59% 66.24%
Basic Materials 		4.00% 0.00% 60.23% 58.60%
Utilities 		1.76% 0.00% 40.29% 76.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMOYX % Rank
Non US 		36.85% -46.69% 57.06% 16.28%
US 		32.46% -4.82% 95.75% 62.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMOYX % Rank
Corporate 		42.48% 0.00% 99.90% 29.02%
Cash & Equivalents 		26.49% 0.10% 100.00% 26.30%
Securitized 		22.63% 0.00% 83.28% 15.87%
Government 		8.36% 0.00% 98.64% 82.67%
Derivative 		0.03% 0.00% 41.88% 86.22%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 81.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMOYX % Rank
US 		13.24% -177.12% 87.76% 62.84%
Non US 		7.66% -39.00% 137.36% 56.37%

IMOYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IMOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.16% 2.71% 73.28%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.70% 2.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.37%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

IMOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

IMOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IMOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 441.00% 13.64%

IMOYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IMOYX Category Low Category High IMOYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.50% 0.00% 10.92% 81.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IMOYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IMOYX Category Low Category High IMOYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.06% -5.20% 6.33% 32.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IMOYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IMOYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Taubes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2018

4.35

4.4%

Mr. Taubes, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, U.S. of Pioneer, is responsible for overseeing the U.S. and global fixed income teams. He joined Pioneer as a senior vice president in September 1998 and has been an investment professional since 1982. Mr. Taubes has served as portfolio manager of the fund since 1999. Prior to joining Pioneer, he was a senior portfolio manager at Putnam Investments and the Treasurer of Home Owners Savings Bank. Ken is a member of Bond Analysts Society of Boston.

Marco Pirondini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2018

4.35

4.4%

From 2004 until 2010, Mr. Pirondini was Global Chief Investment Officer of Amundi Pioneer, overseeing equity, fixed income, balanced, and quantitative portfolio management, and quantitative and fundamental research divisions. Mr. Pirondini, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equities, U.S., joined a predecessor organization to Amundi Pioneer in 1991. Marco has a Masters in Finance and is an Economics graduate of the Bocconi University, Milan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×