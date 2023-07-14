Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.6%
1 yr return
-2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$404 M
Holdings in Top 10
97.4%
Expense Ratio 1.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PIDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|42.49%
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|55.36%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|42.98%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|79.44%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|75.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|PIDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.3%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|38.80%
|2021
|2.7%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|37.59%
|2020
|2.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|87.85%
|2019
|1.9%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|89.05%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|39.51%
|Period
|PIDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|42.06%
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|60.17%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|38.43%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|74.37%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|75.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|PIDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.3%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|38.80%
|2021
|2.7%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|37.59%
|2020
|2.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|88.79%
|2019
|1.9%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|92.31%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|68.39%
|PIDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIDCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|404 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|51.62%
|Number of Holdings
|14
|2
|10961
|90.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|443 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|30.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|97.41%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|9.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIDCX % Rank
|Stocks
|69.31%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|39.04%
|Bonds
|20.90%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|61.17%
|Cash
|5.55%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|27.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|14.82%
|Other
|0.75%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|44.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.47%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|23.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIDCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.75%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|3.61%
|Technology
|14.69%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|59.02%
|Healthcare
|12.08%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|31.42%
|Energy
|10.59%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|24.20%
|Industrials
|8.72%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|70.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.49%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|60.30%
|Consumer Defense
|5.70%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|58.39%
|Real Estate
|4.63%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|42.68%
|Communication Services
|4.59%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|66.45%
|Basic Materials
|4.00%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|58.81%
|Utilities
|1.76%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|76.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIDCX % Rank
|Non US
|36.85%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|16.49%
|US
|32.46%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|62.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIDCX % Rank
|Corporate
|42.48%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|29.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|26.49%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|26.51%
|Securitized
|22.63%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|16.08%
|Government
|8.36%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|82.88%
|Derivative
|0.03%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|86.64%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|82.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIDCX % Rank
|US
|13.24%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|63.05%
|Non US
|7.66%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|56.58%
|PIDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|15.87%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|2.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|91.63%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|PIDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.50%
|73.17%
|PIDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PIDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|13.88%
|PIDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIDCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.86%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|82.54%
|PIDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PIDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIDCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.29%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|57.95%
|PIDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.642
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2004
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2018
4.35
4.4%
From 2004 until 2010, Mr. Pirondini was Global Chief Investment Officer of Amundi Pioneer, overseeing equity, fixed income, balanced, and quantitative portfolio management, and quantitative and fundamental research divisions. Mr. Pirondini, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equities, U.S., joined a predecessor organization to Amundi Pioneer in 1991. Marco has a Masters in Finance and is an Economics graduate of the Bocconi University, Milan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2018
4.35
4.4%
Mr. Taubes, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, U.S. of Pioneer, is responsible for overseeing the U.S. and global fixed income teams. He joined Pioneer as a senior vice president in September 1998 and has been an investment professional since 1982. Mr. Taubes has served as portfolio manager of the fund since 1999. Prior to joining Pioneer, he was a senior portfolio manager at Putnam Investments and the Treasurer of Home Owners Savings Bank. Ken is a member of Bond Analysts Society of Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
