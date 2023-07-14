Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio intends to invest approximately 60% of its assets in debt securities and approximately 40% of its assets in equity securities (“Target Allocation”). The sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) may deviate from the Target Allocation within the range of +/- 15% relative to the Target Allocation to adjust portfolio exposures and risk in response to changing market conditions. The Portfolio may be rebalanced periodically to return to the Target Allocation. Debt Portion The debt portion of the Portfolio ( “Debt Portion”) is not managed relative to an index, instead the Sub-Adviser seeks to produce positive returns across varying market conditions. To seek this goal, the Portfolio has flexibility to invest across a broad range of fixed-income securities and derivatives without regard to a benchmark. The Debt Portion generally maintains a dollar-weighted average duration profile between 0 and 8 years. Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in debt instruments as it incorporates multiple features of the debt instruments ( e.g., yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a debt security to a change in interest rates. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest-rate risk or reward for the debt instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%. The Debt Portion may include investment-grade securities and below investment-grade securities, commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” Investment grade securities would be rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or BBB- by Fitch Ratings or have an equivalent rating by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, would be determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Debt Portion may also invest in floating rate loans, and other floating rate debt instruments. Debt instruments may be issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public or private sector entities (including those located in emerging market countries). Debt instruments may include, without limitation, bonds, debentures, notes, convertible securities, commercial paper, loans and related assignments and participations, corporate debt, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, preferred stock, bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, bankers’ acceptances and money market instruments, including money market funds denominated in U.S. dollars or other currencies. Floating rate loans and other floating rate debt instruments include floating rate bonds, floating rate notes, floating rate debentures, and tranches of floating rate asset-backed securities, including structured notes, made to, or issued by, U.S. and non-U.S. corporations or other business entities. The Portfolio may also invest in inflation-indexed bonds of varying maturities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, and U.S. and non-U.S. corporations. Equity Portion The equity portion of the Portfolio ( “Equity Portion”) includes securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. The Sub-Adviser seeks to maximize total return of the Equity Portion by investing in U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities with dividend yields the Sub-Adviser believes are attractive and in companies that the Sub-Adviser believes have above-average growth prospects. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts. In managing both the Debt and Equity Portions, the Portfolio may also invest up to 35% of its net assets in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities, including companies located in countries with emerging securities markets, either directly or through depositary receipts. The Portfolio may also invest in derivatives, including options, futures, index futures, swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps), and currency forwards, as a substitute for taking a position in an underlying asset, to make tactical asset allocations, to seek to minimize risk, to enhance returns, and/or to assist in managing cash. In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, or governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a significant effect on the value performance, risks, or prospects of a company or issuer. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing and/or on factors identified through its proprietary research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as it considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.