Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|IIFSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|68.62%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|29.35%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|60.91%
|5 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|93.11%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|88.07%
* Annualized
|IIFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IIFSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|289 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|70.95%
|Number of Holdings
|879
|3
|25236
|20.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|99.4 M
|125 K
|11 B
|78.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.73%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|60.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IIFSX % Rank
|Bonds
|89.41%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|0.91%
|Stocks
|31.68%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|75.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.24%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|38.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.11%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|95.44%
|Other
|0.06%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|49.43%
|Cash
|-21.50%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|99.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IIFSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.37%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|2.06%
|Healthcare
|17.22%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|2.75%
|Industrials
|12.03%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|17.43%
|Consumer Defense
|9.63%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|28.67%
|Energy
|6.74%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|26.83%
|Communication Services
|6.69%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|49.31%
|Utilities
|6.54%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|22.25%
|Technology
|6.40%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|94.72%
|Real Estate
|5.32%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|50.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.07%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|84.63%
|Basic Materials
|3.98%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|64.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IIFSX % Rank
|US
|22.96%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|68.34%
|Non US
|8.72%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|65.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IIFSX % Rank
|Government
|40.01%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|26.65%
|Securitized
|35.04%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|6.61%
|Corporate
|21.14%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|83.14%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.81%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|92.71%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|98.41%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|98.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IIFSX % Rank
|US
|83.14%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|0.91%
|Non US
|6.27%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|59.91%
|IIFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|37.84%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|81.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|52.40%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|62.05%
|IIFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IIFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IIFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|133.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|93.38%
|IIFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IIFSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.84%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|98.87%
|IIFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IIFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IIFSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.04%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|36.76%
|IIFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 14, 2021
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2019
|$0.533
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2018
|$0.596
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2017
|$0.513
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2016
|$0.706
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2015
|$0.526
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2014
|$0.447
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2013
|$0.555
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2012
|$0.612
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2011
|$0.567
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2010
|$0.518
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2009
|$0.579
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2007
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Brian Timberlake is the head of fixed income research at Voya Investment Management and is responsible for managing the organization’s global fixed income research analysts as well as the coordination of macroeconomic data across the fixed income platform. Prior to this position, Mr. Timberlake was Head of Quantitative Research and before that, a Senior Quantitative Analyst. He joined Voya IM in 2003. His team is responsible for macro and quantitative fixed income research and provides additional assistance to individual sector groups and the risk management team. In addition, Brian is a named portfolio manager on several global and opportunistic fixed income products. Previously, he was the head of quantitative research where he helped develop an integrated, automated tool for interest rate hedging, created multifactor risk models, and was integral to the design and monitoring of customized client portfolios. Prior to that he was a senior quantitative analyst at Voya. Brian received a BS in chemical engineering from the University of Maryland, an MS in quantitative and computational finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a PhD in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2021
0.89
0.9%
Jeffrey Bianchi, CFA Head of U.S. Growth and Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Bianchi is the head of the U.S. growth team and serves as a portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management for the large cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. When Jeff joined the firm he spent a year as a quantitative analyst before moving to the fundamental equity team where he then worked as an analyst covering the health care, technology and industrials sectors for the large cap growth strategies. He joined the large cap growth portfolio management team in 2000, was named a portfolio manager on the strategy in 2008, and was named a portfolio manager on the mid cap growth strategy in 2005. Jeff received a BA in economics, a BS in finance, and an MA in economics from the University of Connecticut and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
